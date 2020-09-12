Connect with us
Lagos seals off church, others in Surulere, moves against illegal conversion of open spaces

The Minister admonished residents to protect spaces reserved for other meaningful uses.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Lagos issues ultimatum to Tank Farm Operators over planning permit, Lagos seals 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki, LASG Seals 19 more Buildings in Banana Island over planning permit

The Lagos State Government recently sealed off 8 buildings, including a church, fuel station, warehouse, and container terminal in Surulere, for violating the existing physical planning laws of the State. The state government had earlier issued a directive against the erection of structures on open spaces all over the state, describing it as illegal.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during a meeting with representatives of Williams Estate Residents Association, Akowonjo, who had earlier registered a complaint of encroachment on open spaces, by some residents within the estate.

The Commissioner stated that by law, open spaces are important for the sustainability of the environment, and the well being of Lagosians, noting that at no time should the entire landscape be used for building structures only.

Salako admonished residents to protect spaces reserved for other meaningful uses; such as greenery, recreation, and air space.

He commended the association for alerting the government on the encroachment, saying that other estates and residences should take a cue from this patriotic act, because the people are the ultimate beneficiaries of an organized, livable and sustainable Lagos.

He said, “Having received and investigated the petition from Williams Estate, the Ministry has commenced the process of removal of the contravening structures, illegally built on an open space reserved for recreation in the estate.’

Salako warned that the government would leave no stone unturned in a bid to restore the glory of the well-planned state, hallmarked by recreation parks, gardens, beautified open spaces, and other important services necessary for a functional physical environment.

He added that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has been strengthened for unbiased enforcement of the physical planning laws.

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team.

Business

4 selected Maize importers will not be affected by Buhari forex for food ban

Companies recently given approval to import maize will not be affected by the President’s directive.

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

4 selected Maize importers will not be affected by Buhari forex for food ban, Nestle partners USAID to improve quality of Nigerian grain 

Nairametrics has gathered that the recent ban of foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers would not affect the 4 companies approved to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria from August to October. The approved companies are using their own forex sources as the CBN will not be providing forex for the imports. 

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that food and fertilizer importers should not be given access to foreign exchange by the CBN, adding that the country would rather empower more local farmers, and use agriculture as a means to solve unemployment among youths. 

READ: This is where PSB, CBN got it all wrong

“I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers,” the President said. 

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria in July, directed all authorised dealers to immediately discontinue the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country. The CBN noted that the ban was necessitated in order to protect local production of maize, stimulate rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase job creation. 

READ: Farmcrowdy launches new 7,500 acres for rice and maize farms

However, Dr. Ikechukwu Kelikume, the Programme Director of the Lagos Business School Agribusiness programme, warned that the policy could further compound the woes of poultry farmers given that maize, which constitutes over 50 per cent of poultry feed content is currently very scarce, and where available, is very expensive, even as the price keeps rising. 

Due to the high cost of poultry production after the ban on maize imports. President Muhammadu Buhari ordered last week that the Federal government will release 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserves to animal feed producers. 

READ: Buhari stops estimated billings as he directs mass metering of electricity consumers

The Nigeria Customs Service also confirmed last week that 4 companies that have been given the CBN emergency approval to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria.  

The companies are Wacot Limited, Chi farms Limited, Crown Flour Mills Limited and Premier Feeds Company Limited.  

Get Economic and Financial Data on our Nairalytics Website

Bottom Line:  Nairametrics gathered that the 4 approved companies are some of the biggest Maize traders in the country and will not be affected by the president’s ban on the importation of food items including maize. According to a reliable source from the CBN, the apex bank is not selling FX directly to the 4 companies, as the approved companies would source FX to import the maize directly from their cash reserves. The source added that the CBN picked companies that prioritize Backward Integration in Nigeria’s maize industry. 

Business

Presidency gives reason for forex ban on food and fertilizer imports as MAN reacts

The Presidential aide said that the President’s motive stems purely from devotion to the best interest of Nigeria.

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

President Buhari may sign 2020 Budget tomorrow, President Buhari approves N37 billion for National Assembly renovation, President Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu to head DPR , FG may stop interstate and inter-town travels, COVID-19: President salutes Elumelu, Dangote, Atiku, Banks, others for support, Naira export earnings, Covid-19: FG to set up N500 billion intervention fund, sovereign wealth, FG issues guidelines on implementation of gradual easing of lockdown nationwide, Electricity: FG approves one year waiver of import on meters

The presidency has given the reason President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop making available, foreign exchange to importers of fertilizer and food item, despite criticisms from some FX analysts and stakeholders.

It revealed that the move by the president to suspend the allocation of foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports is an action borne out of patriotism.

READ: Does Buhari’s new minimum wage approval mean “Nigeria is broke”?

This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, when he appeared as a guest, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Program, on Friday September 11, 2020.

The Presidential media aide said that the President’s motive stems purely from devotion to the best interest of Nigeria.

Garba Shehu said, ‘’Nigerians must give consideration for the fact that the President’s directive to the CBN is driven by nothing other than a patriotic motive to promote what we grow’’

READ: Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity

While responding to those who think that the president’s directive is overreaching, the Presidential spokesman said, ‘’I am not sure there is anywhere in the world that the Central Bank is so independent that it will operate like foreign ownership.’

Nairametrics had reported that in its quest to diversify the economy and boost the agricultural sector, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the CBN to stop giving foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports, a move which some analysts have been very critical of, insisting that the CBN should be independent and not have policies imposed on it by a political authority.

READ: 3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter

The President stated that companies that want to continue with food and fertilizer importation can get their foreign exchange from other independent sources.

In its reaction, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), warned that this new policy could cause further inflation as the country was not yet sufficient in food production.

Continue Reading

Business

Transport Ministry to share N10 billion palliative scheme

Transportation Ministry has constituted a committee for the disbursement of palliative funds for road transport workers.

Published

1 day ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

FG announces N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators

The Federal Ministry of Transportation says that it is launching a committee to draw guidelines for the disbursement of a N10 billion palliative fund for road transport operators and workers. This was announced on its official website.

The honorable Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, received a courtesy visit from the incumbent National President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Lawal and immediate past National President, Alhaji Najumdeen Yasin. She urged the unions to interface towards having one recognized body that the Ministry could directly deal with so that the disbursement could be implemented quickly.

READ: Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector

She seized the chance to congratulate the newly elected President of NURTW, urging him to steer the affairs of the union in the right direction, while also praising the unions for their perseverance during the lockdown.

In his remarks, Prof. Tajudeen disclosed that the NURTW members suffered from the lockdown and hoped that a larger part of the palliative would be availed to them.

Continue Reading
