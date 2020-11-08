Personal Finance
Why you must plan for retirement, even as a student
Here are some reasons why you need to start planning for retirement, even as a student.
Retirement feels like a big word, as we have the popular notion that you can only start planning retirement when you get a well-paying job or when it is fully secured like that of the civil servants (but is their job actually fully secured? topic for another day). Retirement is that time where you choose to leave the workforce behind permanently. The legal retirement age in Nigeria is 60, but it was recently reviewed and increased to 65 years for the teachers.
Retirement phase is the most important out of all life events because it reveals your level of financial independence. The main reason why anyone should start planning for retirement as early as you begin gaining income is to secure and achieve financial freedom, and you can plan to accomplish that as a student.
As a student, either working or not, your first income is your ‘pocket money’. The reason why your pocket money is your income is solely that it buys you your comfort as a student even if it doesn’t always give you luxury. Every person has a picture of how they want their life to be because no one wants to work forever, hence, here are some reasons why you need to start planning for retirement, even as a student.
You get to spend your late years in your way
The way you spend your retirement depends on the weight of your account. If you dream of spending your retirement in luxury, it is essential that you start saving and getting involved with investment opportunities.
To plan for your kids
The least burden you’d want your children to have when they are independent is you. You don’t want to be a liability or a burden to your children. Then they also start having financial difficulties because they have to bear your financial responsibilities alongside their own. It is advisable that you start working towards your retirement as early as you can and when you are single.
Post-retirement work pressure
It’s saddening to see older people working menial jobs so that they can survive, but what can they do? They have to survive. This often happens to people who are unprepared for retirement, hence they have to keep working to fulfil the needs of their family. The chances of working hard to generate enough income at an old age is very low, hence you should try as much as possible to start saving and investing early.
As a student, when you are planning for retirement through savings or investment, be conscious of the amount you have per month. That will go a long way in determining how much you get to save and invest, definitely after you have ruled out your fixed expenses and also miscellaneous. Then you can now decide which investment opportunity or saving style you would like to adopt. More so, you don’t have to save up all from the remaining money.
With small investments, there are high risks involved, so carefully consider the risk investment pose, and you can always choose a medium length durational investment plan. Checking the do’s and don’ts of the investment and saving plan that you selected is very important before you venture into it. Finally, get counselling from experts who can advise and assess your decisions.
In conclusion, understand clearly that to plan for retirement adequately, you will need to factor out somethings like; how much you want/need at retirement? For how long will you need the retirement money? What is your retirement goal? How much you will have to contribute annually to achieve and surpass your goal?
Retirement is not to be ignored, as it should be on the priority list. The earlier you start preparing for your retirement, the easier it is for you to be on the track of your life goals and vice versa. One notable importance of creating and planning your retirement early is that it allows you to build good retirement savings and planning habits. You will also have the opportunity to identify and rectify any mistakes or shortcomings in achieving your goals.
How to increase your income from one to many
If you really want to be wealthy then multiple sources of income are the way to go.
One of the major roadblocks to Financial Independence is to put your source of livelihood on one source of income. Anything with option one creates high risk and is a major cause of stress when it’s uncertain. Thus if your only source of income is full-time job chances are high that you will postpone your financial independence. Worse of all is that this income lives and dies with your job. Thus If you have been racking your brains for ways to get multiple sources of income so you can protect yourself. Rack no more for today I will show you the answer.
What do you do to move from one source of income to multiple sources of income? And how do you ensure that you achieve Financial Independence?
To move from one source of income to multiple streams of income there are three things you must do. First, you must understand what you need to get started. Second, you must understand your multiple income options. And third, you must understand the critical success factors that lead to financial Independence. Below I explain these three points in detail.
What You Need to Get Started
To Create Multiple streams of Side Income you need an income-producing seed. There is no room for empty handedness in the corridors of wealth. So you must come with a seed if you want to create more wealth. So what seeds do you need to create multiple incomes? There are primarily two seeds. The First seed is the Money Seed and the second is the Scratch Seed. When you want to expand your source of income, you either use money to create more money or you create money from scratch
The money seed is thus the option that uses money to create more money. Money can reproduce money and the fastest way to reproduce money is to invest it. There are two places that money can be invested. The first is in an Investment vehicle and the second is in people. To be successful with investing you need a lot of money and you also need a financial independence plan. And for people investing to be successful, you need a people-based passive Income plan. But if you have limited amounts of money using money to make money is not the fastest option for you. The fastest option you have is to create more money from scratch.
