Lagos Police arrests 76 for violating Covid-19 protocol, impound 136 vehicles

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said that it arrested 76 people at a birthday party in Lavender Court, Jakande Close, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos for violating Covid-19 protocols.

It also said that it impounded more than 136 vehicles for breaking the 12 midnight to 4 am curfew on the island and some parts of Lekki in the recent past

The disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday, February 13, 2021, and signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said those arrested at the party included: Popoola Michael, Adeyemo Opeyemi, Ramon Salami, Kareem Akeem, Balogun Nurudeen and 71 others.

Adejobi in his statement said, “In its bid to consistently enforce Covid-19 protocols in the state, the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday 13th February at about 1 am, arrested seventy-six (76) suspects at a birthday party violating Covid-19 protocols.

‘’The Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division of the command, led his team on enforcement of Covid-19 protocols including 12 midnight to 4 am curfew when he got wind of the gathering at Lavender court, Jakande close Oniru Victoria Island Lagos.

‘’The Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division, also impounded more than 136 vehicles for breaking the 12 midnight to 4 am curfew on the island and some parts of Lekki in the recent past. The owners of the vehicles have been charged to the Mobile Court, Oshodi and were fined appropriately.’’

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been on an enforcement drive for Covid-19 protocols and imposed midnight curfew with several arrests of violators made in areas like Surulere, Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikeja and impounding of several vehicles.

The enforcement of these directives is part of measures by the state government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease following the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic which led to a spike in infections in the state.