Nigeria working to attract more foreign direct investments to prepare for AfCFTA – Trade Minister
The Minister noted that the ministry is actively working to attract more FDIs into key industries.
Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, has said that Nigeria is actively working to attract more foreign direct investments into key industries to meet the demands of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
This was disclosed by the Minister on Thursday at the virtual Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Global Investment Conference, themed “The future of Trade and Investment in Africa.”
The event covered 3 key areas that will boost trade between Nigeria and the UK. They are: The African Continental Free Trade Area, Foreign Direct Investment and Economic Risk and Accessing finance for increased trade and investment.
“As we gear up to meet the demands of the enlarged continental market which will be fostered by AfCFTA, we are actively working to attract more foreign direct investments into key industries,” the Minister said.
The Minister added that Nigeria’s investment priorities are:
- Promoting digital economy, “considering its potential for growth, job creation and mitigating the impact of Covid-19.”
- Domesticating production through various sectoral backward integration plans.
- Exploring opportunities to boost renewable energy financing across the country.
He urged that Nigeria should remain committed to implementing the initiatives to enable the country become a suitable environment for investment and strategic trade relationships.
President Trump to decide fate of TikTok in 24-36 hours
US President, Donald Trump is to decide the fate of TikTok in the country in the next 24-36 hours.
All eyes are now on President Donald Trump as he is expected to decide the fate of TikTok in the U.S. in the next 24-36 hours.
In a report credited to CNBC News, ByteDance, owners of TikTok, is planning to go for an IPO for global TikTok on an American Stock Exchange.
Under the proposed plan, waiting for President Trump’s approval include, Oracle owning a minority stake that will be lower than 20% of the new global TikTok.Walmart the world’s biggest retailer by revenue will also take a stake, though its amount remains unknown.
While the Chinese authorities have asserted it’s right to obstruct the sale of vital technologies, it is likely to approve the deal as long as it doesn’t involve the transfer of the artificial intelligence algorithms that drive TikTok’s service. Even if ByteDance were to cede its major ownership over TikTok.
U.S President recently disclosed he was against any idea that ByteDance( parent company) would retain a majority stake in TikTok.
“From the standpoint of ByteDance we don’t like that,” Trump spoke on the Chinese company retaining a majority stake in the business. “I mean, just conceptually I can tell you I don’t like that.”
An IPO on TikTok would most likely be the biggest technology IPO in recent times. Private valuations of the fast-growing startup have been estimated to be worth about $50 billion.
Back Story; Recall Nairametrics about a month ago reported on how President Trump issued directives banning any U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms that include Tencent and ByteDance.
According to Trump, “WeChat “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”
He went on to say that the application also captures personal information of Chinese nationals visiting the U.S.
FIRS generates N490 billion tax revenue in July, collects 89% from non-oil sector
The agency has announced a significantly huge amount it collected as tax for the month of July.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that it generated a total sum of N490 billion in tax receipts in the month of July.
While making the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, September 17, 2020, the revenue agency disclosed that N438 billion out of that amount was generated from non-oil receipts, which represents 89% of the total figure, while N52 billion is from oil receipts, which represents 11% of the total collection.
The FIRS stated that the significant drop in oil revenue could be attributable to the global shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic which led to a crash in crude oil prices and huge output cuts by oil-producing countries.
The statement also quoted the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, as attributing the increase in the non-oil receipt to the various reform measures that have been introduced by the board and management of the service, as well as the dedication of the staff. He said that it was gratifying to note that their collective effort as stakeholders was paying off.
The FIRS boss revealed that the FIRS continued to record a significant increase in tax revenue from non-oil sources, despite the national and global economic crises caused by COVID-19. He said that non-oil tax receipts had consistently contributed 75-90% of the total tax receipt in recent months.
WTO: Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as 3 candidates depart race for DG
Okonjo-Iweala and the remaining 4 other candidates hope to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.
Three candidates running for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation have fallen out of the race after failing to secure enough votes in the first rounds of voting, leaving only 5 candidates left, including Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg on Thursday, before the meeting on Friday. The Candidates that are out of the race are Jesus Seade (Mexico), Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova) and Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt). The candidates were not able to secure support needed for the first round of 3 rounds of voting.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweal joins 4 other candidates for the next round of voting. The candidates are; Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee ( South Korea) and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri ( Saudi Arabia).
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala disclosed last month some of her plans for the Organization if made President. Nairametrics reported she noted that part of her vision is to build a trade institution where there is greater trust among its members. She also stressed that the WTO, at this critical time, is needed to ensure that trade and global markets remain open.
On healing the rift between the US and China, Okonjo-Iweala admitted that it is going to be challenging and not be easy. She said:
“Well, this is not going to be easy, if it was easy, it could have been done a long time since. So it would be very challenging but it is not an impossible job. It is very clear that both the US and China have been helped and benefitted from the multilateral trading system in the past. Hundreds of millions have been lifted out of poverty. They have experienced shared prosperity in the economies and their countries.’’
She added she would listen to both countries to find out what really are the issues causing distrust among them. She said that she will not want to be involved in the larger political problems, but will rather separate the trade issues and focus on them and build this trust.
“You need to begin to find areas where there can be confidence-building and trade. Building trust is not talking about it, you have to have areas where both can work together and agree and we have a golden opportunity in the fisheries subsidies negotiations that are going on now because the US is a party to it, China is a party, the EU, all other members,’’ she said.
Okonjo-Iweala and the 4 other candidates will present themselves to the members of the global trade body for the later stages of voting in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.