The From Scratch seed is thus the only way to create money from scratch. This seed is not based on how much money you have but on how much of these three skills you have. These three skills are what I call the money-making skills. The first skill is Problem-solving skills also called creativity or innovation skill. The second skill is Relationship building skills also known as Networking skills. And the third skill is Marketing and sales skills. These three skills are the only skills in the world that can build wealth from scratch. It is the closest you will ever get to making money out of thin air. If you do not yet have these skills you need to develop them and if you need help developing these skills send an email to [email protected]
So now that you know what you need to get started. Let’s look at the broad options of side income that you have.
There are about nine paths to take if you want to create multiple streams of side income. The First seven paths are active sources of income. And the last two paths are the only two Passive Sources of income in the world. So let’s look at each of these paths in detail.
Active Sources of Income
1. Create Your Own Product
One of the ways to generate a side income is to create your own products and sell them in exchange for cash. The majority of people who do this do it in two ways. The first way is to start a full-fledged business and run it part-time. The second way is to start a side hustle that can be run part-time. Starting a full-fledged business and running it part-time is the fastest way to lose money. While a business has huge profit potential it requires full-time attention. I know this because there are no successful part-time businesses in the world. Businesses that are successful are run full time to thrive. A side hustle on the other hand is a better option if you develop Money making skills. One of the major problems of those who create their own products is convincing a lot of people to buy it. The majority of people focus too must attention on creating the product and developing Product creation skills. They pay little attention to developing Money making skills. Without successful marketing, it is hard to make money from your products or get rich in business. No matter how good your product is if you cannot sell it you will be broke. The best way to succeed in a side hustle especially one that is based on your own products is to master the art of product creation and money-making all at the same time.
2. Create Your Own Service
Creating your own service is all about offering a set of skills in exchange for money. The bulk of Freelance professionals fall under this group. Again the problem with this source of income is that it requires money-making skills to be successful. While a lot of freelancers are good with freelancing they are terrible at marketing. Thus a lot of them suffer from a limited clientele base and projects that carry limited income opportunities. Some freelancers are good with marketing but they suffer overwhelm if they are still gainfully employed. Spreading yourself too thinly is the recipe for producing sub-optimal results. Freelancing requires an enormous time investment so you need to create more free time to make it successful. Even you outsource some of the work, you are burdened with supervision and the risk of not satisfying your customers. So unless you can create more free time and be good at marketing you become ineffective as a freelancer.
3. Selling Other People’s Product
Selling other people’s products is another way of making extra income. This is where the salespeople, Agents, Franchisee, and Independent Marketers fall under. While this is a great source of side income, not everyone is good at it. The typical salesperson is uncultured, too pushy, and unwelcome to many people. Some of them sell products they don’t believe in or will not buy with their own money. Others make the mistake of limiting their income potential by taking job security under a particular organization. Good salespeople branch out on their own, use their skills to serve a lot of people, and diversify their income. They also achieve financial Independence faster this way. When selling other people’s products also involves buying these products with your own money. Chances are high that you may lose your money or get stuck with products you cannot sell. To succeed at selling other people’s products you must be good at marketing and relationship building. You must also choose products you believe in and are passionate about.
4. Sell Other People’s Services
One of the ways to earn extra income is to sell or plug into other people’s services. A typical example is Uber. While Uber can be a great source of side income it has certain drawbacks. The first is that it is not scalable. There are only a limited number of cars you can have at the same time and this limits your income. Second, the income opportunity comes at a high cost. It requires massive work and time investment that can become unhealthy for your health and relationships. Combining a stressful 9-5 Job with a stressful weekend for a meager income especially when you have other options is not wise. The other way to reduce the direct time impact on you is to outsource your car to an Uber driver. This also comes with a lot of stress. Again there is a limited number of cars and no one can take care of your car as you do. So you can do Uber but try to outsource it may be on a hire purchase basis so you can focus on other sources of side income. And if you must do it yourself try to ensure it does not lead to damaging health conditions or hurt your relationships.
5. Gamble and Betting
I will normally not talk about this kind of side income or recommend it but since it is becoming an option let me talk about it. Gambling is simply banking on luck or chance to become successful. It involves options like Stocks, Forex, cryptocurrency, Lottery, and so on. Although these options are supposed to be passive investments there are not. Because they require constant monitoring, trend analysis, monitoring of the news, and trading which is like a full-time job.
