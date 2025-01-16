Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has revealed that the state generated over N600 billion from agriculture and related businesses in 2024, driven by combined efforts from the public and private sectors.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday during a meeting with members of the Developing-8 (D-8) group at the Government House in Minna.

Speaking at the event, Governor Bago emphasized the significant contribution of agriculture to Niger State’s economy.

“Last year, [we] did over profit of over 600 billion in agriculture and its related businesses, that is conservatively, you know, in terms of grains production, in terms of that’s both private and public sector combined, you know, agro sales.

So we have seen that to sustain food security, to provide you employment and engagement, to reduce insecurity, social vices, agriculture is the way forward. And the only way we can do that is to introduce new techniques, new technology in the production,” he said.

The governor further highlighted the need for advancements across the agricultural value chain, including crop production, irrigation, animal husbandry, livestock management, and aquaculture.

Collaboration with the D-8 Group

Governor Bago expressed optimism about the opportunities that collaboration with the D-8 group an intergovernmental organization established to promote economic cooperation among eight developing countries with large Muslim populations could bring to Niger State.

He noted the importance of human resource development and mentioned the establishment of a D-8 International University in Hamadan, Iran, which offers scholarships for PhD students and facilitates student exchange programs.

“You have done extremely well. So human resource is very key to us, like I’ve mentioned. So we have also established for that purpose a D-8 international university, which is based in Iran, in Hamadan, Iran.

And through that school, through that university, we are able to offer scholarship for PhD students, as well as student exchange program. And we’d be willing to welcome students from Niger State. So these are some of our priority areas.”

Youth empowerment

The governor also stressed the importance of youth cooperation and empowerment he announced that Nigeria would host the second youth ministerial meeting this year, in collaboration with the Minister of Youth Development.

“Youth cooperation is very, very key to us. And under youth cooperation, we want to explore entrepreneurship. We want to explore vocational studies. We also want to explore agriculture, especially for youth to be engaged in commercial farming.”

Governor Bago added that the D-8 and Niger State’s economic diplomacy engagement aim to create opportunities for the youth in areas such as SMEs, education, digital skills, and human capital development.

D-8 Youth ambassador nomination

During the meeting, Governor Bago proposed the nomination of a Niger State representative to serve as the D-8 youth ambassador.

“Before then and here now, I want to create the embellishments of the Secretary General of the D-8 organization. With your approval, Your Excellency, the former governor, sir, I want to use this opportunity to officially call for a nomination from the Niger State government that will be appointed as a Niger State D-8 youth ambassador.”