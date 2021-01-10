Tech News
The future of 5G, and other expectations from CES first virtual event
Tech visionaries and thought leaders will define the way consumers connect, live, receive health care and work remotely.
Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES – the most influential tech event in the world, which provides a platform for manufacturers and developers to showcase emerging technologies, has notified that the 2021 edition, holding from 11 – 14 January, will be an all-virtual event, due to coronavirus.
Every year, thousands of attendees travel to see new emerging tech products and these exhibitions generally set the agenda for what will happen in the industry in the months to come.
This year’s event will feature live-streamed keynotes from big companies like Verizon CEO, Hans Vestberg; Chairman and CEO of General Motor, Mary Barra; CEO, Mastercard, Michael Miebach; and Microsoft President, Brad Smith.
From CMOs and content creators to doctors, engineers, analysts, entertainers, etc, – these tech visionaries and thought leaders will define the way consumers connect, live, receive health care and work remotely.
What to expect in CES 2021
Nairametrics expects that thought leaders will showcase lots of emerging technologies in the health sector, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health tech and e-smarting Covid
- Since technology has allowed us to stay together while apart, enabling us to continue working, learning, and talking; some companies will showcase a lot of tech products to help people cope and outsmart COVID-19 and working from home.
- There will be more high-tech masks, hands-free devices, smart air purifiers, amongst others.
Remote Work Driving Gaming revenue
- The gaming industry had measure breakthroughs in 2020. This growth was largely catalysed by the pandemic – since people were confined to their homes, most people resorted to buying more games to entertain themselves.
- The most popular video game titles are eclipsing even the biggest movies in their opening weekend sales, and platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming are seeing their viewership skyrocket.
- Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo will invest heavily in software, subscriptions and content, capitalizing on the rising demand for games, as more people continue to stay at home.
TV and smart home gadgets
- Computer-makers will showcase devices and accessories to make work life easier.
- It took a pandemic to make our homes the center of work, education, shopping, entertainment, and health and fitness. We’ve already seen a glimpse of what technology can do to enhance the at-home experience. With the advent of 8K Ultra HD and NEXTGEN TV, a revolution in TV is coming, and with it will come with advanced display, giving consumers a taste of a truly immersive viewing experience.
The future Of Chip making
- There will be fierce competition from the major chipmakers like Intel, AMD, Nvidia in 2021. The chipmakers power much of the world’s technology.
- The sector will become more competitive as more chip makers will be gunning to build the insides of the next hot device or power a new mega computer.
- Intel Engineer, Craig Raymond and colleagues will be presenting live from Intel’s lab in Oregon, where they will demo several Intel-powered innovations. You will see the latest compute technologies, as they have an unmatched ecosystem where they create world-changing technologies.
The Future of 5G
- High-speed internet is a critical infrastructure for innovation, education, and small business and yet a lot of communities globally can’t access this technology.
- The telecom industry will require massive investment to deploy 5G networks including buying spectrum, upgrading core network software to 5G and installing millions of small cells. There will be a serious race on which telco will be the first to scale 5G.
- Verizon Chairman will talk about the future of 5G at CES.
- Motorola will be unveiling their first 5G enabled phone and there will be a lot of showcase of 5G devices from other companies.
- 5G will unleash a new wave of entrepreneurs and innovators.
Crypto mining to become more valuable
- The last decade has seen crypto mining grow at a groundbreaking speed. As the price of crypto keeps getting higher, we keep seeing a shortage of mining rigs which is beginning to hinder the mining process.
- There is a high demand for bitcoin mining machines, it is left to be seen what lies ahead for crypto mining.
- More computing power will be needed – powerful processors, electricity and sophisticated software are key in breaking even. More software will be created to drive crypto mining. Companies producing this will generate more revenue.
Jumia may partner Stripe, 9 other Fintech predictions for 2021 from experts
Experts have made some predictions for digital payments and African venture investments for 2021.
The fintech and technology business community witnessed impressive spikes in 2020 – from companies surpassing their yearly targets to big mergers and acquisitions.
Consequently, many industry experts have made certain predictions for digital payments and African venture investments for 2021.
Here are some from Adedeji Olowe – Founder and CEO of Trium Networks and Elliot Pence – Senior Associate at CSIS.
Jumia Group may partner Stripe
- According to Eliot Pence, since Stripe needs SMEs to adopt its platform, it needs to seed the e-commerce ecosystem wherever it does business. What better place to do that than in Africa, where online commerce is growing 75% faster than the global average.
- Jumia proved to the market this year that it can reduce operating costs (reducing operating costs by nearly 50% in ’20) and seed the broader continental e-commerce ecosystem.