If you must gamble to make money make sure you are on the winning side. The ultimate winners in gambling are the owners of the gambling business. They control the process and are the last to lose money or go down. The Gamblers in contrast are the ultimate losers and here is the reason why. Gamblers take money from one uncertain source of income-their job. And invest in another source that is even more uncertain. They suffer anxiety, and financial stress because they bank their success on luck that is out of their control. The only way to succeed with gambling is to be on the money-making side.
Betting is also the same as gambling. When you bet you are guessing on an uncertain outcome which may or may not happen. Although there are a few lucky winners according to those who bet. No one knows when it will be your turn. And whether it will ever be your turn. Betting is a game of chance and you cannot bank your financial future on an uncertain game. I am yet to see a lot of billionaire gamblers aside from the owners of the gambling business. Maybe when I do I will update my perception.
6. Marry Well
One of the fastest ways to increase your source of income is to marry up and well. Marry well means marrying for financial Independence and not inheriting financial burdens. If marriage limits your income potential rather than enhances it you should rethink that marriage. The formula for financial success in marriage is this. Make sure two are better than one in all ramifications and not worse than one. If you marry only based on love, I hope that love pays your bills and shields you from financial stress. While you should love the person you marry, marriage is already hard to add financial stress to it. The key secrets here is to expand your income through marriage. Marrying a high-income partner is thus one of the simplest multiple income streams there is.
7. Be a Relationship Broker
One of the fastest and most effective ways to fast-track your journey to financial independence is to become a relationship broker. It is one of my favorite side income. And how I exited the corporate world after working for seven short years. What does Relationship Brokering mean?
Relationship Brokering simply means serving as the middle man (Broker). Between someone that wants to solve a problem or meet a need called the Customer. And another person who can help them solve that problem called the Solution Provider. In exchange for profit sharing or an agreed reward.
Solution providers are generally business owners and they are the ones to pay you for your connections. All you have to do is make a sales connection happen virtually, passively, online, or offline. It’s a win-win for all parties involved. You get paid in cash and kind when you broker. First, you get paid referral income for your connections and second you get the goodwill of helping another human being. The business owner is also able to generate income without the huge cost of marketing. The customer gets the transformation and the help they need to move to the next level.
Of all the seven active sources of income, this is the only side income that is immune to economic downturns. You can successfully combine it without huge time and work investments. And you can do it without compromising your integrity. To succeed with relationship brokering you must develop the three money-making skills and broker what you love.
These are the seven active sources of side income you can explore. If you need want more information about how to earn 6 and 7 figure income brokering relationships send an email to [email protected]
Passive Sources of Side Income
There are only two ways to earn passive income in the word. The first way is through Investment-based passive income. This is the weaker passive income. And the second way is through the people-based Passive Income. This is the more powerful passive income.
Investment Based Passive Income
The investment-based passive income is the income you earn when you put your money in an investment vehicle. It is income earned when you invest your active income to produce passive income. The higher the amount of active income you invest. The more solid passive income you will produce. The key to success with the investment based passive income is two-fold. The first is to invest in your financial Independence using a proven plan. And the second is to increase the amount of active income you invest. If you need help figuring out how to invest for Financial Independence. Send an email to [email protected]
The People-Based Passive Income
The People-Based Passive Income is the income that you get from people working for you. It is the strongest passive income in the world and the one that can make you rich the most. Having other people work for you can be achieved in two ways. The first way is through a successful Business. And the second is through a Passive Income Money Making System. If you are not yet ready to start a business or if you are not yet financially independent. Venturing into the business world may not yet be for you. And here is why. First, you cannot succeed in business with execution money. And second, you need to pay your bills to stay focused. One of the best way to thus earn the people-based passive income as a working-class professional is to create a Passive income money-making system. The most effective way to do this is through the Relationship Brokering. It is possible to scale a relationship brokering business to earn passive income. All without increasing cost, work, or time investment. No other source of active side income has this advantage. Having other people work for you to expand your income opportunity without expanding your work is thus an excellent way to fast track your financial freedom. The secret key here is to be able to expand your income without expanding your work.
So that is it about the two types of passive income sources there is. Now let’s talk about the critical success factors that can hasten your financial Independence.
