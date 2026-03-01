President Bola Tinubu has renewed the tenure of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi as Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for another five years.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Audi’s initial five-year term, which began in 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, concluded on February 27, 2026, prompting the extension.

What they are saying

The presidency outlined the details of the reappointment and its intended purpose.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for a new five-year term. The reappointment took effect from Friday, February 27,” the statement read.

“Dr Audi was first appointed to the position in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.”

President Tinubu charged him to reposition the NSCDC to play a more significant role in Nigeria’s security framework, particularly as the police concentrate on protecting citizens from banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

The statement emphasized that Audi is expected to resume duties on Monday, March 2, under the renewed mandate.

Brief profile of Dr Ahmed Audi

Dr Audi, born on September 30, 1967, in Laminga Town, Nasarawa LGA, Nasarawa State, has a long history of academic and professional achievements in public administration and security management.

He obtained a Teachers’ Grade II Certificate from Teachers’ College, Jengre, Plateau State, in 1987, and the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from the College of Education, Akwanga, in 1992.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a bachelor’s degree in Physical and Health Education in 1995, later earning a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Calabar in 2001.

He also holds a PhD in Public Administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and a Master’s in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLCJ) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, obtained in 2019.

Dr Audi began his career with the NSCDC in November 1996 as a volunteer and was deployed as a Divisional Officer in Obi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, in 1997.

He rose through the ranks, attaining the position of Commandant in 2007 before being deployed to the office of the Commandant-General at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

What you should know

The extension of Dr Audi’s term coincides with other recent leadership changes in Nigeria’s security sector.

President Tinubu recently approved the appointment of AIG Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The appointment followed the resignation of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbatokun.

In line with the Police Act 2020, the President will convene the Nigeria Police Council to consider Disu’s appointment as substantive Inspector-General, after which his name will be sent to the Senate for confirmation.

These developments highlight the administration’s focus on consolidating leadership across key security agencies to address emerging security challenges nationwide.