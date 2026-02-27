On Friday, February 27, Meyer Plc announced the appointment of Engr. Goodwill Sunday Asade as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 3, 2026.

The company disclosed the decision in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, its shareholders, and the investing public.

Asade’s appointment places a long-serving operations and procurement executive at the helm of the listed manufacturer at a time when Nigerian industrial firms are contending with rising input costs, foreign-exchange constraints, and pressure to improve efficiency across supply chains.

His education

Engr. Asade brings a strong engineering and management background to the role. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ilorin and an MBA from the University of Lagos. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School, providing him with global exposure in executive leadership and strategy.

Professionally, Asade is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, a registered engineer with COREN, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, United Kingdom.

His profile combines technical competence with deep expertise in procurement, operations, and corporate leadership.

He began his career at Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where he spent 18 years building a broad operational foundation. During his time at Cadbury, Asade held multiple roles across manufacturing, plant maintenance, operations management, sourcing strategy, commodity management, and project management.

He also played a key role in SAP-based source-to-pay transformation initiatives, gaining early experience in business digitalisation and process optimisation.

His career

In April 2013, Asade joined A.G. Leventis (Nig.) Plc as Group Procurement Director. In that role, he was responsible for driving group-wide procurement strategy and aligning sourcing decisions with cost efficiency and operational performance across the conglomerate’s diverse business interests.

His responsibilities expanded significantly in April 2018 when he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of A.G. Leventis. As COO, Asade oversaw a wide portfolio that included Leventis Motors’ sales and marketing operations, after-sales engineering, the group’s truck assembly plant, real estate business unit, fleet solutions business, procurement, and quality, health, safety, and environment (QHSE). The role placed him at the centre of operational execution and strategic coordination across multiple sectors.

With over three decades of cross-functional experience, Asade is widely regarded as a business transformation and change leader.

His expertise spans reliability engineering, procurement strategy, sales and marketing, operations management, business process optimisation, project management, and large-scale transformation initiatives. Beyond corporate leadership, he is also active as a public speaker, coach, and mentor.