The Five Critical Success Factors for Financial Independence
To achieve financial Independence through multiple streams of income there are five critical success factors to note. The First is that you must never combine two active income that requires full-time work at the same time. One of the sources of income will suffer and worse off, it will drain your liquidity. Second, you must never Exit your Job until you gain Financial Independence or have another reliable second income. There is no room for success in the business for hungry men. Third, you must never lose your savings and years of hard-work through gambling or unguided investment decisions. The Fourth is that you must put money to work through investing if you have money and focus on developing the High-income skills if you don’t have enough income. The fifth is that you must choose the side income that will give you the most desired results by looking at those people who are already earning from it. For example, I am yet to see Uber drivers that are rich and wealthy.
Research shows that over 90% of the world’s billionaires have multiple sources of income. If you really want to be wealthy then multiple sources of income are the way to go. If you are tired of getting a single paycheck every month and want to create multiple sources of income within a reasonable time send an email to [email protected]
Quick ways to make money from any business
Businesses that solve today’s relevant problems are those that will create quick wealth in business.
Not all business owners are wealthy and starting a business does not always guarantee success, as there are only a few business owners in the world who have been able to elevate their businesses from the ground up.
There are three things you must do to create wealth quickly in your business.
- Have a wealthy mindset.
- Understand how wealth is created in a business.
- Be in the right business at the right time.
1. Having a wealthy mindset
A mindset is defined as a way of thinking about yourself, other people, and the world. It is what you believe about yourself that affects your level of success.
There are two kinds of mindsets in the world – the fixed & poor mindset – the growth & wealthy mindset.
The fixed mindset is that which is formed from childhood. It is the mindset developed during our most vulnerable and naive years. This mindset is what forms us and prevents us from growing.
The average person has accepted certain beliefs as truth without question or validation. This means that most people carry within them the seed of poverty.
The only way to be successful is to get rid of these ignorant seeds and be open to new learning and information. If you do this, you will upgrade your childhood beliefs and produce a different outcome from your parents.
If you don’t, you will end up in the same place as your parents. It is your ability to constantly dump your past ignorance about money, career, business, and life, and upgrade them with information that opens the door for wealth.
Having a growth or wealthy mindset is about learning, re-evaluating, and dumping past beliefs. Every new wealth goal you want to achieve carries with it a price tag.
This price presents itself as obstacles that stand in the way of your dreams. To achieve your dreams, you must navigate these obstacles and overcome them. The only way to overcome obstacles is to acquire three things.
- New knowledge.
- New skills
- New relationships.
Knowledge is the precursor to them all and without new knowledge, moving up the wealth ladder will be difficult for you.
You gain new knowledge by studying and modeling the lives of wealthy people. All successful people have a growth mindset.
They seek new information and are constantly learning. If you want to be successful in business, you must do what successful people do. The problem is that the average person is resentful against successful people.
Most of what successful people do will contradict your childhood beliefs. The bad news is you can’t become what you hate. So, if you are serious about becoming successful, you must model the lives of successful people.
Poverty and wealth do not go well together, so successful people will not look like or behave like the people you grew up with, especially if you are from a poor or average background. Holding on to your childhood beliefs is choosing to never get wealthy.
2. Understand how wealth is created in a business
Solve a problem for a lot of other people in exchange for an agreed reward. This involves helping them get rid of their pain, obstacles, challenges, and move to the next level in their lives.
Although all businesses solve a problem, all problems are not created equal. Certain problems command high reward, while others command low reward.
High reward problems are important, urgent, and difficult to solve for the customer. Low reward problems are common, easy to solve, or futuristic in nature. So, if you want to create more wealth quickly in your business, you must solve important, difficult, and urgent problems.
3. Be in the right business at the right time
Not all businesses can make you rich. Certain businesses can only help you get by. Thus, being in the right business at the right time is critical for creating wealth. But what does being in the right business mean? It means three things.
- It means that the person is the right person for a particular type of business. That is, the business aligns with the person’s personality, passion, and competence.
- It means that the person is solving the right kind of problem for the customer.
- It means that the problem a person solves is profitable and in high demand by many people.
If your business is not in alignment with your personality, competence, and passion, you run a high risk of failing in that business. Even when you succeed, you are bankrupt of happiness and fulfillment.
To create wealth fast in any business, you must be able to pass the ten-dollar test.
The Ten-dollar Test
The ten-dollar test is one that helps you answer a critical question.
“If every business in the world is given only ten dollars as a reward, irrespective of the kind of problem they solve, would you still be in your chosen business?”
If money was not part of the promise, will you still be motivated and focused?
Businesses that succeed – pass the ten-dollar test- are able to maintain their passion and focus in good times and in bad times.
If your business pursuit is all about the money, you may or may not succeed. But even when you do succeed, happiness and fulfillment are out of the equation. The key is to do what you love and get paid handsomely for it.
