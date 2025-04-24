The staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have suspended their indefinite strike until May 13, 2025, following an intervention by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, just 48 hours after the industrial action began.

The announcement came from a statement issued by Mr. Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister.

According to the statement, the strike was called off to give the government time to address the workers’ concerns.

The leadership of the two unions involved—the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP)—met with Keyamo and agreed to pause the industrial action as a show of goodwill.

Comrade Aba Ocheme, General Secretary of NUATE, explained that the decision to suspend the strike was a response to the minister’s genuine efforts to intervene in the matter. He added that the unions would closely monitor the implementation of the minister’s promised actions.

Similarly, Comrade Alale Adedayo, National President of ANAP, stated that the unions agreed to temporarily halt the industrial action as a gesture of respect for the minister’s commitment to dialogue and resolution.

The statement shared by the Minister explained that the strike was triggered by unresolved issues, including poor working conditions, salary disparities, and the exclusion of at least 30 NiMet staff from the 2019 minimum wage consequential adjustment. The unions also demanded a 25–35% salary increase, 40% hardship and peculiar allowances, and the resumption of regular staff training.

In response, Festus Keyamo acknowledged the workers’ grievances and pledged to personally engage with the President and Minister of Finance to fast-track the financial components of their demands. He also announced the formation of a ministerial committee, chaired by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, to work with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Ministry of Labour on resolving outstanding issues.

Keyamo emphasized the importance of industrial harmony in the aviation sector and commended the unions for opting for dialogue over prolonged disruption. Dr. Kana assured that significant progress would be made before the May 13 deadline, urging cooperation from all parties to improve working conditions for NiMet staff and other aviation personnel.

The suspension of the strike has brought relief to airlines and passengers. During the 48-hour stoppage, some airlines suspended flights due to the absence of NiMet’s weather monitoring services, while others increased fares, raising affordability and safety concerns. The temporary resolution now sets the stage for the gradual return of normal operations across Nigeria’s aviation sector.