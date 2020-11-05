Company Results
Premier Paints reports N16.6 million profit in 9M 2020, down by 25.9%
It’s PAT declined by 25.9% from N22.4 million it recorded in the corresponding period.
Premier Paints Plc has reported a Profit After Tax of N16.6 million for the period ended September 2020.
The latest figure indicates a decline of 25.9% from N22.4 million it recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Key highlights for 2020 9M are:
• Profit After Tax declined to N16.6 million, down by -25.9% YoY.
• Pre-tax loss increased to N23.1 million, up by +0.33% YoY.
• Revenue declined to N70.9 million, down by-32.2% YoY.
• The loss on the cost of sales increased to N54.3 million, up by +36.4% YoY.
• Gross profit declined to N16.63 million, down by -25.95%.
• Administrative expenses increased to N34.2million, up by +8.2%.
• Earnings Per Share remained the same at a loss of N0.19k.
What you should know: Premier Paints Plc is a listed company that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of paints and coating products for industrial and commercial sectors in Nigeria. It is a subsidiary of Red Sea Housing Services Company Limited, with head office in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.
Company Results
11 Plc reports N4.1 billion profit in 9M 2020, down by 35%
11 Plc (Formerly Mobil) has reported a Profit After Tax of N4.1 billion for the period ended September 2020.
11 Plc (Formerly Mobil) has reported a Profit After Tax of N4.1 billion for the period ended September 2020.
The latest figure indicates a decline of 35% from the N6.3 billion it recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M are:
- Profit After Tax declined to N4.1billion in 2020, from N6.3 billion in 2019, indicating decline of -35% for the period under view.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N6.14 billion, from N9.4 billion, indicating a loss of -35%.
- Revenue declined from N141.5 billion to N114.75 billion, indicating a decline of -19%.
- Cost of sales decreased from N130.02 billion in September 2019 to N106.79 billion in September 2020.
- Gross profit also declined from N11.48 billion to N7.96 billion within the period under view.
- Other Income increased to N6.3 billion from N6.1 billion.
- Total assets grew from N91.2 billion to N95.35 billion, up by +5%.
- Total Non-Current Asset increased to N60.5 billion from N51.2 billion, up by +18.2%.
- Total equity increased to N43.8 billion up by +10.4%.
What this means
A cursory look at the key highlights indicates that despite recording decreased indices in the profit and loss margin, the firm still maintained a good balance sheet, which shows that it has been efficient in utilizing its asset and managing its liabilities.
A testament to this is an increase in total assets, total non-current asset and total equity all of, which helped to boost the firm’s retained income within the period by 10.4% from N39.49 billion to N43.61 billion.
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, a part of the financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and signed by the Managing Director of the company, Mr. A.A Oyebanji, read thus:
“The Covid-19 crisis continues to impact all businesses, with the effect expected to be more pronounced in the future. The priority for us is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all stakeholders under our duty of care as well as support the government and its agencies as they work to reduce the impact of the outbreak…
“At this stage, it is not possible to determine the financial impact of COVID-19 on our company given the lack of visibility on the end date of the pandemic or on how long it would continue to impact the Nigerian economy. The Company has a strong Balance Sheet and the Board and Management are focusing on efforts to mitigate the impact on our business.”
Company Results
Fidelity Bank posts N20.41 billion profit in nine months
Fidelity bank posted a Profit After Tax worth N20.41 billion for the period ended September 2020.
Despite the harsh consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses, Fidelity bank, one of Nigeria’s second tier banks, has posted a Profit After Tax worth N20.41 billion for the period ended September 2020.
This is according to the recently released unaudited financial result sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
READ: Jaiz Bank reports 45.3% profit increase in H1 2020, involved in 21 litigations
Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 7.1%, from N19.05 billion as at September 2019 to N20.41 billion in the corresponding period this year, as the bank also recorded a gross revenue of N155.03billion in 9 months.
On liquidity related issues, deposits from customers increased from N1.12 trillion as at September 2019 to N1.498 trillion in the corresponding period this year, indicating an increase of 34.21%.
READ: MTN Nigeria posts N975.76 billion revenue for Q3 2020
Loans and advances to customers also increased by 18.5% from N1.07 trillion to N1.27 trillion within the period under review.
What you should know
The following are other key financial metrics posted by the bank in its latest financials:
- Gross earnings for the nine-month period ended September 2020 declined by 14.2% Year-on-Year.
- Net interest income appreciated from N58.2 billion to N75 billion within the period under view indicating a gain of 28.8%.
- Profit Before Tax increased by 3.6% within the period under view.
- Profit After Tax increased by 7.1%.
- Earnings Per Share increased from N66 to N70 within the period under review, indicating a gain of about 6.1%.
- Cash and balances with the Central Bank also increased from N4.18 billion to N6.34 billion, indicating an increase of 51.8%
READ: Seplat’s 9 months revenue dips by 11.5% according to latest earnings report
Company Results
Arbico Plc records N430.15million loss in nine months
In the recently released unaudited financial result, Arbico Plc recorded a whopping 402.6% loss after tax in the period under review.
Arbico Plc, a full-service building and civil engineering construction company, has recorded a loss after tax of about N430.15 million and a decline in revenue to N3.92 billion for the period ended September 30, 2020.
In the recently released unaudited financial result sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and verified by Nairametrics, the firm recorded a whopping 402.6% loss after tax in the period under review.
READ: Analysis: Total Nigeria needs a financial overhaul
READ: Nestle releases Q1 2020 result, administrative and distribution expenses drive down profits
What you should know
The following are key highlights of the result:
- Revenue declined by 3.8% from N4.07 billion in September 2019 to N3.92 billion in September 2020.
- Profit after tax declined by 402.6% Year-on-Year, from a profit of N1.4 million in September 2019 to a loss of N4.4 million in the corresponding period this year.
- Earnings per share also recorded a loss of N2.90k for September 2020, down by 402.1% from a gain of N0.96 recorded in the corresponding period last year.
- Staff cost and employee benefits increased by approximately 18.2% Year-on-Year.
READ: Custodian Investment Plc posts Profit After Tax of N1.5 billion in Q3 2020
Bottomline
The downturn in economic activities due to the pandemic affected virtually all sectors, with the construction and transportation industries massively bearing the brunt.
READ: PZ incurs N1 billion in exchange rate loss
Recall that in the recently released Consumer Expectation Survey Report for Q3 2020, buying intention indices for durables like house were below 50 points – indicating that respondents had no intention to purchase these commodities in the last nine months.
READ: Guinea Insurance boosts gross premium by 28.2% in 2018