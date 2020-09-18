Tech News
President Trump to decide fate of TikTok in 24-36 hours
US President, Donald Trump is to decide the fate of TikTok in the country in the next 24-36 hours.
In a report credited to CNBC News, ByteDance, owners of TikTok, is planning to go for an IPO for global TikTok on an American Stock Exchange.
Under the proposed plan, waiting for President Trump’s approval include, Oracle owning a minority stake that will be lower than 20% of the new global TikTok.Walmart the world’s biggest retailer by revenue will also take a stake, though its amount remains unknown.
While the Chinese authorities have asserted it’s right to obstruct the sale of vital technologies, it is likely to approve the deal as long as it doesn’t involve the transfer of the artificial intelligence algorithms that drive TikTok’s service. Even if ByteDance were to cede its major ownership over TikTok.
U.S President recently disclosed he was against any idea that ByteDance( parent company) would retain a majority stake in TikTok.
“From the standpoint of ByteDance we don’t like that,” Trump spoke on the Chinese company retaining a majority stake in the business. “I mean, just conceptually I can tell you I don’t like that.”
An IPO on TikTok would most likely be the biggest technology IPO in recent times. Private valuations of the fast-growing startup have been estimated to be worth about $50 billion.
Back Story; Recall Nairametrics about a month ago reported on how President Trump issued directives banning any U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms that include Tencent and ByteDance.
According to Trump, “WeChat “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”
He went on to say that the application also captures personal information of Chinese nationals visiting the U.S.
Tech News
Flywire to partner with Mastercard on international tuition payment.
Flywire has announced plans to partner with Mastercard in providing discounted foreign exchange rates on cross border tuition payments for students.
This is according to a news source verified by Nairametrics. The offer will be accessible to any school in the world offering Flywire as a payment method for international tuition through the 2020 fall term for students from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Kenya and Ghana, the release stated. Students will be able to use their own currencies to pay through Mastercard credit or debit cards.
Tertiary education, as pretty much every other area, has been affected by the pandemic, with grounds to shut down early this year. The unique feature of this payment system is convenience and safe payment procedure coupled with a customizable experience it provides for international students.
Speaking on the new deal, Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, said the organization would serve to raise up understudies through cost-effective measures.
“Our customer schools and their understudy families around the globe trust Mastercard for advantageous and secure installments,” said Massaro in the delivery. “We’re satisfied to keep on joining forces with Mastercard on unique contributions like this one to guarantee a consistent advanced installment experience while giving significant reserve funds to lessen the expense of worldwide training.”
For International students, rules are significantly murkier as new U.S. visa rules won’t let them go to class in the country except in any event one class happens face to face. That represents an issue for schools as worldwide understudies have commonly paid full educational costs in advance, giving gigantic incomes to schools. In that capacity, schools need to scramble to make bargains and oblige understudies to urge them to return.
Tech News
Oracle wins bid to acquire TikTok’s US operations after Microsoft offer was rejected
Microsoft had initially been recognized as the most likely winner earlier in the process.
American computer technology giant Oracle Corporation has been selected as the winning bidder for TikTok’s US operations, after Microsoft said that its bid was rejected by the parent company, ByteDance Ltd.
This is coming a week before President Donald Trump’s promised date for following through with a plan to ban the Chinese-owned app in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, a Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle would be announced as TikTok’s trusted tech partner in the United States. The Journal also added that the eventual deal would not be structured as an outright sale.
A statement from Redmond reads, “ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.”
Microsoft had, in a statement, said that they were confident that their proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while also protecting national security interests. This is coming after ByteDance had disclosed that they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. However, ByteDance will need approval for the deal from the United States and China.
According to a source, Microsoft, which was working with Walmart Inc, had initially been recognized as the most likely winner earlier in the process, but this later cooled as more firms showed interest. ByteDance did not ask Microsoft for a revision of its initial offer in the face of recent signs of opposition to a deal from Chinese government officials. This must have given the competitor, Oracle Corporation, an upper hand in the negotiations.
Microsoft, in its statement, said that it was prepared to make changes aimed at addressing US national security concerns. It said, “To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combating disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”
It can be recalled that the Trump administration had threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September, and ordered ByteDance to sell its US operations following national security concerns due to its Chinese ownership.
TikTok, however, has denied the national security claim and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.
Tech News
Regulation of digital lending in Nigeria
Digital lending has become a source of hope for many SMEs and should be encouraged.
It is widely acknowledged that there are limited funding sources for entrepreneurs in emerging economies, such as Nigeria.
Traditional financing usually comes with high-interest rates and collateral security. Consequently, alternative financing options, such as peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding, have grown more popular amongst SMEs.
SMEs contribute 48% of Nigeria’s GDP, constitute 96% of businesses, and provide 84% of local employment. However, they have been extremely affected by the impact of the coronavirus.
