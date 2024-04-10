The Murtala Muhammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N45.23 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 111.7% increase from the N21.3 billion collected during the same period in 2023.

Comptroller Mohammed Yusuf, Customs Area Controller, disclosed this in a Monday briefing to journalists at the command, as announced on the NCS’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed Airport Command has raked in a total sum of N45,232,483,538 as revenue for the 1st quarter of 2024, indicating a 111.7% increase when compared to the N21.3 billion collected in the 1st quarter of 2023,’’ the post read in part.

Yusuf further stated that despite global economic challenges and unstable exchange rates in 2024, the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service is committed to meeting its revenue targets, enhancing public safety, and supporting the federal government by minimizing smuggling and promoting legitimate trade.

“2024 is fraught with numerous global challenges, and Nigeria is not exempted; important sectors of the economy are adversely affected due to the unstable exchange rate.

“However, for us in the Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed Airport , we remain resolute at ensuring that we collect the much-needed revenue for the Federal Government and also ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry through curbing smuggling to its barest minimum while facilitating legitimate import and export trades,” Yusuf stated.

More insight

Comptroller Yusuf also revealed notable advancements in the anti-smuggling operations of the Nigeria Customs Service at Murtala Muhammed Airport Command.

He noted that a joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led to significant confiscations, including fifty 9mm live ammunition rounds.

Additionally, efforts in the first quarter resulted in the seizure of 1,164kg of sea cucumbers, 58kg of donkey genitals, and 17 packages of Tramadol, cumulatively worth N5.79 billion in Duty Paid Value (DPV). Yusuf highlighted that these seizures were made because the items contravened the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCS Act) 2023.

Regarding stakeholder engagement, Yusuf emphasized the Command’s dedication to an open-door policy, enhancing collaboration and resolving shared issues. He commended the critical stakeholders and sister agencies for their collaborative spirit, which has significantly supported the Command’s mission to enforce the law and safeguard the economy.