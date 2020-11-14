Commodities
Gold prices suffer worst weekly drop since September
For the week, it lost 3.4%, its highest for a week since late September.
Gold prices lost some of its blinks at last week’s trading session cumulatively. For the week, it lost 3.4%, its most for a week since late September.
What we know: New York-traded gold for December delivery settled up 0.7% at $1,886.20.
That said, its gain recorded in the last trading session, couldn’t prevent it from posting its worst weekly loss since September, triggered by early selling in the week after market hype that showed Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine was, what the world was waiting for.
READ: Why Gold prices are skyrocketing after a Joe Biden win
What this means: Investors’ of late have been trooping into riskier assets like global stocks on the bias that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would provide a lifeline to the world’s economy, triggering the precious metal to lose 4.5% at the early part of the week.
Investors’ over-exuberance with progress reported by Pfizer on its Covid-19 vaccine trials triggered a massive rally in risk assets on Monday that led to a 4.5% plunge in gold — the safe-havens worst day since August.
READ: U.S public listed company allocates $425 million into Bitcoin
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in his weekly closing remark hinted Nairametrics why the precious metal is presently under pressure.
“Gold remains an asset looking for a purpose. US Treasury yields dropped overnight. The dollar was relatively flat again. The EURUSD and Gold traded flat, so by all accounts, gold is little more than a mirror reflection of the EURUSD these days while trying to find a new narrative to ride between now and a possible inflationary wave later in 2021.
READ: Nigeria is Africa’s leader on Bitcoin transfers, transacts $8 million weekly
What to expect: In the midterm, gold prices will likely be supported on the reports showing the effect COVID-19 infections are having presently on the Northern Hemisphere, coupled with U.S president Trump legal battles on the recently concluded election.
Commodities
Japual Gold & Ventures Plc partner with Chinese firm to mine gold
Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, formerly Japaul Oil and Maritime Services to partner with H&H Mines Limited to mine gold.
Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, formerly Japaul Oil and Maritime Services, has announced that it will partner with H&H Mines Limited to mine gold.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued and signed by its ED. Finance and Planning, Funmilola Omodamori.
READ: Japaul continues to sink deeper after N4.8 billion H1 2018 loss
READ: Mining to contribute 3.0% to GDP by 2025
The company stated that it had concluded discussions and received approval in principle from representatives of H&H Mines Ltd for Japual Plc to invest in and/or acquire some shares of the company.
Japaul Plc noted that this was contingent on the conclusion of its fund-raising exercise.
The company also noted that it had lined up many gold mines for partial or full acquisition contingent on the equity that could be possibly raised.
READ: Senate says agreement with Azura power plant is a drain on nation’s resources
READ: Nigeria’s $1.5 billion steel plant set to produce 1 million MT of steel annually
What you should know about the partnership
- H&H Mines Limited has many licenses, which is why Japaul Plc is planning to invest in it.
- The on-going exploration work (core drilling) will allow Japaul Plc to ascertain the mineral reserves in the mine, although Canadian reports note there are huge mineral deposits.
- Xiang Hui International Mining Company Nigeria is charged with drilling the mine.
- The drilling contract has been signed by the Chinese drilling company and H&H Mines at Japaul Plc’s head office.
- The drilling project is to be concluded in the next 12 months.
- According to the company, the time frame will allow Japaul Plc to conclude its fund raising and ratify its involvement in the mining.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
READ: Dangote Cement Plc records 34.20% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
Commodities
Oil prices drop 1% on soft energy demand & COVID-19 attacks
Crude oil prices dropped at the last trading session of the week amid fears of a slow recovery in the global economy.
Crude oil prices dropped at the last trading session of the week amid fears of a slow recovery in the global economy due to the viral attacks presently going on in the international market
What we know: At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude was down over 1% to trade at $43.11 a barrel, not forgetting the U.S based oil contract. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures (CLc1) dropping almost 2% in trading at $40.46 a barrel.
READ: Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters Plans to mine Platinium in Zimbabwe
The macro also weighing on oil prices is the recent report coming to the U.S government data from the government data revealing U.S crude inventories gained by 4.3 million barrels last week, compared with an expected fall of 913,000 barrels.
That said, Crude oil prices are still on track for a second straight weekly gain, helped by hopes for a vaccine.
READ: Oil supply feared to drop by 3%, as new cases of COVID-19 infections increase
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a keynote to Nairametrics spoke on key fundamentals pushing down oil prices as seen in its recent price action.
“It is hard to bid in the market this morning as the virus’ 3rd wave spread is ravaging the US and forcing tighter lockdown restriction.
READ: NIPC releases its Q3 2020 report on Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) applications
“The oil market had a troubling day as the slide started on the IEA comment that demand will not recover until well into 2021. This was compounded by the huge divergence between the API stats earlier in the week.
“The Department of Energy (DOE) oil stocks total was an absolute shocker that saw oil sell off quickly. The DOE saw a large build rather than a huge draw as estimated earlier in the week by the API. This has all put to bed the vaccine-inspired short squeeze rally.”
READ: FG launches digitalizing of inmates registration and legal processing – Aregbesola
What to expect; Oil traders look to buy dips ahead of the critical WTI 40 level on the OPEC + backstop, but a nervy trade with de-risking transpiring across the board in thinly traded markets.
