Tech News
Nigerians pay heavy price as laptop scarcity bites harder
The ongoing scarcity of laptops and personal computers (PCs) may worsen as industry experts are now projecting that the prevailing paucity may persist until the third quarter of 2021.
Previous reports indicate that the situation is a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand for units worldwide.
Equally important, global computer Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have admitted that there are no easy fixes or a quick way out of the current scarcity, with a number of paid-up orders already being recalibrated for shipment in April/May or June next year. The situation has seen urgent requirements of laptops for business, learning and leisure needs grossly affected the world over.
Enquiries from major distributors in Dubai and Nigeria indicate that back-log of orders are still yet to be shipped. They insist that manufacturers, who are struggling to cope with supply chain disruptions, are finding it hard to clear their demand logs. The situation is the same with all the big players including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, among others.
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market, is one of the hardest hit by the current scarcity.
Consumers, including businesses, educational institutions and individual users, are bearing the brunt of the situation, with prices flying for the few available units in the market as greedy retailers cash in on the prevailing scarcity to jack up their margins. A commentator, Bayo Oshunde, says the situation will get even worse as university students prepare to return to school in the face of a potential compromise between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has been on a 10-month strike and the Federal Government.
‘‘The scarcity is really biting hard here in Nigeria. Prices are at an all-time high for few systems available in the market and a number of sellers are taking a pound of flesh from consumers as a result.
‘‘But this is just the beginning for Nigeria. In my opinion, the situation is going to get even worse before it gets better. Right now, the Federal Government has made a few significant concessions to ASUU and the word on the street is that the strike may be called off soon. The resumption of university students will put even greater pressure on demand for laptops, PCs and other devices.
‘‘The downside of this is that many of our students in their final or penultimate years in school, whose parents or guardians cannot afford to compete for the heavily-priced few units on sale, will be forced to enter the already overstretched and fiercely-competitive labour market as analogue graduates,’’ he lamented.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 66,228 confirmed cases.
On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 11,087 samples across the country.
To date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,782 cases have been discharged and 1,166 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 739,215 tests have been carried out as of November 21st, 2020 compared to 728,128 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 66,228
- Total Number Discharged – 61,884
- Total Deaths – 1,166
- Total Tests Carried out – 739,216
According to the NCDC, the 246 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,902, followed by Abuja (6,492), Plateau (3,800), Oyo (3,702), Rivers (2,954), Kaduna (2,860), Edo (2,691), Ogun (2,149), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,771), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,088), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (970), Osun (9445), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (752), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (445), Ekiti (353), Jigawa (327), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (295), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (156), Kebbi (93), Yobe (92), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Cryptocurrency
Airbnb says Crypto, Blockchain key to future success
Airbnb highlighted the role cryptocurrency and blockchain play in the company’s success in future.
Airbnb, the world’s biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, highlighted the role of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies in the company’s success in the future.
In its recently released prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its long-awaited IPO, the company gave an in-depth insight on the role cryptos, blockchain will play.
“Our future success will also depend on our ability to adapt to emerging technologies such as tokenization, cryptocurrencies, new authentication technologies, such as biometrics, distributed ledger and blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud technologies. As a result, we intend to continue to spend significant resources maintaining, developing, and enhancing our technologies and platform.”
Nairametrics over a month ago broke down in detail on how Blockchain is arguably the next big thing after the emergence of electricity and the internet. It has started transforming businesses at an unimaginable rate, and those who have not been using the technology are now trying hard to get acquainted, master, and apply it to their organizational processes.
What you should know: Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
A few days ago, Narametrics revealed how Airbnb released its prospectus to debut on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
- In its prospectus, the company put an emphasis on building a community around its hosts and guests, positioning that community as a differentiating factor from its competitors.
- The company said it would set up 9.2 million shares of non-voting stock aside in an endowment fund for hosts.
- Airbnb via its detailed prospectus revealed it made $219 million in net income on revenues of $1.34 billion last quarter. That was unsurprisingly lower than $1.65 billion in revenue a year prior.
- Airbnb plans to trade under the symbol “ABNB” on the Nasdaq.
Tech News
TalentQL raised $300,000 pre-seed led by Zedcrest Capital
African focused talent outsourcing and incubator company, TalentQL, has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Zedcrest Capital
African focused talent outsourcing and incubator company, TalentQL, has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Zedcrest Capital.
The company which was launched in November 2020 by the Co-founders of Techpoint Africa, Jobberman, and DevCareer, is set to build a pipeline of quality talents for African companies, as well as source and manage top local talents for leading international companies right from Nigeria.
The company’s model includes building talent campuses in less crowded African cities with proximity to top tertiary institutions, which combine to provide a fertile environment for talent development.
Adewale Yusuf, CEO, TalentQL, stated that “Our mission is to help progressive companies build solid remote teams and a pipeline of quality talent. This pre-seed funding allows us to kickstart this mission and we are convinced that what we are doing at TalentQL will change the African talent landscape.
“We believe that talent is Africa’s greatest export and as such needs to be developed and refined. With over 60% of the Nigerian population under the age of 25, there is no better place than this country to begin building a home for Africa’s top talent.
“We are grateful to the investors that are betting on us for the journey, our lead investor Zedcrest Capital and some of the known entrepreneurs and investors like Kola Aina, Prosper Otemuyiwa, etc.”
Adedayo Amzat, CEO, Zedcrest Capital, stated that “We are excited to be backing TalentQL, the 20th firm in our Ventures at Zedcrest initiative. African talents are undoubtedly competing favorably globally, and TalentQL’s work will expand the available talent pool to further improve Africa’s representation in the global technology talent space.
“It is a no brainer to be betting on the team behind the TalentQL, they are entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses, and we have no doubt they will replicate the same success here.”
About TalentQL
TalentQL hires, develops, and manages remote talent for global companies. With TalentQL, our talents’ quality of life is doubled while reducing their cost to a third. The company was founded by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi, and Akintunde Sultan.