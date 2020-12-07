Lagos State police says no protest happened at Lekki Tollgate, describes viral video as fake

The Lagos State Police Command has said that no #EndSARS protest was staged at the Lekki toll plaza on Monday, December 7, 2020, contrary to the viral video being circulated which they described as fake.

This disclosure was contained in a statement titled, ‘No Protest, gathering in Lagos’, which was issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Olumuyiwa warned that the police are prepared to deal decisively with anybody, who in the process of staging any fresh protest engages in lawlessness that could lead to a breach of peace and order in the state.

Olumuyiwa in the statement said, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of a protest at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, purported to have been staged today 7th December 2020.

“The Command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise security network in the state. The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent #EndSARS protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October 2020.

“The command, therefore, urges the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous. The command also wishes to appeal to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police are prepared to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.”

What you should know

The Lagos State police command in a statement, on December 6, warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State as some individuals and groups plan to embark on a similar #EndSARS protest, which later turned violent with the destruction of public and private assets.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also earlier said that any act of hooliganism in the name of fresh protests in the country will be dealt with.

It can be recalled that #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, which started peacefully in October, were hijacked by hoodlums leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives across the country.

The protest got to its anti-climax in Lagos on October 20, 2020, when men in military uniform shot at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza, the epicentre of the protests in Lagos.