Company Results
Afreximbank’s African commodity index dips by 1% q-o-q in Q3 2020
Afreximbank African Commodity Index for Q3 2020 shows that the composite index fell marginally by 1% q-o-q.
The recently released Afreximbank African Commodity Index (AACI) for Q3 2020, shows that the composite index fell marginally by 1% q-o-q, mainly on account of price dip in the energy sub-index.
However, the agricultural commodities sub-index emerged the top performer in the quarter; thus, growing more than the gains achieved in base and precious metals.
According to the report, the highlights of the AACI for Q3-2020 are as follows:
- Energy sub-index fell by 8%, largely as a result of oil price fluctuations.
- Agricultural commodities sub-index rose by 13%, partly as a result of favorable weather conditions in the major producing countries.
- Sugar prices gained based on the strong expectations of firm import demand from China and fears that Thailand’s crop could shrink in 2021 following a drought.
- Cocoa futures enjoyed a pre-election premium in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
- Cotton rose to its highest level since February 2020, as a result of the threat of Storm Sally on the US cotton harvest, coupled with poor field conditions in the US.
- Coffee rose by 10% as La Nina weather conditions in Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of Robusta coffee, raised the possibility of a shortage in exports.
- Base metals sub-index rose by 9%, due to several factors including ongoing supply concerns for copper in Chile and Peru and strong demand in China.
- Precious metals sub-index rose by 7% in the quarter, as the demand for haven bullion continued in the face of persistent economic challenges triggered by COVID-19 and heightening geopolitical tensions.
- In addition, Gold enjoyed record inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offset major weaknesses in jewelry demand.
What they are saying
According to Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist at Afreximbank, “Commodity prices in Q3-2020 have largely been impacted by COVID-19. The pandemic has exposed global demand shifts that have seen the oil industry incur backlogs and agricultural commodity prices dwindle in the first half of the year.
“The outlook for 2021 is positive — however conservative the markets are. We hope to see an increase in global demand within Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, buoyed by the relaxation of most COVID-19 disruptions and restrictions.”
What you should know
- AACI is a trade-weighted index designed to track on a quarterly basis, the price movements of 13 different commodities that are of interest to Africa and the Bank.
- To effectively mitigate risks associated with commodity price volatility, AACI highlights areas requiring pre-emptive measures by the Bank, its key stakeholders and policymakers in its member countries, as well as global institutions interested in the African market.
- AACI highlights the generally conservative market sentiment with consensus forecasts predicting prices to stay within a tight range in the near term, with the exception of crude oil, coffee, crude palm oil, cobalt, and sugar.
- African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade — owned by African governments, the African Development Bank, and other African multilateral financial institutions, as well as African and non-African public and private investors.
Business News
Gains on quoted investment stocks rescued Custodian Investment Plc from loss in Q3 2020
Gains on quoted investment stocks seem to have rescued Custodian Investment Plc from a loss in its Q3 2020 financial results.
Analysis of Custodian Investment Plc’s 2020 Q3 results revealed that investment in stocks rescued the company from reporting a loss in 2020 Q3. The company would have made a loss if not for gains on quoted investment stocks.
The company had operated poorly in the period under consideration. Even though gross revenues had increased by 42% to N22.5 billion and other investment and operating income by 47% to N19.8 billion in the period under consideration; the 97% increase in operating expenses to N23.8 billion eroded the gains.
The pressure on its gross margins was due to higher payment of claims leading to an underwriting loss of N4 billion for the quarter. underwriting losses year to date is now N5.6 billion.
Summarily, it was the significant rise in the net fair value gains on quoted investments that delivered the company, so that it recorded increased pre-tax, post-tax profits, and Earnings Per Share in the period under consideration. The net fair value gains on quoted investments surged from N503.5 million loss in the same period last year to N4.75 billion in the period under consideration.
Insurance company business models are hinged on investing premiums in fixed income securities or equities. Custodian’s investment in equities over fixed income securities paid off leading to the gain of N4.7 billion in Q3 alone. Year to date, gains on investments is N10.1 billion already surpassing the N5.2 billion gain it earned in the whole of 2019.
This has helped boost bottom line as pre-tax profits increased by 2.8% to N1.73 billion and Earnings Per Share increased by 9.1% to 24 kobo in the period under consideration.
In line with Custodian Investment Plc’s strategy to diversify its financial service offerings, the company, on 30 September 2016, invested in the equity of Interstate Securities Limited, a stockbroking firm and a dealing member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The investment is made up of 321,626,098 ordinary shares representing 46.9% of the company’s issued ordinary shares and 82,500,000 5% Convertible Preference shares.
What you should know
Nairametrics recently reported that Custodian Investment Plc had agreed to buy a majority stake in UPDC. The report indicated that the company planned to acquire a 51% stake in UPDC, a real estate company.
The company noted that it believes the deal will provide Custodian with a platform to capture arising real estate opportunities. It also immediately provides recurring cash flow visibility and attractive yields as a result of its direct exposure to Nigeria’s leading real estate investment trust (“UPDC REIT”) — with a track record of profitability and annual dividend distribution, which offers a good compliment for our product portfolio.
Business News
EFG Hermes posts net profit of EGP 422 million in Q3 2020
EFG Hermes has reported a group net profit of EGP 422 million for Q3 2020, up by 17.9% YoY.
EFG Hermes, a leading financial service corporation in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), has reported a group net profit of EGP 422 million for Q3 2020, up by 17.9% YoY.
