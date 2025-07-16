Landmark Africa has begun the phased renovation of the historic Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, marking the first step in a N10 billion investment to reposition the facility as a world-class tourism and hospitality destination.

The company announced the commencement of renovation works via a video posted on the official X account of Landmark Nike Lake Resort Enugu on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into the ongoing upgrades.

The footage featured key personnel, including the project manager and interior designer, who outlined the progress made and the design elements being introduced.

They revealed that Phase A of the project is already 50% complete, with work focused on replacing outdated fixtures, expanding cramped spaces, and reimagining room layouts to create a clean and modern aesthetic.

“At Landmark Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, we were commissioned to handle interior design, and so far, we have completed about 50% of the project. We’ve removed outdated elements such as the old television sets and bed frames. These previous fixtures have been incorporated into our redesign concept, and have been taken out to make room for the new installations,” said one of the interior design leads featured in the video.

Another contributor explained that the bathrooms were among the first areas addressed, noting that space limitations required structural changes.

“One of the first things we did was break down the existing toilet walls, which were too tight, in order to expand the space. You’ll notice a dwarf wall now in place—that’s because we plan to install a full-height glass wall there. At the moment, we’re finishing the gypsum board ceiling, and screeding has already been completed. By tomorrow, we should begin painting.

“My vision is to elevate the space into something modern yet simple—classy but not excessive.”

This renovation follows a joint venture agreement signed in January 2025 between Landmark Africa Group and the Enugu State Government. Under the deal, the state contributed the Nike Lake Resort — a 150-hectare lakeside property — as an asset, while Landmark Africa secured a 35-year lease to manage, operate, and redevelop the site.

The N10 billion investment represents the first phase of the project and includes plans for hotel rooms, waterfront villas, kids’ park, beach lounges, dining outlets, golf course, and other leisure attractions.

What you should know

Landmark Africa’s move to Enugu follows the 2024 demolition of its beachfront property in Lagos, which housed the popular Landmark Beach Resort.

The demolition, carried out to make way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, prompted the company to revise its growth strategy, including relocating its Nigerian headquarters and expanding into three new states and two other African countries.

Following expressions of interest from governors across 12 states, Landmark selected three locations for new investments — Enugu and Rivers States being the first confirmed.

In Rivers State, Landmark signed an agreement with the state government to redevelop the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach into a modern leisure and hospitality destination. Renovation works on that project were expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with phased completion scheduled for later in the year. However, as of July, no official update has been provided on the progress of that redevelopment.