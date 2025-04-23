Air Peace has suspended all flight operations later in the day on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, following the commencement of an indefinite strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which halted the provision of vital weather and navigational services.

The airline had started the day operating scheduled flights, but later grounded its fleet as the strike persisted and weather conditions deteriorated.

Air Peace cited the absence of NiMet’s meteorological guidance as a major safety concern, stating it could not risk the lives of passengers, crew, or its aircraft.

In a video obtained by Nairametrics, Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema was heard on a phone call inquiring whether NiMet had called off the strike. After receiving a negative response, Onyema immediately ordered that all Air Peace flights be cancelled.

Speaking to Nairametrics, the airline’s spokesperson confirmed:

“With NiMet on strike, there is no meteorological guidance. The weather is bad at this time, and we cannot fly blind. We are not ready to jeopardize lives, aircraft, or crew.”

Despite Air Peace’s decision to ground flights, some airlines reportedly continued operations. As of the evening of April 23, Nairametrics spoke with two airline booking agents in different locations. The Lagos-based agent confirmed that flights had ceased earlier in the day, while a counterpart in Abuja noted that some flights were still departing as late as Wednesday evening.

The strike also appeared to contribute to a surge in ticket prices. A traveler who contacted Nairametrics said he tried to book a flight but was quoted a fare of N400,000, significantly higher than the usual average of around N120,000. Unable to afford the sharp increase, he opted to travel by road instead.

NiMet, which provides essential meteorological data for Nigeria’s aviation, agriculture, and maritime sectors, began the industrial action on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. However, as of press time, the agency had not issued any official statement across its social media platforms, leaving the specific reasons for the strike unclear.

More insights

NiMet’s services play a critical role in aviation safety, offering real-time weather forecasts, wind patterns, and visibility reports that guide pilot decisions and support airport operations across the country.

The suspension of these services due to the strike has raised significant concerns over flight safety and regulatory compliance.

The resulting fare spike also highlights the fragility of Nigeria’s air travel sector during operational disruptions. While Air Peace grounded its fleet over safety concerns, reports on whether other airlines continued operations remained conflicting. This uncertainty, combined with the lack of clear communication, left passengers grappling with both safety concerns and soaring ticket prices.

As of the time of reporting, other domestic airlines had yet to issue public statements on how the NiMet strike was affecting their operations or the safety measures they had in place.