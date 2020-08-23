Business
FG to establish petroleum depot, oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom
The Minister announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia, at a gala night organized by the Akwa Ibom Government in honour of a delegation of Stakeholders in the oil and gas industry retreat in Uyo on Saturday.
He also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.
While he said the Federal Government will partner with the state government to build a base which will be the first in Akwa Ibom, he also urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.
Sylva said, ‘’I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner you to build a base here. It will be the first here. It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistics facility in the state.’’
He also noted that the visit was a response to Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.
Going further, the Minister said, ‘’Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration. As we go back, work will start in earnest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.
“We went all the way to Ibaka, a very interesting and painstaking journey. Some people in my team were excited because it was a rare experience using the boats.”
On his part, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, while expressing his appreciation for the planned NNPC oil and gas logistics centre in the state, he also proposed that the groundbreaking be done in September to mark the state’s 33 years’ anniversary.
He disclosed that President Buhari approved a 50,000 hectares oil and gas free trade zone in Akwa Ibom.
Emmanuel urged the minister to partner the state for the 540 megawatts Qua Iboe Power Plant project.
He further used the occasion to push for the relocation of multinational oil giants, ExxonMobil to Akwa Ibom state, while assuring that the state is safe and peaceful for them.
The Governor said, “I want the Honourable Minister to make just a statement and ExxonMobil will be here. They are not safer where they are than in Akwa Ibom. Akwa Ibom is peaceful.’’
“We are ready to support the relocation. ExxonMobil is a very difficult corporate citizen but the Minister can give them a directive to come here. They process over 15 billion barrel from our shores and that alone should propel them. They don’t have such excellent production anywhere else in the world.”
He also expressed his readiness to provide support ranging from land and electricity for an NNPC depot in the state.
Adesina’s re-election gets a boost as Nigeria doubles AfDB voting right for August 27 election
This new development may guarantee Adesina another term of 5 years as the President of AfDB.
In what appears like a boost for the re-election of the Akinwumi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria has almost doubled its voting rights in the African Multilateral Institution to 16.8% before the lender’s annual general meeting coming up next week.
Adesina, who is from Nigeria is seeking to be re-elected as the head of AfDB after being cleared of all allegations of abuse of office and corruption by the independent panel that was set up by the lender.
According to a report from Bloomberg, a memorandum that was sent to the board of governors of AfDB, states that Nigeria has become the biggest rights holder with a wider margin, followed by non-regional members Germany with 7.4% and the United States 5.5%.
Nigeria increased its voting power by paying subscriptions it had pledged as part of a general capital before the January deadline.
This new development may guarantee Adesina another term of 5 years as the President of AfDB, with the votes hoping to take place on August 27, 2020. He is the sole candidate for this election as against the previous election in 2015, where he contested against the Chadian Finance Minister Kordje Bedoumra and Cape Verde’s Agricultural Minister Cristina Duarte.
The virtual annual meeting is expected to take place between August 25 and 27 after the initial postponement in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement from the bank’s website, ‘’The format of the meetings has been adapted to consider the physical constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Nairametrics had reported that an AfDB backed probe independent review panel had cleared Adesina of all the allegations against him by a group of anonymous whistleblowers. This followed the request by the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin with the support of some non-regional members for an independent inquiry into those allegations after the ethics committee of the board had initially cleared him of any wrongdoing.
The AfDB which is Africa’s largest multilateral bank with 54 African countries and 27 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia as shareholders.
TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
The U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
TikTok recently disclosed that it would take legal action against President Trump’s executive order that ban transactions with the fast-growing video app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance in a report credited to Reuters.
TikTok disclosed that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the U.S authorities paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said.
Back Story:
Recall Nairametrics, about a month ago broke the news on President Trump, issuing directives that banned any U.S. transactions with the Chinese tech firms —Tencent and ByteDance. The ban which is to take effect in 45 days counting from the date of the announcement and could attract retaliation from the Chinese.
According to Trump, the Chinese based apps “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.” He went on to say that the application also captures personal information of Chinese nationals visiting the U.S.
While the popular based Chinese social app is known for short, trendy videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, the U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
FG records revenue of N676.41 billion in July
The increase in revenue was attributed to higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.
The Federal Government of Nigeria recorded total revenue of N676.41 billion in July compared to N653.35 billion in June.
Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, revealed that the rise in revenue was a result of higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.
Nairametrics reported in July that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) announced that the FG, States, and Local Governments shared N651.18 billion in Federation account revenues for the month of June, after recording a total revenue of N653.35 billion.
Mr. Idris said that sales tax from oil revenues increased for the month of July, coupled with increases from corporate and income duties. Meanwhile, oil surplus balance for the month of July was $72.41 million as at August 19.
Note that crude oil accounts for two-thirds of Nigeria’s revenue. However, the government has recently been making efforts to diversity its revenue streams, including by way of taxation. For instance, increased VAT also contributed to the increase in July’s revenue because the government recently increased VAT to 7.5% in February.
Crude Oil reached record lows in April due to falling demand caused by the pandemic and an oil trade war between the Saudis and Russia. OPEC+ agreed to daily cuts of 9.6 million barrels a day, which has seen oil rise to $44 per barrel. OPEC plans to continue the production cuts till September, especially for countries like Nigeria and Iraq who have not quite been compliant.