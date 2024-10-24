The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) is set to deploy eFlight Folders in Nigeria, a digital solution designed to enhance flight operations by providing pilots and airlines with real-time flight data.

This development aims to streamline access to essential flight information, improve accuracy in planning, and eliminate manual processes, leading to more efficient airline operations.

The announcement was contained in a post made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on his X account on Thursday.

In addition to plans to provide pilots and airlines with real-time flight briefing information, the minister’s post noted that the eFlight Folders will offer accurate flight data, reduce planning and briefing time, and enable automatic data collection from multiple sources to eliminate manual processes.

Other expected benefits include a massive reduction in paper printing, easily shareable information between crew and departments, post-flight storage for auditing and analysis, and better compliance and auditing capability.

The eFlight Folders initiative positions NIMET at the forefront of digital innovation in aviation, aligning Nigeria’s airspace management with global standards while promoting efficiency, sustainability, and enhanced regulatory compliance.

In addition to plans to deploy eFlight Folders, NIMET is pursuing other initiatives to enhance efficiency and align with global standards, including collaborations with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this via a post on his official X account on Thursday.

He, alongside NIMET’s Director-General, Professor Charles Anosike, Ambassador Abiodun Richards Adejola, and NIMET technical staff, met with the WMO Secretary-General, Professor Andrea Celeste Saulo, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Keyamo outlined several requests, including training for aeronautical meteorological personnel, support for a national Early-Warnings-for-All roadmap, and assistance in implementing Digital Climate Advisory Services (DCAS).

NIMET is also seeking WMO’s backing to host a Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) Regional Centre of Excellence, following Nigeria’s support to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Additional requests involve more fellowship opportunities for Nigerians and help with Data Rescue initiatives to enhance data management.

These efforts highlight NIMET’s focus on leveraging global partnerships to improve operations, foster regional collaboration, and advance climate and weather services in Nigeria and the region.