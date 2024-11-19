The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced plans to spend over N220 billion on road construction projects as part of its 2025 budget.

Governor Umo Eno, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aviation Village at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, emphasized that the investment would position Akwa Ibom as a construction hub.

The announcement was contained in a statement published on the official website of the Akwa Ibom State Government on Monday.

The massive investment in road projects is aimed at transforming Akwa Ibom into a construction hub and modernizing its infrastructure.

“We are injecting over N220 billion into road projects in next year’s budget and we will make sure that Akwa Ibom is a construction site of major projects. 2025 will be a year of consolidation this government,” Gov. Eno said.

Additionally, the governor disclosed plans to inject N50 billion into ongoing road projects, requiring contractors to remain on-site during the Christmas period to ensure timely completion.

He stated that payments would be made only to contractors who commit to this directive, thereby maximizing the dry season for infrastructure development. He also promised to establish a project monitoring team to enforce compliance, emphasizing the need to leverage favourable weather conditions to accelerate progress.

More insight

The statement outlined updates on several key initiatives in Akwa Ibom State, spanning infrastructure, workforce welfare, and fiscal management.

Governor Umo Eno highlighted the Aviation Village at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, which will be developed in two phases. The first phase, slated for completion within 12 months, will include residential quarters for aviation workers, while the second phase will feature a school, shopping mall, and recreational facilities.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining critical projects, including the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the new terminal building, and the expansion of Ibom Air, which now operates a fleet of nine aircraft.

These efforts, he noted, aim to position Akwa Ibom as a leader in Nigeria’s aviation sector while enhancing infrastructure, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.

Beyond aviation, the statement emphasized plans to implement an N80,000 minimum wage and a 13th-month salary upon completing an ongoing workforce audit. This initiative seeks to streamline the state’s workforce by ensuring only eligible employees benefit, thereby addressing inefficiencies.

Governor Eno also discussed the dismissal of the Managing Director of Ibom Power Company due to financial inefficiencies and an inability to generate profits. To address these challenges, a probe panel has been established to investigate the company’s operations and recommend strategies for improvement.