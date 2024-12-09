The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has urged the public to take precautions as dust haze is expected to affect parts of the country.

The agency has predicted hazy and cloudy weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday, warning of potential disruptions due to low visibility.

According to NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, the North and north-central regions of the country will experience dust haze with a visibility range of 1km to 5km. Localized areas may experience reduced visibility of less than 1,000 meters throughout the period.

The forecast indicates that the southern region will experience a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds during the period.

Forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

“On Tuesday, the northern and central regions are expected to face dust haze, with visibility ranging from 1km to 5km and localized areas experiencing visibility of less than 1,000m throughout the forecast period.

“In the southern region, early morning mist or fog patches are expected along the coastal areas. However, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated to prevail in both inland and coastal states later in the day.

“By Wednesday, good visibility is expected in the northern region, while the north-central region will experience dust haze with moderate visibility ranging from 1km to 5km,” It revealed.

According to NiMet, in the southern region, early morning mist or fog patches are expected along the coastal areas, with few clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the inland states.

The agency also predicted slim chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

Health and safety precautions advised

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles remain suspended in the air.

“People with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the current weather. Please adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.”

The agency also advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet to ensure effective planning for their operations.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through weather updates on NiMet’s website.

What you should know

Dust haze is a weather phenomenon that occurs when fine dust particles, often from desert regions, are carried by wind into the atmosphere. This creates a hazy or foggy appearance that reduces visibility, sometimes to less than 1,000 meters.

It is common in arid and semi-arid regions, particularly in Africa, including countries like Nigeria, where seasonal winds bring in dust from the Sahara Desert.

The particles suspended in the air can pose significant health risks, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma, as the dust irritates the airways and can worsen symptoms.

Dust haze can also affect air travel, as it impacts visibility at airports, and airline operators are often advised to check weather reports for the latest conditions to plan their operations effectively.

NiMet (Nigerian Meteorological Agency) often issues warnings about dust haze, advising the public to take precautions such as staying indoors or wearing protective masks, especially during the dry season when dust haze is most prevalent.