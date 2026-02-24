Following the resignation of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbatokun, President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of AIG Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

The President expressed confidence that Disu’s experience and demonstrated leadership capacity will provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force.

In compliance with the Police Act 2020, Tinubu is expected to convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to consider Disu’s appointment as substantive Inspector-General, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

Disu’s elevation follows the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun, ending a tenure shaped by debates over police reform, internal security and leadership succession.

Tunji Disu’s early life and education

Born on April 13, 1966, Disu began his formal education at Holy Cross Cathedral Primary School and completed his primary schooling at Mayflower Junior School in 1979. His secondary education was split between Pobuna Secondary Grammar School and St Gregory’s College, where he finished in 1985.

Disu went on to study English (Education) at Lagos State University, graduating in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree. He later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies from the same institution, broadening his exposure to diplomacy, global affairs and security policy.

He also earned a certificate in Personal Protection from the United Kingdom, reflecting early specialisation in close protection and operational safety.

At the postgraduate level, Disu holds two master’s degrees.

He earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, in 2010, strengthening his grounding in governance, public-sector management and institutional leadership.

In 2022, he completed a second master’s degree in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology at Lagos State University, deepening his expertise in criminal behaviour, law enforcement strategy and justice systems.

Disu has undertaken extensive professional and tactical training both within and outside Nigeria. His courses include Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana; Internet Fraud Training at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom; the Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; and Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence training at the University of Lagos.

His career experience

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 and steadily built a reputation as an operational officer with a strong administrative profile.

He has served as Divisional Police Officer across multiple states, including Ogun, Ondo and Rivers, and later held sensitive roles within the State Criminal Investigation Department and anti-kidnapping units. His career trajectory reflects a mix of field command and intelligence-led policing.

Disu rose to national prominence during his tenure as commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) between 2015 and 2021. Under his leadership, the unit adopted a community-oriented policing model that emphasised visibility, rapid intervention and citizen engagement. The approach, which included crime mapping and hotspot policing, earned public recognition and helped reshape perceptions of elite police units in Lagos.

He later served as Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and was appointed head of the Intelligence Response Team, a role that placed him at the centre of high-profile operations against violent crime and organised fraud. In 2023, he was promoted to Commissioner of Police and subsequently deployed as Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, one of the country’s most strategic commands.