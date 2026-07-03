Canada, Nigeria working towards direct flights – Deputy High Commissioner

Canada and Nigeria are working towards establishing direct commercial flights between both countries, Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, has said.

Canada and Nigeria are working towards establishing direct commercial flights between both countries, Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, has said.

Rojas-Arbulú disclosed this on Thursday at the Leading Africa’s Future: Business, Purpose, and the Canada-Nigeria Partnership event attended by Nairametrics at Lagos Business School in Lagos.

Although both countries already operate under a bilateral codeshare air transport arrangement, he said discussions are ongoing to further strengthen air connectivity through direct flights, alongside broader cooperation in trade, investment, education and innovation.

What they are saying

Speaking on aviation cooperation, Rojas-Arbulú said Canada and Nigeria have strengthened their bilateral air transport relationship through an existing codeshare arrangement but are now working towards direct commercial flights. He noted that improving air connectivity remains part of ongoing bilateral discussions.

“On air connectivity, Canada and Nigeria have advanced a bilateral air transport relationship to a codeshare arrangement. But the possibility of direct flights remains under consideration. I think it’s fair to say that we’re working towards that,” Rojas-Arbulú said.

He added, “I myself would like to have the ability to take a flight from Lagos directly to Toronto rather than have to go through a third location. Let’s cross our fingers that this is coming.”

Beyond aviation, Rojas-Arbulú described Nigeria as one of Canada’s most important strategic partners in Africa, citing its entrepreneurial culture, expanding innovation ecosystem and growing global influence.

He added that Nigeria has produced several of Africa’s technology unicorns, while its music industry continues to project Nigerian culture globally. According to him, both countries have the talent, institutions and trust needed to deepen cooperation in education, innovation, trade, investment, artificial intelligence, mining, financial services and the creative industries.

More insights

The Deputy High Commissioner said the growing relationship between both countries extends beyond aviation, reflecting stronger commercial, educational and people-to-people ties. He pointed to recent trade growth and increasing educational exchanges as indicators of expanding cooperation.

During her welcome address, the Dean of Lagos Business School, Prof. Olayinka David-West, said bilateral trade between Canada and Nigeria reached $3.2 billion in 2025.

Rojas-Arbulú reaffirmed the figure, noting that the $3.2 billion represented a 10% increase compared with 2024 and reflected what he described as an “exciting new chapter” in bilateral relations.

He said more than 45,000 Nigerian students study in Canadian institutions in a typical year, making Nigeria one of Canada’s leading sources of international students.

He added that more than 120,000 Nigerians now live in Canada, strengthening connections between both countries through education, business, investment, culture and innovation.

The officials said the expanding commercial relationship demonstrates the increasing importance of Canada-Nigeria cooperation across multiple sectors.

Canada’s funding and investments

Rojas-Arbulú said Canada’s engagement with Nigeria extends beyond trade through development cooperation, research and diplomacy. He noted that Canada has continued to increase financial support for priority sectors while expanding investment partnerships.

He revealed that Canada has invested more than $345 million in bilateral assistance to Nigeria over the past five years, supporting healthcare, women’s economic participation, youth opportunities, climate resilience, food security and humanitarian response.

He said Canada recently announced an additional $30 million in funding to support many of those priority areas.

According to him, FinDev Canada has provided a $100 million financing facility to the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) to support sustainable infrastructure projects across sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that FinDev Canada also committed $40 million to Stanbic IBTC Bank to expand sustainable finance and improve access to capital for businesses, including women-owned and women-led enterprises.

Rojas-Arbulú said Canada is also seeking deeper collaboration with Nigeria in artificial intelligence, financial services, mining and the creative industries, while leveraging Nigeria’s strengths in entrepreneurship, digital innovation and its large consumer market.

What you should know

The push for direct air connectivity comes as trade relations between Nigeria and Canada continue to strengthen, with Canada remaining one of Nigeria’s leading trading partners. Recent trade data highlights the growing economic relationship between both countries.

National Bureau of Statistics data show Canada ranked as Nigeria’s ninth-largest trading partner in the first quarter of 2026, retaining the same position it held in Q4 2025 and improving from 10th place in Q1 2025.

Bilateral trade reached N775.40 billion during the quarter, with Nigeria recording exports of N670.29 billion and imports of N105.11 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of N565.17 billion.

Overall trade declined from N1.13 trillion in Q4 2025 and N900.46 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Nigeria’s major exports to Canada included superior-quality cocoa beans and soya beans, while key imports from Canada were durum wheat, motorcycles and used vehicles.

The continued expansion of trade and investment ties provides additional context for ongoing discussions to strengthen air connectivity between both countries through direct commercial flights.