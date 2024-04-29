The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced that it generated N498.07 billion in revenue for March 2024, amounting to an average hourly revenue of approximately N669.45 million and a daily average of N16.07 billion across its various commands nationwide.

The announcement was made on Monday via the NCS’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, accompanied by an infographic that illustrated the revenue generated across its nationwide commands.

According to the infographic, the Apapa Port Command in Lagos was the highest revenue earner among all of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commands nationwide”, generating N169.93 billion in March 2024, which accounted for 34.12% of the total NCS revenue.

Following the Apapa Port Command in revenue generation for March 2024 was the Tincan Command, which generated N114.16 billion, accounting for 22.92% of the total revenue for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that month.

The Onne Port Command in Rivers State recorded the third-highest revenue for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in March 2024, generating N71.45 billion, which constituted 14.35% of the total NCS revenue for the month.

More insight

Other Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Commands that demonstrated notable revenue generation in March 2024 include the Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, which generated N24.18 billion, Lekki Seaport Command with N14.02 billion, and Port Harcourt Area 1 Command, which brought in N13.46 billion.

Additionally, the Murtala Muhammed Cargo Command generated N16.23 billion, the Kano Command contributed N11.45 billion, and the Lagos Free Trade Zone recorded N7.68 billion.

At the lower end of revenue generation for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in March 2024, the Plateau Command generated N391,806, the Ondo Command brought in N406,081, and the Katsina Command recorded N8.74 million.