Commodities
How Libya and Iran can add to Nigeria’s woes
Oil prices are expected to rise slightly in the last quarter of the year, with further gains due to a cold snap in global travel and the ongoing economic recovery.
Libya and Iran are two OPEC countries exempted from a supply agreement between OPEC and partners, including Russia, known as OPEC. The deal helped lift 2020 spending from notable lows in April as the COVID-19 pandemic whittled down demand.
Oil production in Libya received a positive response after the leader of eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar, announced on September 18 that his powers would remove an eight-month oil barricade on exports.
The overview discovered output went higher than normal by 70,000 bpd in September.
Libyan oil production has arrived at 680,000 barrels for each day (bpd), more than a third higher than it was earlier in October, as they look to restore their oil industry.
Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) finished power Majeure on the last two facilities shut by an eight-month barricade of oil exports by Eastern powers.
READ: Finance Bill to be passed in December – House of Reps
The barricade on oil exports in January brought the Libyan production low, to around 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd. The current output level indicates an increase from around 500,000 bpd earlier in October.
Oil from Iran increased by 120,000 barrels per day as exports rose in September despite U.S. sanctions, in line with average tanker tracking estimates, which are more extensive than in previous months.
Iran has about 10% of the world’s dependable oil reserves and 15% of gas. It is the second-largest OPEC exporter and the fourth-largest oil producer in the world. As one of the largest oil producers in the world, Iran is poised to regain its lost market share to competitors due to US sanctions. In the case of Joe Biden, winning Donald Trump to become the 46th US President.
Biden signed that the United States, under his presidency, will revert to the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington negotiated when he was Barack Obama’s vice president. This means that economic sanctions imposed by Trump on Iran could eventually be eased, paving the way for Iranian oil exports of more than two million barrels a day.
Although Iran can produce around 3.8 million barrels per day, it pumps only half of that and consumes most of the oil itself.
READ: Emerging concerns on crude oil price dents economic recovery
Iranian oil is expected to hit the market in the months following Biden’s election and will be a real headache for OPEC. The deadline for the oil market is full. The OPEC cartel, to which Iran belongs, is limiting supplies to raise prices as the coronavirus ruins demand. Brent fell about 3% to below $38 a barrel on Thursday, extending this year’s decline to more than 40%.
Libya has taken a major step towards resurrecting a crumbling oil industry by discovering its largest oil field, a new challenge for OPEC as a large coalition of producers tries to restrict supplies.
Libyan Provincial Energy Company National Oil Corporation cancelled force majeure in the western part of Shararah and ordered its operator to resume production.
The Shararah re-opening follows a ceasefire during the protracted Libyan civil war, which has already brought many oil fields and ports into effect in the east after being almost completely closed in January.
The National Olympic Committee did not mention El Feel, which means elephant in Arabic.
The camp, producing 70,000 barrels a day, came into existence after the closure and restart of Sharara, as it was powered by electricity from a larger neighbour.
READ: OPEC predicts a deeper drop in global oil demand, based on serious coronavirus challenges
Libya’s manufacturing sector is now returning to the market as OPEC pledged to collapse. Oil prices are expected to rise slightly in the last quarter of the year, with further gains due to a cold snap in global travel and the ongoing economic recovery.
Analysts expect Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices to drop to a low of $ 40 / barrel, but also see the risk of further declines in oil prices. Oil prices recovered from a drop earlier this year as the global economy stabilized. Oil futures were also temporarily on the negative mark as the market reacted to a huge supply glute and a sharp fall in global demand.
WTI futures fell below $ 40 this week to close at $ 38.71 on Thursday, down 3.9% amid coronavirus concerns and reports of increased production from the OPEC. There is expected to be little price movement, although it is expected that the crude oil market will expand to a 4.9 bpd deficit after OPEC’s cut if demand picks up.
But diesel and jet fuel/kerosene are the largest group of petroleum products in the crude oil market. This means that oil prices cannot rise until the demand for distilleries, including aviation fuel, returns to normal.
READ: At 60, can Nigeria keep depending on Crude Oil?
Another factor affecting oil prices was the resumption of production in Libya. If Libya should go back to its full potential, it will come back to a million barrels a day. That is another million barrels they don’t need.
It could also put pressure on OPEC +, which is trying to bring oil back to the market. If demand does not reach the mark of the 1990s [millions of barrels per day], OPEC will have to face some difficulties and extend the cuts.
Nigeria, like other oil-producing countries, is suffering from a double economic recession linked to the coronavirus and falling oil prices. Falling oil prices and demand for oil, along with a new OPEC contract to cut production, which Nigeria has yet to fully meet, have weakened the Nigerian government’s revenues more than any other major source.
READ: Gold prices up 2% on oversold signal
In the second quarter of this year, Nigeria’s economy decreased by 6.1% year on year due to low oil prices and lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. After the start of the OPEC deal in May, Nigeria’s participation in the deal should have led to a deeper economic recession and budget deficit, as well as increasing pressure on external financing due to falling prices.
Nigeria’s fiscal break-even point – the price of oil on which Nigeria balances its budget- is very high at $133 per barrel given its extremely low non-oil tax. According to the latest World Bank data on Nigeriain June 2020, the collapse in oil prices due to the pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into its worst recession in four decades, the worst since the 1980s.