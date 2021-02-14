Lagos warns against development on Magodo wetlands, to enforce strict sanctions

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, warned property owners and developers in the Magodo Residential Schemes to immediately stop development on the wetlands in the area, or face sanctions.

This is as the state government has said that such activities are dangerous and harmful to the environment and would ensure strict compliance with its physical planning laws.

The warning was issued in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who said it was worrisome that people are trying to take advantage of the sign-off of the Revised Schemes, by attempting to build houses on the wetlands without approval from relevant government agencies.

READ:

What the Lagos State Physical Planning and Urban Development Commissioner is saying

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Salako in his statement said that the state government was committed to the planning standards as contained in the painstaking Revised Magodo Schemes document and would go all the way to ensure total compliance in the interest of a sustainable Lagos State.

He said, “Indiscriminate development of wetlands would not be encouraged anywhere in the state as it is potentially dangerous and harmful to the environment.’’

The commissioner explained that every part of the state should take a cue from the prohibition of indiscriminate reclamation of Osborne and Banana Island foreshores, and extension of land into the waterways as well as the subsequent clampdown and demolition of buildings illegally erected in the prohibited areas.

READ:

He enumerated the importance of the wetlands saying that the government would move against any development on the Magodo greenbelt, without seeking necessary clearances and approvals from relevant agencies.

He added that the wetland must be preserved as an environmental asset for flood control.

Going further, Salako said, “I wish to emphasise that the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu does not pay lip service to Physical Planning issues because of their overarching importance to the achievement of a sustainable Lagos.

“This informs why the Revised Magodo Scheme and its dictates for the development of the elite residential schemes are sacrosanct, while any deviation from it will be met with serious resistance.’’

READ:

What you should know