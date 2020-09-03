Currencies
Why currency traders are now buying U.S dollars
Many currency traders believe that the U.S dollar index is showing an oversold signal.
Currency traders were relatively bullish in trading the US dollar at London’s trading session on Tuesday.
The US dollar index that is used to track the U.S dollar against major global currency peers, was up 0.11% to trade at 93.933 earlier on Thursday.
READ: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million
Why currency traders are going bullish on the dollar now
In spite of the world’s largest economy having a surge in COVID-19 caseloads, many currency traders believe that the U.S dollar index is showing an oversold signal, meaning that any time the value of the safe-haven currency drops below the 92.250 support level, traders increase their long positions.
Also, it should be noted that the United States in recent weeks, has been printing impressive economic data; this crucial macro tells forex traders that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is definitely over.
However, traders are waiting in the long term for the U.S election scheduled to hold in November for a clearer view on the safe currency horizon.
READ: President Trump dumps plan to force foreign students to leave the US
That said, if President Trump wins this crucial election, it is believed, a stronger dollar will come to play. This is coming on the basis that the recent dollar weakness is really a vote of confidence on the US, particularly on the success of President Trump as he had been able to keep the U.S index value above 97.5 relatively, until the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.
Quick fact: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese Yen, British Pound Sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, and more. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need fewer dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, gave vital insights on the EUR/USD pair.
READ: Gold Breaks $1,800 ceiling, reaches record high since 9/11
“A decisive shift in the narrative in the Euro is unfolding, and the price action might not entirely be caught up to the new storyline just yet.
“The EURUSD is still grinding up the channel, but the narrative is less bullish than after the significant bull target of 1.2000 was soundly rejected.
“I guess that EURUSD grinds lower into the ECB meeting as the market reduces significant length into what is becoming an obvious event risk. The attraction of a dovish Fed on September 16 might not be strong enough to offset the ECB’s downside risks on September 10.
“As far as the US Fed is concerned, I do not think they were anywhere near as dovish as the market read. September easing looks possible but not likely, suggesting the Fed’s sense of urgency feels lower than it did a few weeks ago as both housing and manufacturing are booming.”
READ: Crypto: Financial market that never sleeps, or is under any central authority
However, in the short term, currency traders remain in a holding pattern ahead of Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP).
Currencies
To test FX market, CBN pumps $50 million
$50 million was sold to foreign investors on the spot and forward market.
Nigeria’s central bank pumped in $50 million into the FX market on Monday in a bid to test demand and supply and more importantly, the price of naira against the dollar.
According to Reuters, $50 million was sold to foreign investors on the spot and forward market in what it termed a “test trade to gauge the level of dollar demand” in the market.
READ: With nowhere to invest, Nigerians keep N36 trillion in banks and low yielding assets
The exchange rate has fallen from N477/$1 on Friday to as low as N440/$1 on the average across parallel markets as forex speculators scamper to take profits ahead of further dollar liquidity in the system.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window remained stable at N386 during intraday trading on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. In a related development, the exchange rate at the parallel market also remained on Wednesday as it closed at N440/$1 after yesterday’s significant gain.
READ: CBN set to punish exporters who refuse to repatriate export proceeds to Nigeria
At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N440/$1 on Wednesday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Tuesday, September 1.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by about 34% on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after 2 consecutive days of increased turnover.
According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $58.46 million on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, to $38.46 million on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Currencies
BDC operators reveal the major challenge with resumed sales of forex by CBN
The BDC operators said that the profit margin would not be enough to cover their expenses.
The Association of Bureau De Change Operators (ABCON) has disclosed that small interest margin is the major challenge of foreign exchange traders, following the resumption of sales of forex by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators on Monday, September 7, 2020.
The CBN is set to sell dollars to the BDCs at a fixed rate of N384 to the dollar and they are expected to sell to the customers at N386 to the dollar.
READ: CBN goes hard on BDC operators, issues various fines
This challenge was revealed by the President of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, at an ABCON organized zoom webinar with the topic, ‘’Resumption of Foreign Currency Sales to BDCs, Covid-19, Challenges, Compliance and Way Forward,” on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
The BDC operators said that the profit margin of just N2 was too small and would not be enough to cover their expenses.
READ: Nigeria is losing $15 billion to tax evasion, FIRS boss reveals
Gwadebe said, “The challenge that we are facing is the smaller margin. Right now, the parallel market is doing about N430 and our pegged rate is N386 to the dollar. So, we still see a gap between the advised exchange rate of N386 by the CBN and what is obtainable presently in the market.’’
He pleaded with the CBN to look into their challenge and review the directive.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Gwadebe also urged the apex bank to allow for the use of virtual documentation, which he said would help in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He admitted that the challenge of Covid-19 was still there and so he asked them to put a clause on the use of virtual identification of documents.
This would mean that the BDC operators would not need to see their customers’ physical passports.
Currencies
Exchange rate stabilizes across forex markets as speculative demand for FX drops
The Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N440/$1 on Wednesday.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window remained stable at N386 during intraday trading on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. In a related development, the exchange rate at the parallel market also remained on Wednesday as it closed at N440/$1 after yesterday’s significant gain.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N440/$1 on Wednesday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Tuesday, September 1.
READ: Mutilated notes can still be returned after September 2 – CBN
NAFEX: The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N386/$1.
- This was the same rate that it exchanged on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.08 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 5 kobo drop when compared to the N386.03 to a dollar that was recorded on Tuesday.
- The N395.13 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before closing at N386. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
READ: Report accuses World Bank of ‘toying’ with Nigeria over $1.5 billion loan
Forex Turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by about 34% on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after 2 consecutive days of increased turnover.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $58.46 million on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, to $38.46 million on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
- The drop in dollar supply after 2 consecutive days of improvement reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $23.19 million which represents a significant drop from the $71.13 million that was recorded the previous week. The day’s FX turnover is still a far cry from the $200 million mark that was recorded sometime 2 weeks ago.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of August was about $857 million compared to $937 million in July.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate has continued to reduce significantly these past few days dropping to N54.
READ: To test FX market, CBN pumps $50 million
Currency Developments
- The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification last month after it devalued the official rate to N380/$1.
- The local currency has been strengthened especially in the black market as the Central Bank of Nigeria introduces some measures targeted at exporters and importers in order to try to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
- The resumption of sales of forex to BDCs will inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.
- There has been a sharp drop in speculative buying of foreign exchange, although demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.