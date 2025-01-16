Landmark Africa Group has partnered with the Enugu State Government in a joint venture to manage and transform the 150-hectare Nike Lake Resort into a world-class tourism and leisure destination.

The agreement was signed in Enugu on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

In a video shared on the AIT YouTube page, Landmark Africa CEO Paul Onwuanibe is seen signing the agreement, followed by a handshake with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to seal the deal.

Speaking to the press after the signing, Onwuanibe shared his thoughts on the potential of Enugu State and the opportunity this partnership presents:

“We feel there is a big opportunity, not just because the state is a progressive state, but on the basis that Enugu State very much can become the tourism and hospitality capital of the South East, and probably of Nigeria.”

Onwuanibe explained that the project is a joint venture where “the state has contributed the Nike Lake Resort as an asset, and Landmark is going to provide the management and operations of the resort and turn it to its former glory.”

Reflecting on the significance of the Nike Lake Resort, Onwuanibe shared that he attended university in Enugu around the time the resort was opening, noting that it was once considered one of the best resorts in the country. He expressed confidence that Landmark Africa could restore the resort to its former glory.

He further outlined the resort’s multifaceted role as a hotel, convention centre, and leisure tourist destination, emphasizing Landmark’s expertise in developing business, leisure, and lifestyle platforms.

While several reports suggest that the agreement is a 35-year lease, the video clip did not make any mention of this detail, nor did the Landmark CEO reference it. Nairametrics awaits an official statement from either the Enugu State Government or Landmark Africa Group to clarify the specifics of the agreement.

What you should know

This move follows Landmark Africa’s recent acquisition of waterfront land in Port Harcourt, in collaboration with the Rivers State Government, to redevelop the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach into a premier leisure, hospitality, and tourism destination.

Landmark Africa’s growth strategy follows the 2024 demolition of Landmark Beach Resort in Lagos, necessitated by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Landmark Africa, after the setback in Lagos, plans to relocate its Nigerian headquarters and expand into two other African countries and three additional Nigerian states.

Onwuanibe noted that the company received interest from governors in 12 states, selecting three for new ventures after a six-month evaluation. Landmark is also relocating its events and tourism platform outside Nigeria.

Work on the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach redevelopment is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with phased completion starting in the fourth quarter.

Enugu and Rivers States are confirmed for expansion, with the third state expected to be announced in the coming weeks or months.