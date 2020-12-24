Financial Services
CBN revokes licenses of 7 Payment Service Providers
CBN has revoked the licenses of 7 payment service providers and 1 switch service provider.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the licenses of seven (7) payment service providers and one (1) switch service provider due to their inability to meet up with their statutory obligations and conditions, wherein they were formed.
This is according to an Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the affected institutions will cease to carry on in Nigeria, the type of business for which their licenses were granted for a consecutive period of six months.
What you should know
- Nairametrics gathered from the official gazette that the 7 affected payment service providers, whose licenses were revoked as contained in Schedule I are; Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System (TPS), Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited and Globasure Limited.
- While the sole payment service provider whose switch licence was revoked as contained in schedule II is 3Line Card Management Limited.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the press release reads:
- “I, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under Sections 60 and 62 of BOFIA, CAP B3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 hereby revoke the licenses of the payment service providers listed in Schedule I and the switch licence of payment services providers listed in Schedule II attached hereto.”
Switch by Sterling: The remittance game changer
Subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Although Nigerians in diaspora have always been able to access banking services in Nigeria through digital platforms, the recent introduction of the Switch banking app by Sterling Bank is bound to be a game-changer in the mobile banking space.
This is because Switch, a multi-service banking app, leverages technology to address some inadequacies of cross-border transactions and online money transfer such as Dollar to Naira or other convertible currencies on the front burner.
Regardless of exchange rate volatility, subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Coming on board when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a new policy that ensures unhindered remittances for Nigerians in diaspora, Switch has berthed as a product of corporate foresight and a veritable source of foreign exchange earnings for Nigerians.
…Mobile Apps have Come to Stay
The advent of Switch into the mobile banking space in Nigeria has raised the bar of competition in a territory where MoneyGram, Western Union, PayPal, WorldRemit and RiaMoney have held sway over the years.
The app’s user-friendly features have endeared it to Nigerians in diaspora and relegated the competition in every aspect of money transfer from abroad. Essentially, the app is uniquely designed for diverse financial products such as insurance, treasury bills, fixed income securities, payment requests, investments and asset financing, among others.
The money transfer app, which has gained frontline status in its short period of existence, stands out from the competition and serves as a hub for sending money to Nigeria from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The easy to use app provides an opportunity for issue resolution using e-mail and social media accounts.
… Coming on Board of Switch
In order to register on Switch, a client is expected to provide aname and contact information while the registration ends with funding of the account. This enables the client to deploy the savings account to transfer money into other Switch users for free and transfers to non-Sterling bank account with fees of N25 or less.
The Switch app can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or App Store. Subscribers can effortlessly register on the web by a click on the web too. Proving attractive to Nigerians of 18 years and above, its simplicity is fast boosting subscribers’ confidence. Clients will pay zero fee for transfers in the first six months.
…Switch Hedges Subscribers against Fraud
The world of mobile apps is like a game of whack-a-mole. As one fraud is being tackled, fraudsters rear their heads elsewhere with new tactics. Criminals have always exploited the mobile space with fake mobile apps.
However, the ongoing uptick in registration for Sterling Switch is not unconnected with the mobile app’s fraud-protection strategy that runs on advanced machines, specially designed to thwart fraud at both the install and in-app levels. This effectively hedges subscribers of Switch against cyber attacks.
…Switch by Sterling, a win-win
Switch is indeed a game-changer. The much sought-after solution provides better value to customers, builds a stronger brand, unlocks power of better connection for customers and makes account opening easy.
Prospective customers need not download many apps in order to invest in different asset classes. Switch provides opportunities for subscribers to build wealth through investment in various asset classes. It boosts profitability for the custodian.
Subscribers can transfer above N50,000 to other Nigerian banks. In order to enhance its services along the value chain, the solution operates on extended partnership network with PIP iT in the UK, i-invest and Doubble.Ng, among other institutions.
As a top brand, Switch by Sterling identifies its target demography, encourages user engagement, ensures compliance with platform design guidelines, uses frictionless navigating features and is highly responsive.
