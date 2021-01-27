UACN Property Development Company Plc appoints Wole Oshin as Chairman

Mr. Wole Oshin has been announced as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC).

UPDC Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Wole Oshin as the new Chairman of the company with immediate effect, following the resignation of the former Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali from the Board.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter by the company dated 27th January 2021, and available on the NSE website – corporate disclosure. The letter was signed by the company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs. Folake Kolaro, on behalf of UPDC Plc.

The announcement noted that Mr. Wole Oshin is one of the two Non-Executive Directors appointed on the 4th of January 2021.

