FG says slash on import duties for tractors, vehicles to start next week
The Federal Government has said the implementation of the reduction of import duty on vehicles and tractors from 35% to about 10% may take off next week.
This is part of the provision of the newly signed Finance Act 2020 which was introduced by the federal government as part of the measures to ease the cost of transportation across the country and reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Controller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, during an interaction with journalists on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Abuja.
The customs boss said that the management of the service was expecting an official communication from the finance ministry on the matter any moment from now.
What the Controller General of Customs is saying
Ali said that the vehicle tariff reduction, which is part of the 2020 Finance Act, was initiated by the Nigeria Customs Service to ease the cost of transportation in Nigeria.
He said, “We are the proponents of the new tariff. I’ve been torn apart by many people criticising it, saying I used my connection to get it done. But it is in the overall interest of Nigeria.
“Now, it has become a law. We are now waiting for the finance minister to give us a formal conveyance of that Act. Once we receive it, we commence implementation immediately and inform our commands. We are hoping that latest by next week, it will become operational.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled as part of its bid to introduce tax incentives in the face of economic downturn, the Federal Government in November 2020, proposed a bill to slash import duties for tractors, buses and other motor vehicles and others from 35% to 10% and 0% to further help cushion the socio-economic conditions in the country.
- The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had explained that the need to reduce food inflation figures through one of the causative factors of high production cost, which is transportation, inspired the bill.
Africa needs regional infrastructure to speed up implementation of AfCFTA – CEO, Africa50
There is an urgent need for Africa to deploy a regional infrastructure that speeds up the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as many of Africa’s development challenges require cross-border solutions.
This assertion was made by Alain Ebobissé, CEO Africa50, in the Foresight Africa 2021 report published by African Growth Initiatives of the Brookings Institution, a non-profit organization devoted to independent research and policy solutions.
According to him;
- ”The Infrastructure Consortium for Africa found that in 2018, of a total of about $100 billion invested in African infrastructure, only 2 percent was for regional projects–simply not enough.
- “Unfortunately, financing becomes scarcer during crises, so what can leaders do? One strategy for securing financing is to encourage lenders to forgive or restructure public debts to give governments some fiscal space.
- “Another is asset recycling, which enables governments to unlock the capital they invested in profitable infrastructure assets, such as toll roads, power plants, airports, and fiber optic networks, by offering them to private sector investors under a concession model.
- “The freed-up capital can then be redeployed to fund stimulus plans and new infrastructure for the recovery phase, including in the health sector.
Why this matters
- Regional infrastructure and regional integration can raise growth and productivity through increased trade and investment, and hence increase competition as well as channels for productivity spill-overs.
- According to Alain Ebobissé, “Assets under management by African institutional investors alone are expected to rise to $1.8 trillion by 2020, so if we can tap even a fraction of this, we could substantially close the infrastructure gap.
- The capital flight brought about by the pandemic needs to be appropriately reversed by better-developing infrastructure projects that would attract investments and offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.
- No doubt, most investors want to be sure that they will be paid a fair price, can freely operate infrastructure assets and meet service level targets and can repatriate their profits when due.
- Development finance institutions can also leverage the opportunity therein by providing risk-hedging instruments and credit enhancements, as well as supporting local currency financing to strengthen local capital markets.
CBN appoints 3 Pre-Shipment Inspection and 2 Monitoring Agents for non-oil exports
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of 3 Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) for non-oil exports with effect from January 15, 2021.
The apex bank in addition, also announced the appointment of Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) to oversee the activities of the PIAs in their respective zones of operations.
This disclosure is contained in a circular that was issued by the CBN on January 26, 2021, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O. S. Nnaji.
The CBN in the circular said that the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents are;
- Angila International Limited with the responsibility to cover North West and North Central Zones,
- Neroli Technologies Limited to cover South West and South-South,
- Gojopal Nigeria Limited has the responsibility to cover the South East and North East.
Similarly, the newly appointed Monitoring and Evaluation Agents are;
- Foops Integrated Services Limited with the responsibility to cover North East, North West and North Central,
- Ace Global Depository whose areas of coverage include South East, South West, and South-South.
The apex bank in the circular directed all authorized dealers, operators in the non-oil export sector, and members of the general public to take note and ensure compliance.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a revised policy, the Federal Government had said that all non-oil exports from Nigeria shall be subject to inspection by Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents appointed for that purpose by the government.
- The focus of the PIAs shall be to ascertain the quality, quantity, and price competitiveness of exports from Nigeria and shall collaborate with other regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, SON, Plant and Animal Quarantine, Federal Produce Inspectorate, and so on, for quality inspection of regulated products.
NIMC says it has licensed telecommunication companies to provide NIN
The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said the agency has licensed telecommunications companies to register applicants who do not have National Identity Numbers (NIN).
This measure is to help reduce the large crowd that besieges NIMC offices across the country for registration with the risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Director-General, NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, while responding to an inquiry with respect to measures taken by NIMC to address the complaints made by citizens and the crowds at the commission’s offices.
Aziz pointed out that mobile network operators had been empowered to also give identity numbers. This is in addition to the licensing of the private and public organization by the commission to provide NIN.
The NIMC boss said, “We have licensed private and public sector organisations including telcos (telecommunications companies) so as to create more centres.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that telecommunication companies should block from their network, any SIM that is not registered with valid NINs with effect from December 30, 2020.
- However, following public outcry, the government gave 6 weeks extension to subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, and 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2020.
- However, many Nigerians and organisations had called for a further deadline extension or outright suspension of the NIN registration process due to the large crowds who had yet to have their NINs.