The frantic search for capital to quickly inject into their businesses and constraints to traditional funding has brought digital lending, amongst other financing options, to the fore.
The flexibility, lower interest rates, ease, and speed of digital lending, compared with traditional financing, has increased its attractiveness amongst SMEs searching for capital.
However, there is currently no specific legislation on digital lending in Nigeria. Thus, digital money lenders are forced to operate within the extant moneylending laws of the States, which are modelled after the UK’s Money Lenders Act, 1927.
While these laws contain general provisions on money lending, they are not in tune with developments in the lending market.
For instance, section 14(2) of the Lagos State Money Lenders Law, 1972 renders a contract between a money lender and a borrower unenforceable if the money borrowed was not lent through a cheque drawn on the current account of the lender to the order of the borrower.
With digital money lenders promising five-minute loans through an automatic transfer to the borrower’s digital wallet or bank account, such archaic provisions pose an otiose limitation to digital lending.
Additionally, the cracks in the extant moneylending laws have provided an opportunity for some digital lenders to offer lending services without registering as a Money Lender.
The moneylending laws of the States exclude co-operative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Law from the purview of the law. Consequently, some digital lenders have set up as co-operative societies to receive contributions from their members and give loans to same.
These concerns call for greater clarity in the regulation of digital lending in Nigeria.
An individual or company that wishes to carry on the business of digital lending must obtain a Money Lending License in any of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. A license obtained under the Money Lending Law of a state permits money lending activities only within that state.
The process involved in obtaining a license within each state is similar. It generally involves making an application in the prescribed form with the applicant’s letter headed paper to the designated authority within the state.
The application will be supported with requisite documents, such as the incorporation documents of the company, empowering it to carry on business as a moneylender, tax clearance certificate, and evidence of payment of requisite application fees.
Upon the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, an annually renewable license will be granted to the company.
The absence of a federal law on lending and the requirement for money lenders to be licensed under the laws of each state they intend to operate creates extra layers of regulatory requirements and increases the cost of lending. Therefore, it is not rare to see digital lenders opt for a Microfinance Bank license, which permits them to operate in all states of the country and offer a greater diversity of services.
Alternatively, a company wishing to carry on money lending activities in Nigeria may be licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Finance Company under the Revised Guidelines for Finance Companies in Nigeria (“the Guidelines”). This license is, however, more suitable for companies wishing to offer ancillary services in addition to money lending.
The Guidelines permits finance companies to provide consumer loans; funds management; asset finance; project finance; local and international trade finance; debt factoring; debt securitization; financial consultancy; loan syndication, and issuing of vouchers, coupons, cards, and token stamps.
It is worthy of note that both money lenders and finance companies are prohibited from receiving deposits from the public unless they acquire a Microfinance Bank License.
The nature of the digital lending business model is such that the regulatory framework for data protection cannot be ignored by a digital money lender offering its services to Nigerian residents.
This is more so as the digital lending platforms utilise borrowers’ data to verify their identity, assess their credit worthiness or ability to repay the loan, and ensure loan repayment by asking their friends, family, or workplace to repay the loan or compel the borrower to repay.
Data collected include contact information, call logs, SMS logs, Facebook friends, contact list from other social media accounts, mobile money transaction history, geolocation, bank verification numbers, emails, passport photos, videos, and data from use of any third-party application.
The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, 2019 places an obligation on digital lenders as Data Controllers to disclose what data is being processed, the specific purpose of processing the data, and obtain consent of the Data Subjects to process the data. The Data Subject must also be informed of his right and the ability to withdraw his consent at any time.
These disclosures are expected to be made in a conspicuous Privacy Policy written in clear and plain language and placed on the website of the Lender. Lenders must, however, be wary of demanding for excessive data.
Consent is deemed to have not been freely given where the performance of a contract, including the provision of a service, is conditional on consent to the processing of personal data that is not necessary (or excessive) for the performance of that contract.
This plays out where a borrower is required to either give consent to use of excessive data to access funds via the application or withdraw consent to excessive data requested by logging out and uninstalling the application.
Additionally, where the data is to be used for a purpose other than that for which it was collected, the Data Subject must be informed of this purpose and give additional consent.
Notably, before collecting personal data, the Data Controller must disclose the period for which the data will be stored, or if that is not possible, the criteria used to determine that period. This is usually missing, or at best, vague in the Privacy Policy of some lending applications.
Any harmonisation or amendment of the current laws should be carefully drafted to ensure a balance between regulating the market and killing the market.
Digital lending has become a source of hope for many SMEs and should be encouraged. An attempt to create excessively stringent laws will not only stifle the market, but also limit funding to SMEs in an already difficult business environment.
Olayanju Phillips is a lawyer and an Associate within the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Department of SPA Ajibade & Co. He can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]