The future of 5G, and other expectations from CES first virtual event

Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES – the most influential tech event in the world, which provides a platform for manufacturers and developers to showcase emerging technologies, has notified that the 2021 edition, holding from 11 – 14 January, will be an all-virtual event, due to coronavirus.

Every year, thousands of attendees travel to see new emerging tech products and these exhibitions generally set the agenda for what will happen in the industry in the months to come.

This year’s event will feature live-streamed keynotes from big companies like Verizon CEO, Hans Vestberg; Chairman and CEO of General Motor, Mary Barra; CEO, Mastercard, Michael Miebach; and Microsoft President, Brad Smith.

From CMOs and content creators to doctors, engineers, analysts, entertainers, etc, – these tech visionaries and thought leaders will define the way consumers connect, live, receive health care and work remotely.

What to expect in CES 2021

Nairametrics expects that thought leaders will showcase lots of emerging technologies in the health sector, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health tech and e-smarting Covid

Since technology has allowed us to stay together while apart, enabling us to continue working, learning, and talking; some companies will showcase a lot of tech products to help people cope and outsmart COVID-19 and working from home.

There will be more high-tech masks, hands-free devices, smart air purifiers, amongst others.

Remote Work Driving Gaming revenue

The gaming industry had measure breakthroughs in 2020. This growth was largely catalysed by the pandemic – since people were confined to their homes, most people resorted to buying more games to entertain themselves.

The most popular video game titles are eclipsing even the biggest movies in their opening weekend sales, and platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming are seeing their viewership skyrocket.

Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo will invest heavily in software, subscriptions and content, capitalizing on the rising demand for games, as more people continue to stay at home.

TV and smart home gadgets

Computer-makers will showcase devices and accessories to make work life easier.

It took a pandemic to make our homes the center of work, education, shopping, entertainment, and health and fitness. We’ve already seen a glimpse of what technology can do to enhance the at-home experience. With the advent of 8K Ultra HD and NEXTGEN TV, a revolution in TV is coming, and with it will come with advanced display, giving consumers a taste of a truly immersive viewing experience.

The future Of Chip making

There will be fierce competition from the major chipmakers like Intel, AMD, Nvidia in 2021 . The chipmakers power much of the world’s technology .

The sector will become more competitive as more chip makers will be gunning to build the insides of the next hot device or power a new mega computer.

Intel Engineer, Craig Raymond and colleagues will be presenting live from Intel’s lab in Oregon, where they will demo several Intel-powered innovations. You will see the latest compute technologies, as they have an unmatched ecosystem where they create world-changing technologies.

The Future of 5G

High-speed internet is a critical infrastructure for innovation, education, and small business and yet a lot of communities globally can’t access this technology.

The telecom industry will require massive investment to deploy 5G networks including buying spectrum, upgrading core network software to 5G and installing millions of small cells. There will be a serious race on which telco will be the first to scale 5G.

Verizon Chairman will talk about the future of 5G at CES.

Motorola will be unveiling their first 5G enabled phone and there will be a lot of showcase of 5G devices from other companies.

5G will unleash a new wave of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Crypto mining to become more valuable