This is according to its latest financials sent to Nairametrics.
READ: EFG Hermes seals Helios Towers’ £288 million IPO on LSE
Other key highlights in its latest financials for Q3 2020 include:
- Revenue rose to EGP 1.4 billion, indicating an increase of +21% Y-o-Y. The growth is due to a massive boost in earnings recorded from the buy-side, capital markets and the NBFIs.
- Net profit after tax and minority interest increased to EGP 422 million, up by +18% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses increased to EGP878 million, up by +19% Y-o-Y. This is largely due to a hike in employee expenses and other operating expenses.
- Net operating profit rose to EGP556 million, up by +23% Y-o-Y.
- Brokerage increased to EGP243 million, up by +4% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission revenue also increased to EGP1.06 billion, indicating a gain of +22% Y-o-Y.
(READ MORE: NSE Set to Host Sustainable Capital Markets Forum to Promote Green Finance in West Africa)
What you should know
- In Q3 2020, the Nigerian Stock Exchange Index gained 9.6% Q-o-Q triggered by bullish local investors’ sentiment and heavy trade in the blue chips.
- Meanwhile, volumes declined 15% q-o-q. Foreign investors continued to be stuck in long repatriation queues with no clarity on exit timeline. Foreign participation accounted for 34% of the total market activity in Q3 2020, of which EFG Hermes executed 28% of this flow.
- EFG Hermes Nigeria held second place ranking in Q3 2020, with a market share of 21.2%. This takes the firm’s 9M 2020 market share to 23.5%, representing a second- place ranking
READ: Nigerian Banks expected to write off 12% of its loans in 2020
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent figures, CEO of EFG Hermes Holding Group, Karim Awad, said, “As we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across our operations, I’m proud to report that we have continued to lead markets across our footprint and demonstrated the strength of our operations for the quarter.
READ: Access Bank Plc reports profit of N40.9 billion for Q1 2020
“On the Private Equity front, realized incentive fees of EGP 349 million from the strategic exit from our managing stake in Vortex Solar significantly contributed to the Group’s performance for the period. Our NBFI platform also continues to bring in stellar results in a quarter that saw valU awarded a license from the FRA, thus bringing the entirety of the Group’s operations under regulatory oversight.
READ: Custodian Investment Plc posts Profit After Tax of N1.5 billion in Q3 2020
“valU recorded its highest ever bookings since launch, while the firm’s leasing business closed the quarter with 54% more bookings YoY. Our Brokerage business commanded leading market shares across our areas of operation and our Investment Banking division successfully concluded six equity, M&A, and debt transactions worth an aggregate USD 193 million, displaying our growing ability to execute across a wider product spectrum and in extremely challenging conditions.”
READ: Arbico Plc records N430.15million loss in nine months
Bottom Line
Performance for the period was bolstered by strong performance from EFG Hermes’ Private Equity division, as well as the NBFI platform and continued support from the firm’s capital markets and treasury operations.
Company Results
Union Bank Nigeria Plc posts N15.9 billion profit in 9M 2020, up by 2%
The latest profit posted by the firm indicates a gain of 2% from the figures posted by the firm in the corresponding period last year.
Union Bank Nigeria Plc has reported a Profit Before Tax (PAT) of N15.9 billion for the period ended September 30, 2020, according to its recent financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
The latest profit posted by the firm indicates a gain of 2% from the figures posted by the firm in the corresponding period last year. Other key highlights of the report are:
READ: Airtel Africa to sell its 4,500 tower assets to cut down $3.5 billion debts
- Pre-tax profit increased to N15.9 billion, indicating an increase of +2% Y-o-Y.
- Interest income increased to N85.4 billion, up by +1% Y-o-Y.
- Revenue grew to N118.8 billion, indicating a gain of +6% Y-o-Y. This increase is largely due to a boost in earning assets.
- Non-interest income largely boosted by growth in trading income and asset revaluation gains increased to N33.4 billion, up by +23% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income before impairment increased to N41.7 billion, with a gain of +15% Y-o-Y.
- Net operating income boosted to N69.3 billion, gaining +1% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses increased to N53.4 billion, up by +0.4% Y-o-Y. The marginal increase is due to factors such as currency depreciation, inflationary pressures and unplanned Covid-19 related expenses.
- Customer deposits increased in the 9 months period to N1.1 trillion, up 28% from N886.3 billion recorded as at December 2019.
(READ MORE: Union Bank announces closed period as it readies to release H1 2020 result)
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, the CEO of Union Bank Nigeria Plc, Emeka Emuwa, said,
“Notwithstanding the realities of a tougher operating environment arising from the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank delivered a 6% growth in gross earnings from ₦111.9 billion in 9M 2019 to ₦118.8 billion in 9M 2020. In addition, net interest income before impairment rose by 15% to ₦41.7 billion, while non-interest income grew by 23% to ₦33.4 billion.
READ: STERLING BANK: Reduced fee income, weak operating efficiency drives steep decline in pre-tax profit
READ: CBN to increase LDR to 70%
“We reached a major milestone as our customer deposits crossed the ₦1 trillion mark this quarter, growing by 28% to ₦1.1 trillion compared to ₦886.3 billion at the end of 2019. This reflects increasing customer loyalty and our intense retail drive. Our customer acquisition strategy has been reinforced by the versatility of our digital platforms and channels which continue to drive customer satisfaction.”
READ: Adidas posts strong recovery in Q3 but fears further COVID-19 hit