Switch stands out as the cheapest means for Nigerians in diaspora to transfer money online without risks associated with cross-border transactions. The financial mobile app is fast becoming the benchmark for other mobile apps in the Nigerian banking space.
CBN to investigate scarcity of cash in ATMs in Lagos
The CBN has promised to investigate the scarcity of funds witnessed by customers in most ATMs in Lagos State.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to investigate the scarcity of funds witnessed by customers in most Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Lagos State.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made on Wednesday, by the CBN‘s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who said that ATMs were introduced so as to ease the sufferings of the people.
This action by the apex bank is coming on the heels of complaints by customers that the proliferation of agent banking is responsible for ATMs not having money to dispense any more, as well as an alleged conspiracy between Nigerian banks and the CBN.
Nwanisobi has described the allegation of a conspiracy between the apex bank and commercial banks as preposterous insinuations.
What the CBN Director is saying
- “It is highly preposterous for anyone to say that CBN connived with banks to deprive people of their money this season. The primary purpose, for which ATMs were introduced, is to ease the sufferings of Nigerians and to make banking easier and convenient. I assure the public that CBN will investigate the matter.”
NAN, in the course of its inquiry, found out that some ATMs that were not dispensing cash, were due to network issues, some technical faults, or were those looted or vandalized during the #EndSARS protests.
Due to the inability of those ATMs to dispense cash, customers have been left with no other option than to patronise agent banking operators.
What you should know
- The introduction of agent banking in the financial sector is to make financial services available to bank customers in all parts of the country, as well as boost the financial inclusion drive by the CBN.
- According to CBN, agent banking is the provision of financial services to customers by a third party (agent) on behalf of a licensed deposit-taking financial institution and/or mobile money operator.
Under an agency agreement between the financial institution, which may be a commercial bank, mobile money company, or primary mortgage institution, the agent conducts banking transactions on behalf of the bank or financial institution.
AIICO Insurance Plc Rights Issue over-subscribed by shareholders
AIICO Insurance Plc has recorded a 126% subscription of its recently concluded rights issue.
AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading insurer in Nigeria has recorded a 126% subscription of its recently concluded rights issue, in what seems to be another giant leap forward in its recapitalization journey.
The disclosure is contained in a press statement, signed by the firm’s Head of strategic marketing and communications, Segun Olalandu and sent to Nairametrics.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the launch of AIICO’s N3.5 billion rights issue, part of which, 4,357,770,954 ordinary shares of Fifty Kobo (N0.50) each at Eighty Kobo (N0.80) per share, was offered on the basis of five (5) new ordinary shares for every thirteen (13) ordinary shares held.
In lieu of this, the firm recorded about 126% subscription. Nairametrics also gathered that shares allotted will be credited immediately to the CSCS accounts of allottees by the Registrars to the issue.
What they are saying
The Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said:
- “We were never in doubt about our Shareholders’ faith and commitment to our Company. They share our thoughts and vision for a much stronger and resilient Company, and are positioning themselves to take full advantage of the inherent opportunities.”
The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Oladeji Oluwatola, also stated that:
- “The Company’s market leadership status and unwavering commitments to its various stakeholders have continued to endear investors to the brand.”
What this means
The oversubscription is an indication that the demand by existing shareholders for the firm’s stock outweighs the supply, indicating strong investors’ confidence in the firm’s potentials and the willingness by existing shareholders to be part of a promising future.
In the view of the Chief Financial Officer of the firm, Mr Oladeji Oluwatola, some of the probable reasons for this strong investors’ confidence in the firm include; the company’s excellent market leadership status and unwavering commitments to its various stakeholders.
What you should know
- According to Investopedia, a rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in a company. This type of issue gives existing shareholders securities called Rights. With the rights, the shareholder can purchase new shares at a discount to the market price on a stated future date.
- AIICO Insurance Plc was established in 1963 with a large Life and Non-life business, and complimentary focus on Asset Management, Health and Pension.