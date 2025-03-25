Nigeria’s APPL Hydropolis Project has been officially onboarded into the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

The certification, awarded by Baltic Control Certification Denmark, verifies the project’s adherence to RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) standards, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) calculations, and ISCC EU requirements.

According to a Press release issued on Tuesday by the office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, the certification is a significant milestone for Africa’s green energy transition.

The ISCC certification is a globally recognized standard ensuring sustainability and traceability in supply chains, and its attainment places the APPL Hydropolis Project at the forefront of Africa’s push for climate-conscious industrialization.

The certification shows Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and low-carbon energy solutions.

Government backs green industrial growth

Speaking at the certification onboarding ceremony, Nnaji emphasized the Federal Government’s full support for the initiative.

“This is more than a celebration of certification. It is a powerful symbol of what is possible when African-led innovation meets global cooperation,” said Nnaji. “Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are determined to ensure that industrial growth and climate responsibility go hand in hand.”

The Minister explained that the APPL Hydropolis Project is a collaborative effort between local and international sustainability leaders, demonstrating a strategic partnership that integrates Nigeria into the global clean energy ecosystem.

A global partnership for green innovation

The statement noted that the Hydropolis initiative is backed by a consortium of global leaders in sustainable technology and energy solutions, including:

DFDS (Denmark): Experts in sustainable maritime logistics

ECOnnect Energy AS (Norway): Pioneers in offshore, low-impact energy transfer infrastructure

Bergen Engines AS (Norway): Manufacturers of efficient gas and diesel engines

H2 Core Systems GmbH (Germany): Innovators in modular green hydrogen systems

Longi (Germany): A leading solar energy technology firm

Baltic Control AS (Denmark): Independent certification and compliance specialists

Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN): The government agency overseeing national energy policies

APPL Hydrogen Limited (Nigeria): Spearheading hydrogen technology advancements

BSE Methanol GMbH (Germany): Specialists in methanol-based renewable energy solutions

This multinational collaboration highlights the growing influence of African nations in the global clean energy landscape, proving that sustainable industrialization in Africa is both scalable and replicable.

Nigeria’s role in the global green economy

The APPL Hydropolis Project is expected to play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions, fostering green infrastructure, and unlocking inclusive economic growth. The Nigerian government has pledged to provide regulatory support, enabling policies, and investment incentives to sustain such initiatives.

“This project is a beacon for Africa,” the Minister stated. “It tells the world that we are not just participating in the global green economy — we are ready to lead it.”

With the ISCC certification secured, the APPL Hydropolis Project is set to drive sustainable development, industrial decarbonization, and international partnerships, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a key player in the global clean energy transition.