- This will help Stripe to achieve its goal of seamlessly connecting online businesses and payment processors, allowing more businesses to accept online payments in the African market.
Plaid for Africa will emerge
Plaid helps all companies build fintech solutions by making it easy, safe, and reliable for people to connect their financial data to apps and services which is what Mono is doing in Nigeria.
The fastest-growing sector in African venture is fintech.
- “The combination of slow-moving banks ignorant regulators and savvy consumers are a blessing for future seekers. Until now, the focus for many entrepreneurs has been on leapfrogging the old institutions – Neobanks, quasi-credit/lending platforms, or crypto exchanges,” Eliot stated.
While these are important, a more immediate opportunity is simply creating a single API that the old (institutions) and new can talk through, that is why Mono created this new way to connect to financial accounts without screen scraping.
Free interbank transfers to go mainstream
As more people get accustomed to digital banking and the zero charges they offer, commercial banks might soon adopt the zero charges policy.
As Adedeji puts it,
- “Kuda made noise about this (and it seems to be working), and Sparkle is now leading the charge. But guess what, a major bank (think Access, GTBank, or Sterling but not UBA) will decide to reduce their charges for interbank transfers below a certain amount, say N5K, free.”
Such a move has excellent optics and most importantly, it’s the singularly free feature nobody can abuse. The question is, what would be the implication on digital-only banks like Kuda and the rest when it becomes mainstream?
Fierce competition in the Logistics sector
- According to Eliot’s predictions, there will be fierce competition in “logistics marketplace” start-ups, Kobo360, LoriSystems, appTrella, and new platforms like Salesforce-backed Angaza, which have transformed how manufacturers send and how consumers afford things.
- Expect logistics and pay-as-you-go platforms to merge more in 2021 as the continent looks to make real the promises of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. We are already seeing this happening with MVXchange partnering with Japanese firm Digitrad.
Interbank transactions to cross half a billion a month
- Adedeji predicts that in 2021, interbank transactions will cross half a billion in a month. This prediction seems feasible seeing as in November 2020, interbank transactions were at N224million. From these numbers, the pace will continue, and it will cross the 500m transactions per month before the end of the third quarter.
Africa to have highest Crypto users
- Throughout the 2000s, Journalists endlessly cited “7 out of 10 of the fastest-growing countries in the world are in Africa.” In the 2020s, they will cite “3 out of 10 of the biggest users of crypto are in Africa.” says Elliot
- We are already seeing this happening as Nigeria has become the second-largest bitcoin market on Paxful.
- Elliot expressed that the widespread adoption of crypto, and its parent decentralized finance (DeFi), is driving investment into the region by global investors – from Asian entrepreneurs looking to grow exports into Africa to Western “crypto evangelists” that are calling for the end of centralized finance – with deep pockets.
Even though Africa constitutes a small portion of global volume on aggregate, its consumer use is a larger share of activity than any other region.
Local Investors will step to the plate
- Adedeji predicts that the percentage of investment by local investors will grow to be at least 30% this year, largely because a lot of people missed out on the Paystack investment train when it came calling years ago. Investors will be looking for the next big thing to put their money. There will be a lot of Angel investors this year.
- Adedeji warns future investors and founders that angel investment is not for the impatient and the weak of heart. Not every cash you see is good for your cap table.
Agent locations to surpass 1million
- Despite the pandemic, Agency banking has grown rapidly. According to the world bank, 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked, yet two-thirds of them own a mobile phone that could help them access financial services. “Companies like Opay that adopted the Agency banking have seen a spike in transactions totalling N1.4b in a month,” says Adedeji
- He also stated that Teamapt is almost pivoting to this as well. Unofficial numbers of locations hit 530K last year. At the same time, SANEF seems a bit quiet about a target; I’m sure the market will drag this over to 1million locations before the end of the year.
Toptal may partner Andela
- Eliot presumes that Toptal – the world leader in connecting businesses with software engineers, will achieve greater global reach by acquiring Andela (and potentially other remote ‘talent marketplace’ businesses around the world) and signals it will go public in 2022, building on its acquisition of Skillbridge. This one seems a little unlikely but let’s see how the year pans out.
CBN will cave in as MTN gets a PSB license
- Adedeji already predicted in 2020 that MTN will get a PSB license but that didn’t happen. He hopes that it will happen subsequently this year.
- MTN has been unsuccessful in acquiring a PSB license from CBN, so their chances of joining the financial service industry are slim.
- Olowe hopes that with Karl Toriola running MTN from March 1, 2021, we can be sure that he will do something as he has a track record of performance, and banking has a track record of minting cash. MTN won’t give up until they get this license.
WhatsApp to share users’ personal information with Facebook
WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions has gotten a lot of people talking, as the messaging app will now share users’ personal information with Facebook.
