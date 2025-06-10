The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has challenged Fitch Ratings’ recent decision to revise its outlook on the institution to negative, asserting that its financial position remains robust and its legal framework shields it from the risks cited by the rating agency.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said it complies fully with International Financial Reporting Standards, including IFRS 9, which guides the classification of loan performance.

These practices, it noted, are detailed in its 2024 financial statements and supported by an external audit.

Fitch, in a 4 June report, cited concerns that debt owed to the bank by some African governments could be subject to restructuring, prompting the revised outlook. The agency also said its definition of non-performing loans (NPLs) differs from Afreximbank’s, which “makes use of forward-looking information.”

The bank rejected suggestions that it could be involved in debt restructuring processes.

“To do so would be inconsistent with the Bank establishment treaty,” it said. “The treatment of its loans and other activities is governed by the treaty and not by classifications created outside its framework.”

Afreximbank was established through a treaty signed by 53 African states. It argued that this legal foundation provides binding protections and limits its exposure to unilateral changes in borrower terms.

Despite the outlook revision, Fitch acknowledged the bank’s strong capital base, describing it as having a “strong equity to assets and guarantees ratio” and “excellent internal capital generation”. It also highlighted the “strong quality” of the bank’s treasury assets.

Afreximbank said these attributes demonstrate the strength of its risk management and resilience.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its member countries through economic uncertainty while continuing to promote trade, development, and macroeconomic stability across the continent.

What you should know

The African Union launched a new Africa-led credit rating agency and is set to begin operations by the end of September 2025, aiming to offer an alternative to the global “big three” agencies, Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P.

Known as the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), the institution will issue its first sovereign rating by late 2025 or early 2026, according to Misheck Mutize, lead expert on credit rating agencies at the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a structure under the African Union.

AfCRA is currently in the final stages of selecting a Chief Executive Officer, with a shortlist already in place and an appointment expected in Q3.

PRM challenged Fitch Ratings over its downgrade of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), accusing the firm of a flawed analysis and a poor understanding of African financial institutions.