Finance Bill: No plans to increase tax — FG
The essence was to ensure that local industries grow ahead of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) take off.
The Federal Government has stated that no new taxes will be introduced, nor tax waivers granted under the 2020 Finance Bill.
The FG said the tax stance was due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy.
This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, at a virtual meeting on the Finance Bill 2020 Public Consultation in Abuja on Friday.
Mr. Nami said that the economy was facing challenges caused by the pandemic, so the FG had no plans to introduce new taxes; however, it would not grant tax waivers to businesses.
“The economy is not doing very great because of the impact of COVID-19 and all other challenges so ordinarily government should be spending more money. However, government is not able to raise the taxes; in the same way, we still balance the budget to reduce the deficit as much as possible. Therefore, there will be no new waivers,” he said.
Nami said that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement would increase Nigeria’s trade volumes and be a boost for the economy.
Nami added, “However, in anticipation of the AFCFTA, it is expected that the volume of trade will surge…and, as such, even though it will not significantly affect revenue being collected currently by government, it will have a way of making the economy increase significantly.”
Mrs. Ahmed disclosed that the public engagements with businesses was to prepare them for the new tax bill as Nigeria prepares for the AfCFTA where Nigerians goods will compete with the rest of Africa.
“The essence was to ensure that local industries grow because once the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) takes effect our borders will be opened and we will have goods from other countries competing with goods in Nigeria,” she said.
This is being reinforced in the 2021 proposal by removing completely for the small businesses the obligation to pay education tax.
Nigeria not broke, budget to be passed before end of the year – Budget Office
Akabueze has said he never claimed Nigeria is broke and that his words were taken out of context.
The Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has denied he ever said Nigeria was broke to pay salaries and assured Nigerians that the 2021 budget will be passed before the end of the year.
He made the clarification during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday.
Mr Akabueze revealed that the Budget Defence of various Ministries is going well so far, as issues are getting resolved.
“It is going reasonably well, there is a commitment on both sides to get this done, and when issues arise, for those issues to be sorted out promptly.
“So, we believe that we are on course to have the budget passed before the end of the year.”
On his earlier alleged statement on inability of Nigeria to pay salaries, he said he never claimed Nigeria is broke and his words were taken out of context.
“I was shocked at the reportage of that, especially in the print media yesterday. In fact, one had a blazing headline ‘we are broke’, I never said anything like that.
“Basically, what it is, is that at the time we were preparing the 2020 budget, the negotiations for the minimum wage were ongoing and being finalized. So, the 2020 personnel budget for MDAs was based on the old salary structure,” Akabueze said.
He added the FG has control of the situation and the MDAs would be assisted for salaries till the end of the year.
What you should know
Earlier this week, the DG was quoted by Nigerian media for expressing worry that 428 MDAs will not be able to pay November salaries.
Nairametrics had reported in August that the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria may fall into recession by next quarter, due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy and global crude oil demand.
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu presents N1.15 trillion 2021 budget to Lagos House of Assembly
Governor Sanwo-Olu has presented a N1.155 trillion budget for year 2021 to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the state’s 2021 budget tagged, “Budget of Rekindled Hope” to the Lagos State House of Assembly, today November 10, 2020. The budget is estimated at N1.155 trillion naira.
This disclosure was made in a statement released by Gawat Jubril, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on New Media, via his official Twitter account.
The tweet reads, “FLASH: Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presents N1.155 Trillion Naira budget for the year 2021 to the Lagos State House of Assembly tagged: BUDGET OF REKINDLED HOPE”
FLASH: Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu presents N1.155 Trillion Naira budget for year 2021 to the Lagos State House of Assembly tagged: BUDGET OF REKINDLED HOPE.
10th November 2020
The 2021 budget is centered on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the State Government and expected to rekindle hope in the state on the implementation of its content.
However, during the presentation of the budget, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced his intention through the executive bill, to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former Governors and their deputies.
WTO members have ensured support for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy – Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu said President Buhari has reached out to multiple WTO leaders who have ensured their support for Okonjo-Iweala.
Mr. Garba Shehu, the Media Aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari, said the President reached out to multiple WTO leaders, who have ensured their support for Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, despite the postponement of the announcement date for a new DG.
Garba Shehu disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with Channels TV.
He said President Buhari has discussed with multiple leaders, to thank them for their support and also maintain support for Nigeria’s candidate which he says is bearing results.
“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders. At some point, Ngozi Iweala had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them; some to thank for being so strong in their support, others maybe to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.
This comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement last month that Okonjo-Iweala, secured the support of the majority of the member nations – but was yet to be declared and returned the winner, as the United States was opposing the consensus.