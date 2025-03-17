The Lagos State Government has warned that the state will experience above-normal rainfall in 2025, with potential flash floods in some areas that could disrupt commercial activities, pose risks to lives and properties, and cause flight delays.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Wednesday during the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) briefing held at Alausa, as contained in a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

According to Wahab, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted an early onset of the rainy season, beginning in the last week of March, with the season expected to extend until early December.

Lagos is projected to receive an average annual rainfall of 1,936mm, exceeding the 1991-2020 long-term average.

“The Lagos State Government on Wednesday stated that the state is anticipated to experience above normal rainfall amounts in the first peak of the rainy season while normal rainfall amounts are expected in the second peak of the 2025 rainy season,” the statement read in part.

It added, “He said it is also expected that the high amounts of rainfall sometimes would lead to flash flooding events in some parts of the State adding that strong winds are expected during the onset and end of each rainy season and this may put lives and properties may be at risk, disrupt commercial activities and flight delays which could result to revenue loss.”

The commissioner further explained that the forecast is based on the neutral phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which will persist for the first six to eight months of the year. This could result in prolonged rains, a delayed cessation period, and an increased risk of extreme weather events, including strong winds at the onset and end of the season.

More insight

The statement highlighted specific rainfall projections across Lagos, with Ikeja expected to receive approximately 1,900mm of rainfall between April 2 and December 2.

Other areas, including Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe, are projected to record rainfall amounts ranging from 1,900mm to 1,978mm. Neighboring Ogun State is also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

To reduce the impact of excessive rainfall, the Lagos State Government has intensified flood control measures, including desilting drainage systems.

Wahab added that the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources is collaborating with NiMet to provide timely weather updates and early warnings, helping residents and businesses prepare for the rainy season.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, such as clearing blocked drainages and adhering to flood safety guidelines, to minimize flood risks.