The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed rumours that the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) registration will close on Monday, April 7.

In a statement signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board clarified that registration, which commenced on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, remains open until a new deadline is officially announced.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) would like to clarify that the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) Registration will not be closing on Monday, April 7, 2025, as being speculated.

“The registration process, which began on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, will continue until a closing date is announced. Therefore, candidates who wish to register can do so at any of the Board’s designated Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) on Monday and continuing until the official closing date is revealed,” JAMB stated

Probing fake results

JAMB noted that the ongoing registration period is being liberalized to aid investigations into applicants caught or suspected of presenting fake A-Level results.

According to the statement, several candidates are under scrutiny or have been arrested for attempting to manipulate the system.

“This liberalization of the registration period allows the Board to complete ongoing investigations into candidates who have been arrested or are under scrutiny for attempting to use fraudulent A-Level results for registration.

We strongly advise candidates with questionable credentials to refrain from participating in the registration process, as the Board has implemented measures to identify individuals with such credentials, both now and in the future,” the Board warned.

Past offenders not spared

The Board also extended its warning to those who have previously gained admission using forged results. Such individuals are advised to withdraw voluntarily before the law catches up with them.

“If you have previously used fraudulent results, we urge you to withdraw voluntarily, as the Board is expanding its investigations to include students who have already been admitted,” Benjamin added.

JAMB’s move comes amid increasing scrutiny on the integrity of academic qualifications submitted during admission processes across Nigeria.

What you should know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) began the sale of application forms for the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

This follows the closure of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, which ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The board disclosed that the DE registration process is open to candidates with advanced qualifications such as a first degree, diploma, NCE, IJMB, JUPEB, and other accepted A-Level credentials.

These applicants are expected to register at any accredited CBT centre nationwide, with anti-fraud measures in place to verify submitted documents.

Candidates are required to obtain a National Identification Number (NIN) and generate a JAMB Profile Code by sending an SMS with “NIN [space] 11-digit NIN number” to 55019 or 66019.

This code is necessary to purchase the JAMB ePIN before proceeding to any accredited CBT center for registration.