Lagos state police raid night clubs, arrest 237 suspects, to face prosecution

The police authorities in Lagos on Saturday raided a nightclub and apprehended people partying in complete disregard to the Lagos State Government’s directive on large gathering and imposed curfew in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is as the State Government has warned that law enforcement agents will continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives issued to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The statement said that a combined enforcement team of the Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Safety Commission arrested youths partying at a Lounge located at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, in the early hours of Saturday, 9th January 2021.

The team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, arrived at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, about 1 a.m and found scores of people clubbing – in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the closure of clubhouses.

It also states that the culprits violated the 12 a.m to 4 a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the spread of Covid-19 and all those arrested will be prosecuted with the enforcement continuing across the State to stop the virus, which continues to kill.

According to reports, 85 suspects were arrested at Lounge 38 in Bode Thomas Surulere, whereas 152 others were arrested at Club Victoria at Victoria Island, bringing the total number to 237 suspects.

Omotosho in his statement advised all residents to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines as the second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.

What you should know

The Federal Government had emphasized on the need for strict adherence to guidelines given by health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 infection cases across the country especially in Lagos and the fear of the outbreak of a new strain of the disease.

Despite a series of warnings by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the health authorities against large gatherings, many Nigerians have continued to defy the directive.

This has led to the exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country with Lagos State still regarded as the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.