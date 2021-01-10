Nigerian Immigration Headquarters gutted by fire

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that its headquarters along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Abuja, was on Sunday gutted by fire which affected some of its offices.

This disclosure was contained in a statement that was issued by NIS through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

While pointing out that the cause of the fire incident is being investigated, NIS in its statement added that the fire had been put out by its own Federal Fire Station with assistance from other agencies around the Airport.

The statement from NIS reads, “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices. The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station and support from other agencies around the Airport.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.’’

