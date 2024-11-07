The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ekiti State Government to provide essential aeronautical meteorological services at the newly established Ekiti International Cargo Airport.

Aeronautical meteorological services provide pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation authorities with detailed weather information to ensure flights are safe and smooth by offering data on things like wind speed and direction, visibility, temperature, atmospheric pressure, and cloud cover, that help pilots make informed decisions.

The MoU signed on Wednesday, 6th November 2024 is set for two years and will see both NiMet and the Ekiti State Government jointly deploy state-of-the-art equipment in compliance with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

What they said

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, acknowledged the importance of such collaborations and expressed gratitude to the Ekiti State Government for their recognition of the importance of the meteorological data.

“We thank His Excellency, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji for his leadership and for recognizing the importance of meteorological data in aviation development. The signing of this MoU signals a strong partnership and new beginning between NiMet and Ekiti state,” he said

Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to partner with NiMet. She acknowledged the importance of meteorological services in aviation and assured NiMet of the state’s full commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the MoU.

“We thank Prof. Anosike for the warm reception and assure NiMet that Ekiti State will meet its obligations as stipulated in the MoU. We are committed to ensuring that the Ekiti International Cargo Airport operates in accordance with international standards,” she stated.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials, including Barr. Shola Gabriel, Director of Legal Services at NiMet, and Mr. Tunde Balogun, Permanent Secretary of the Ekiti State Ministry of Environment, both of whom witnessed the historic agreement.

What you should know

The Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Airport in Ado-Ekiti was inaugurated for public use shortly after the first aircraft landed at the facility on October 15, 2022.

The airport, commissioned by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, is designed to boost Ekiti’s economy by facilitating the export of agricultural products, supporting educational and health institutions, and promoting tourism.

Built-in collaboration with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the airport is expected to become a hub for economic activity and investment in Ekiti.

The government also announced plans for a cargo facility to further enhance the airport’s role in the import and export sectors, positioning it as a gateway for trade and development in the region.