The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger six months, starting from January 29, 2025 to consider their withdrawal from the regional body.

This decision comes after the three countries notified ECOWAS of their intention to leave.

A transitional period, set to last until July 29, 2025, has been established to allow these countries the opportunity to reconsider and potentially rejoin the organization.

Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed this at the conclusion of the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Abuja.

He explained that the authority had taken note of the notification from the three countries regarding their decision to withdraw from the organization and with the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty, the three countries would officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from January 29, 2025.

Mediation efforts extended

The ECOWAS heads of state have extended the mandate of President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and President Macky Sall of Senegal to continue their mediation efforts until the end of the transition period.

The goal is to bring the three countries back into the ECOWAS fold.

“In this regard, the authority extends the mandate of President Gnassingbé of Togo, and President Faye of Senegal to continue their mediation role up to the end of the transition period to bring the three member countries back to ECOWAS,” Touray added.

Withdrawal formalities and contingency plan

Touray further explained that the authority had directed the ECOWAS Commission President to initiate the withdrawal formalities after the January 29 deadline. Additionally, a contingency plan will be drawn up to cover various areas affected by the separation.

“Without prejudice, for the spirit of the opening, the Authority directs the President of the Commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the deadline of Jan. 29, 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.

The ECOWAS Council of Ministers will convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to review and adopt the separation modalities and the contingency plan.

This plan will address political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the three withdrawing countries: Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Diplomatic engagement commended

The ECOWAS heads of state also commended the diplomatic efforts of several leaders involved in trying to resolve the crisis. Dr. Touray highlighted the contributions of President Bassirou Faye of Senegal and President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo for their mediation work.

“The Authority members commended the exemplary diplomatic engagement of Bassirou Faye, President of Senegal, and Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic,” Touray said.

Additionally, the authority acknowledged the diplomatic efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, and other member states in addressing the issue.