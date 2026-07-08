Top 5 African countries with the largest number of airports and airfields in 2026

Africa's aviation industry continues to expand, driven by growing route networks, rising passenger demand, and investments in airport infrastructure. According to OAG, Egypt remains Africa's largest aviation market by airline seat capacity.

Africa’s aviation industry continues to expand, driven by growing route networks, rising passenger demand, and investments in airport infrastructure. According to OAG, Egypt remains Africa’s largest aviation market by airline seat capacity.

South Africa is the continent’s largest domestic aviation market, while Ethiopian Airlines remains Africa’s largest carrier.

One way to assess a country’s aviation footprint is by the size of its network of internationally recognized airports and airfields.

The Countries by Airport Count by IATA-CODES.com ranks countries by the number of airports and airfields assigned International Air Transport Association (IATA) three-letter location codes. These codes are used for airline reservations, ticketing, baggage handling, and other commercial aviation operations.

The ranking does not represent the total number of physical airports, airstrips, or aerodromes in a country. Instead, it counts only airports and airfields with IATA location codes.

As such, it should not be compared with historical airport inventories published by the CIA World Factbook, which tracked the total number of airports and airfields before it was discontinued in February 2026.

Here are the five African countries with the largest number of IATA-recognized airports and airfields in 2026.

5. Morocco (12)

Morocco rounds out the top five with 12 IATA-recognized airports and airfields, ranking 28th globally in the 2026 Countries by Airport Count ranking by IATA-CODES.com.

The country’s aviation network is anchored by Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, Morocco’s busiest airport and principal international gateway. Other major IATA-recognized airports include Marrakech Menara Airport, Al Massira Airport in Agadir, Fès Saïss Airport, Rabat Salé Airport, Tangier Ibn Battouta Airport, and Nador El Aroui Airport.

The network also features Ouarzazate Airport, Sania Ramel Airport in Tetouan, among others.

Morocco’s airport network supports the country’s thriving tourism industry while strengthening air links between North Africa, Europe, the Middle East and other international destinations.

4. Egypt (14)

Egypt ranks fourth in Africa with 14 IATA-recognized airports and airfields, placing 27th globally in the 2026 Countries by Airport Count ranking by IATA-CODES.com.

The country’s aviation network is led by Cairo International Airport, Africa’s busiest airport and Egypt’s primary international gateway. Other major IATA-recognized airports include Hurghada International Airport, Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, Luxor International Airport, and El Nouzha Airport in Alexandria.

The network also includes Aswan International Airport, Abu Simbel Airport, Marsa Alam International Airport, Taba International Airport, Sohag International Airport, among others.

Egypt’s airport network plays a key role in supporting tourism, trade and domestic connectivity, linking the country’s major cities and popular destinations with Africa, Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

3. South Africa (15)

South Africa ranks third in Africa with 15 IATA-recognized airports and airfields, placing 26th globally in the 2026 Countries by Airport Count ranking by IATA-CODES.com.

Its aviation network is anchored by OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, the country’s busiest airport and primary international gateway. Other major IATA-recognized airports include Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport in Durban, Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, and Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

The network also includes Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein, King Phalo Airport in East London, George Airport, Kimberley Airport, and Upington International Airport, among others.

South Africa’s airport network supports one of Africa’s busiest aviation markets, connecting major cities, tourism destinations and economic centres with regional and international routes.

2. Nigeria (24)

Nigeria ranks second in Africa with 24 IATA-recognized airports and airfields, placing 15th globally in the 2026 Countries by Airport Count ranking by IATA-CODES.com.

The country’s aviation network is led by Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria’s busiest airport and principal international gateway. Other major IATA-recognized airports include Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

The network also features Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Asaba International Airport, Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Kaduna Airport, Ibadan Airport, Benin Airport, Maiduguri Airport, Gombe Lawanti International Airport, Ilorin International Airport, Akure Airport, among others.

Nigeria’s extensive airport network supports connectivity across its six geopolitical zones, linking major commercial centres, state capitals and regional hubs while serving domestic and international passenger traffic.

1. Algeria (34)

Algeria tops the African rankings with 34 IATA-recognized airports and airfields, placing it sixth globally in the 2026 Countries by Airport Count ranking by IATA-CODES.com.

The country’s aviation network is anchored by Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers, the primary gateway to the capital and Algeria’s busiest international airport.

Other notable IATA-recognized airports include Ahmed Ben Bella Airport in Oran, Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport in Constantine, Annaba Rabah Bitat Airport, and Oued Irara Krim Belkacem Airport in Hassi Messaoud.

The network also includes Aguenar Hadj Bey Akhamok Airport in Tamanrasset, Soummam Airport in Béjaïa, Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport, Zarzaitine In Aménas Airport, Touggourt Sidi Madhi Airport, Commandant Ferradj Airport in Tindouf, and Timimoun Airport, among others.

This extensive network supports domestic air connectivity across Africa’s largest country by land area while linking Algeria to destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.