WhatsApp will now share its users’ personal information, including phone numbers, IP addresses, contacts, and more with Facebook from February 8, 2021.
Users who want to keep using WhatsApp must agree to these new terms, as there will be no option to opt-out. The only way to object is to leave the service.
- “As part of the Facebook Companies, WhatsApp receives information from and shares information with the other Facebook Companies,” as stated in its privacy policy, this week
- “We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings, including the Facebook Company Products.”
Users will be presented with the following choice in the app: accept these terms by February 8 or be blocked from using the end-to-end encrypted chat app.
- That means users who wish to keep using WhatsApp must be prepared to give up personal info such as their names, profile pictures, status updates, phone numbers, contacts list, and IP addresses, as well as data about their mobile devices, such as model numbers, operating system versions, and network carrier.
- If users engage with businesses via the app, details such as shipping addresses and the amount of money spent on orders may be passed to Facebook too as explained by the register.
Alternative channels
For people who are concerned about their privacy and would not like to accept, there are other messaging apps alternative that you can use other than Facebook and Whatsapp Messenger: Allo, iMessage, Riot, Signal, Skype, Telegram, Threema, Viber, Wickr, Wire. Signal and Telegram are top on that list.
Flutterwave, One pipe, and funding raised by Nigerian Tech startups
Here is a breakdown of how some of these start-ups have grown from pre-seed funding to Series funding and what they plan to do in the future.
The year 2020 was really an eventful year for tech start-ups in Nigeria, with many clinching high financial backing from investors and achieving outstanding growth in a pandemic year.
The Nigerian tech community witnessed more people come up with amazing ideas to solve challenges in real-time and this has brought more investors into the Nigerian tech space.
Here is a breakdown of how some of these start-ups have grown from pre-seed funding to Series funding and what they plan to do in the future.
Flutterwave
- According to Crunchbase, Flutterwave has raised a total of $64.7million since it was founded in 2016.
- Flutterwave provides digital payments infrastructure and services which enable global merchants, payment service providers, and pan-African banks to accept and process payments across various channels. The company first raised $19.2M in their Series A funding and an extended $10million still in Series A.
- The new capital was used to acquire more talent and also fuel rapid expansion across Africa. In January 2020, the company completed a $35 million Series B round. The new funding was used to support its expansion across Francophone countries and North Africa as part of its mission to connect Africa.
54 gene
- 54 gene is equalizing precision medicine by including underrepresented Africans in global genomics research.
- According to Crunchbase, the company has raised a total of $19.7M in funding over 3 rounds. 54gene raised $4.5M in their seed round from Y combinator.
- It recently closed a $15 million Series A round. These new funds will be used to address the gap that exists in precision medicine for people in the African continent.
Kuda Bank
- Kuda Bank provides a full banking service on your smartphone. Since moving from kudi money to Kuda Bank, the startup has raised a total of $11.6M in funding over 3 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on Nov 10, 2020 from a seed round according to CrunchBase.
- They first raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed round to launch a beta of its service, then subsequently raised $10 million — the biggest seed round ever to be raised in Africa.
- This money will be used to help accelerate its growth plans and keep up with customer demand. Specifically, funds will be used for key hires, product development, and to expand operations across Africa.
Spleet
- Spleet, just like Airbnb, provides easier living in Africa with access to flexible subscription-based rental and lifestyle services.
- After bootstrapping for 18 months, Spleet closed a US$265,000 pre-seed round in 2019 and is currently raising a seed round.
- According to disrupt-africa, Spleet is planning to expand to Ghana in the second quarter of 2021, and Kenyan and Rwanda in Q3.
One pipe
- A Nigerian fintech API company that aggregates APIs from banks and fintechs into a standardized gateway that is easy to integrate and makes partnerships with other service providers seamless raised $950,000 in a pre-seed round from a roster of institutional and angel investors.
- According to CrunchBase, the API company has raised a total of $1.1million in funding over 2 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on Dec 17, 2020, from a Pre-Seed round. With OnePipe, fintechs and banks can collaborate closely to achieve mutual growth rather than compete.
Evolve Credit
- An online marketplace for Nigerians to secure their best loan options.
- Evolve credit shows you all the information you need to apply for loans from lending platforms. The company has raised a total of $325K in funding over 2 rounds.
Helium health
- Helium Health has raised a total of $12.2million in funding over 5 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on August 12, 2020 from a Series A round.
- Founded in 2016, Helium Health has become the leading provider of full-service technology solutions for healthcare stakeholders in Africa.
- The Lagos based health start-up raised $10 million Series A round.
- According to Tech crunch, Helium plans to use the latest funding round to hire and expand to North and East Africa, including Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Morocco.
