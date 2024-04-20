The European Union (EU) has asked Nigeria and nine other neighbouring African countries to develop road infrastructure networks across specific zones to combat smuggling activities in the region under the Gateway Corridor project.

Nairametrics learnt of this proposal via a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday, after EU representatives led by Louis Jacques Blondaiu met with Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, earlier in the week.

The statement noted that, in addition to helping to curb illicit activities on the borders and suppress smuggling operations in the subregion, the Getaway Corridor operation also intends to promote trade facilitation.

“The project, titled Getaway Corridor, according to EU representatives Louis Jacques Blondiau and Thierry Thimon, is set to cover 10 countries, including Nigeria, to curb illicit activities on the borders and suppress smuggling operations.

“Louis Jacques Blondiau, the leader of the group, emphasised that the Getaway Corridor project entails the development of a road infrastructure network designed to serve as a gateway for combating smuggling activities while promoting trade facilitation,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The statement elaborated the operational framework of the project, outlining that each of the 10 participating African countries will designate a specific zone for project execution.

Additionally, the Getaway Corridor initiative entails four key phases: identification, implementation, evaluation, and project ownership, aimed at aligning with local needs and priorities.

In response to the proposal, Adeniyi commended the EU’s initiative, recognizing its potential to substantially bolster law enforcement efforts in Nigeria. He pledged the unwavering support of the Nigeria Customs Service and other pertinent agencies to ensure the seamless execution of the project.

“The proposed Getaway Corridor project marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation in combating illicit flows and promoting trade security within the region. With the commitment of both the EU and Nigerian authorities, it is poised to make a meaningful impact in curbing illegal activities and fostering sustainable development,” he said.