The Federal Government has directed all federal tertiary institutions to publish critical institutional data, including budget allocations, student population, and funding details on their official websites no later than May 31, 2025.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, was issued by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s higher education system.

The Ministry noted that institutions must provide full disclosure of their Annual Budgetary Allocation, breaking down expenditure into “personnel cost, overhead costs and capital expenditure.”

“the Honourable Minister of Education Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa has issued a comprehensive directive mandating all Federal Vice-Chancellors, Rectors and Provost to publish key institutional data on their official websites with immediate effect. Aligning Nigeria’s higher education management with global best practices.

“Each institution must provide its Annual Budgetary Allocation in full detail including the breakdown of expenditure across three core areas: personnel cost, overhead costs and capital expenditure,” they stated.

They are also required to disclose their Research Grant Revenue from the previous year, with details grouped into two categories:

“…grants obtained from domestic bodies such as local industries, government agencies, or foundations; and those received from international sources, including foreign institutions, multilateral organizations, and development partners,” they said.

In addition, each institution must publish its TETFund Allocation for the current year, clearly showing the total amount received and how it supports academic and infrastructural development.

Endowment fund

The directive mandates that all federal tertiary institutions must update their websites quarterly with the current value of their Endowment Fund “as recorded at the end of the previous year.”

“further mandates that institutions publish the total value of their Endowment Fund as recorded at the end of the previous year. This figure, which reflects funds donated or invested for the institution’s long-term financial health,” they stated.

The Ministry said this figure “must be updated quarterly to ensure currency and transparency.”

They are also to provide their Total Student Population, disaggregated into undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Websites must be public-friendly

The Ministry emphasized that all disclosed data must be “presented in a clear, accessible, and user-friendly format for public visibility.”

“Websites should be structured in a way that allows the public, including parents, students, and stakeholders, to easily locate and understand these data points,” the Ministry stated.

“To enforce compliance, the Ministry said it will carry out regular audits of institutional websites and apply sanctions where necessary.

“The Federal Ministry of Education will conduct periodic reviews of institutional websites and take appropriate administrative actions against non-compliant institutions.

“This review will be used to gauge compliance and drive policy decisions that promote transparency,” it said.

The Ministry explained that the policy is part of broader reform efforts aimed at restoring public trust in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, improving performance-based funding, and enhancing the country’s standing in global education indices.