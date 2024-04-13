Paul Onwuanibe, CEO of Landmark Africa Group, has announced that he is hopeful that ongoing discussions with the government will preserve Landmark Beach Resort despite the planned demolition of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Onwuanibe made this revelation on Saturday through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, following the increased media attention, concerns, and questions raised by members of the public regarding the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and its impact on the business operations of Landmark Beach.

The Landmark Beach Resort boss noted that after the visit of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to the resort, he is optimistic that discussions will protect Landmark Group’s tourism platform, including Landmark Beach, its independent businesses, and thousands of associated jobs.

“Further to the recent visit made by the Federal Minister of Works to the Landmark Ecosystem, I would like to thank the Honourable Minister, Senator David Umahi for taking the time to visit and see first-hand the infrastructure, independent businesses and tourism platform on the Landmark Beach.

“Despite Senator Umahi’s busy schedule, we appreciate his concern for our industry. I remain hopeful that the ongoing discussions and deliberations will conclude in such a way that will preserve the Landmark Group’s tourism platform; the core of which is the Landmark Beach, the independent businesses and the thousands of associated jobs,” the post read in part.

Onwuanibe declared support for the construction of the coastal road, viewing it as an opportunity to enhance tourism. He maintained that his advocacy for win/win solutions aims to protect Landmark Beach and uphold the aspirations of the thousands of families whose livelihoods depend on maintaining this top leisure, lifestyle, and tourism destination in West Africa.

What you should know

Landmark Beach Resort, one of several business establishments in Oniru, was issued a demolition notice by the Lagos State Government because parts of the resort encroached into the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

In efforts to protect its business operations, the management of Landmark Beach Resort initiated negotiations with the federal and Lagos State governments to adjust the highway’s route, proposing that it be redirected along the undeveloped median of Water Corporation Road to avoid disrupting the resort’s business.

The notice of the planned demolition of part of Landmark Beach Resort for the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway led to uproar on social media from the public. Notable Nigerians, including Atiku Abubakar and Funso Doherty, highlighted the potential job loss and disruption to an already established business that could result from the demolition.

Following widespread discussions on the Landmark Beach issue, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during his visit to Lagos, stated in a press briefing and stakeholders meeting on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project held on Thursday, that no permanent structures or jobs would be lost at Landmark Beach and Resort due to the construction of the highway.

“If all the problems I have along the coast is that of Landmark, I would have gone to sleep because as far as I am concerned, there is no problem along the Landmark issue.

“Though it is said that 12,000 jobs would be lost; no single job would be lost,” Umahi was quoted saying.