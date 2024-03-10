The Federal Government has revealed that it is committed to emphasizing and supporting the use of indigenous resources, skills, and capacities in the construction industry, prioritizing more opportunities for local contractors to revive the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known during his recent inspection visit to some flood-affected sections of the East-West Road in Delta State, which are undergoing remedial work by an indigenous contractor, Messrs. True Tech Nigeria Ltd., as detailed in a statement on the ministry’s website.

Umahi stressed that the Ministry of Works is committed to ensuring value for money, fostering wealth creation, and generating employment opportunities for local professionals and technicians.

“In the vision to promote local content as a major game changer in the economic recovery plans of the Renewed Hope administration of the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON has assured that his Ministry would promote indigenous resources, skills and capacities by creating more opportunities for local contractors in the construction industry, especially in the innovation of concrete technology being used in tough terrains across the nation,” The statement read in part.

More insight

Regarding the remedial work on some flood sections along the East-West Road in Delta State by Messrs. True Tech Nigeria Ltd., Umahi expressed satisfaction with the job done by the contractor.

Speaking on the project, he said: “We have about 10 different washouts, which we are providing multiple culverts in place of a decompile, which would have been much more expensive. But our solution is very economical, and it will solve the engineering problems. And then we’re raising the road level above the flood level. And we are also using a concrete pavement to do it.”

The Works Minister mentioned that upon completion of the project, solar lights would be installed along the axis, symbolizing the improvements to be expected in national road infrastructure during his administration.