The right timing for a business
Nothing can stop a business whose time has come. There is a right and wrong time for every business. There are businesses that are evergreen, and those that prosper for a short while.
Evergreen businesses are central to the way we live and grow as human beings. For example, humans will always need food, water, shelter, and money to survive. So, businesses that find smart ways to meet these needs will always be in business.
If the time for your business is not yet here, your wealth will be delayed. And if the time for your business is past, you will struggle financially.
Businesses that solve today’s relevant problems are those that will create quick wealth in business. To succeed in business, you must align with the times and seasons, and the changing trend of human nature. You must also find better and smarter ways to meet fundamental human needs.
Creating wealth in any business is not something that happens by default. It takes creativity, problem-solving, and the ability to command a high income.
If you want to succeed in business and need help getting started, we can help you.
How to control your overspending habit this season
Learning to control your spending habit could be difficult, but it is possible; it only requires dedication and due diligence.
In recent times, business and financial organizations have had to cut down their workforce, owing to the inability to maintain previously agreed wages and salaries. Hence, the unemployment rate has hit a relatively bullish trend; this also has reflected on the earnings of individuals with and without jobs. The need to master the art of saving has become necessary for survival.
The first rule in mastering the art of saving is, Know Thy Self. This is where the famous saying, different strokes for different folks, comes to play. An individual who earns ₦25,000 would have less spending power than one who makes ₦250,000, yet they could have similar needs and goals, but success is more plausible than the other. To correctly manage your funds, your budget must be tailored to suit your earnings.
It would help if you learned your spending triggers. What triggers your desire to spend irrationally? Could it be Anxiety? Boredom? Friends? Environment? Or is it the lifestyle you keep? This has to be determined before progress can be made.
Anxiety
You’re expecting a guest, business partner, or friend; there are several things to help you ease the stress, which does not include inputting your credit card details on the blanks of an online store. Things like reading a book, listening to music, watching television shows, et al do not require your credit card details and do not translate into debts or expenses. Know this and know peace.
Friends
You hang out with a group of high earners, and your income barely gets you through each day, but the pressure to meet up with their standards is as real as the sun’s heat. Find a new company or a confluence between their expectations and your spending power because you’d remain unable to maintain yourself if your account hits red.
Understanding how these triggers reflect on your spending habits helps you to make better and wiser financial choices.
To have a better understanding on how you can control your spending, try incorporating the following:
Make A Budget
Occasionally draft a scale of preference, needs over wants, necessity over glam; this would help you ascertain your strengths and faults and ensure that better decisions are made when the money comes in. In making a budget, the spending should not outweigh the expected or possible income, putting into consideration money that should be set aside for emergency purposes and savings.
Track Your Spending
Ensure to keep track of the expenses made, about your daily, weekly, and monthly budget, to monitor your prudence level. This exercise helps you make better choices over time, as it reveals the unnecessary expenses incurred from spending on frivolities and helps you cut them out in future events.
Avoid the Pressure to Embark on A Spending Spree
Sometimes, our plans work out fine, and our income multiplies; these times, there is usually the urge to allow ourselves some of the pleasures we missed out on. Don’t oblige. Money is never too much to be invested. Do the research and seek successful business owners; more investment yields more income, while money wasted is hard work blown into the lion’s den.
Be Traditional, Stick to Cash
While carrying your money in credit or debit cards reduces weight and makes the transaction more comfortable, it’s an excellent spending risk as it often results in overspending. When shopping or paying for goods or services, be traditional, stick to cash. While spending and counting cash are stressful, compared to the many other modern options, it’s financially wise, as it helps the brain to monitor your spending.
With money, when the bundle’s size reduces, the mind becomes more cautious in making decisions to prevent debts and avoid being stranded, but with more digital means, spending is more fun, and in the world of finance, fun is costly.
Create Financial Goals for Yourself
Practice the act of creating financial goals for yourself frequently. The brain loves challenges, the task to mind to create more ways to multiply your income, rather than deplete it. It helps to focus on productive activities, which exclude unnecessary spending.
Save, Instead of Spending
This is self-explanatory, imbibe the habit of setting aside portions of your earnings for saving and possible investment. You should make sure that you don’t spend and invest later, instead, you should practice saving first and placing a budget on whatever is left.
Learning to control your spending habit could be difficult, but it is possible; it only requires dedication and due diligence. Spending is comfortable, but it doesn’t beat the joy of having more money.