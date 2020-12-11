Financial Services
CBN approves new license categorizations for payment systems
The CBN has approved new license categorizations to help promote a strong and credible payment system.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a new license categorization system for the Nigerian Payment System.
The apex bank made this known in a press release published on its website and dated 9th December 2020.
According to the CBN, the license categorization is meant to help promote a strong and credible payment system and offers “clarity for new and existing market participants, given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.”
The central bank appears to be updating its regulations amidst the new wave of FinTechs in the country offering varying but often nuanced services.
According to the new guidelines, Payment Systems are now to operate within 4 broad categories.
a. Switching and Processing
b. Mobile Money Operations (MMOs)
c. Payment Solution Services (PSSs)
d. Regulatory Sandbox
It further clarified that “only MMOs are permitted to hold customer funds. Companies with licenses within any of the other categories are not permitted to hold customer funds,” meaning operators who offer Payment Solution Services cannot for any reason hold customer funds or deposits.
Other key clarifications
- Companies seeking to combine activities under the Switching and MMO categories are only permitted to operate under a holding company structure with the subsidiary entities clearly delineated to prevent commingling.
- Payments System companies in the PSS category may hold any of PSSP, PTSP and Super Agents license or a combination of the licenses thereof.
- All licensed payment service providers in any of the categories covered by this framework holding or seeking any other CBN issued licenses are required to obtain a no-objection from the Payments System Management Department.
- The object clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of Payment Service Providers shall be limited to the permissible activities under their licensing authorizations.
- Collaborations between licensed payment companies, banks and other financial institutions in respect of products and services are subject to CBN’s prior approval.
- All new licensing requests including those with Approvals-in-Principle are to comply with the new requirements immediately. Existing licensed payment companies are to comply with the new licensing requirements where applicable not later than end of June 2021
- All payment service providers and stakeholders in the payments system are required to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all other payments system regulations.
What this means: The CBN has now clearly demarcated the often thin lines within which various service providers in the FinTech space currently operate in the country. For example, merchant payment transfer apps that is used for POS transactions or internet-based transactions will not be allowed to be used for Peer to Peer transactions (transfers between persons).
- Examples of Payment Solution Service providers in Nigeria are Interswitch WebPAY, Remita, Paystack, Flutterwave, eTranzact, Parkway Project Limited etc.
Financial Services
AIICO Insurance Plc shareholders approve increase of authorized capital to N20 billion
AIICO insurance Plc shareholders have given their nod to a rise in the firm’s authorized capital to N20 billion.
The Shareholders of AIICO insurance Plc have approved a request by the management to increase its authorized share capital from N18 billion to N20 billion, through the creation of additional 4 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.
This is according to a press release issued by the Head, Strategic Marketing and Communications of the firm, Segun Olalandun, and seen by Nairametrics.
READ: There is a scramble for Sovereign Trust Insurance shares and its driving their share price up
The approval by the shareholders was obtained during the recently concluded 50th Annual General Meeting of the firm, held yesterday, December 8, 2020.
- In the same vein, the shareholders also approved the declaration of 1 bonus share for every eight (8) ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company as at December 28, 2020, payable from retained earnings .
- Also, 1 bonus share for every five (5) ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company as at December 28, 2020 payable from share premium.
READ: Federal High Court directs meeting to consider the transfer of GTBank into a Holding Company
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development during the meeting, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, shed some light on the satisfactory progress the Company has made in its recapitalization journey, having surpassed the December 2020 expectations of the Regulator.
- “There are no doubts that we have made some giant strides along this path. Beyond just meeting the requirements, we have seen the potentials and value this exercise brings and have positioned ourselves to take full advantage for value creation, both in the short and long term. AIICO will emerge stronger and with greater capacity to underwrite more risks.”
READ: How new CAMA 2020 will enhance SMEs’ ease of doing business
Why it matters
Despite surpassing the December 2020 deadline recapitalization target (phase I), this recent action will help strengthen the financial potentials of the firm and help to strategically position it to maximize future opportunities, creating enough stock buffers in the company’s treasury with a potential likelihood of increased paid-up capital in the future.
What you should know
- NAICOM had earlier issued a circular on December 30, 2019, referenced NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-03/2019, which extended the deadline for the recapitalization of insurance firms to December 31, 2020.
- Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on business and households, NAICOM on June 3, 2020, via a circular referenced NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-Q4/2020, further extended and segmented the recapitalization process into two phases and deadline of December 31, 2020 (50% of the minimum paid up for insurance and 60% for reinsurance) and a final deadline of September 31, 2020.
- AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria founded in 1963 with a special business focus on Life and health insurance, General insurance, and Investment management services.
- According to Investopedia, Authorized share capital also known as Authorized stock is the maximum number of stock units (shares) that a company is legally allowed to issue or offer based on its corporate charter. An increase to the Authorized share capital is only possible through shareholder’s approval. In addition, companies often hold back a portion of their authorized share capital for future financing needs.
Financial Services
Access Bank in talks with Atlas Mara to take over BancABC
Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd.
Access Bank Plc is in talks to take over BancABC and other African assets of the pan-African banking group, Atlas Mara, in order to expand its reach in Africa.
A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that, although there is no communication from the parties involved yet, insiders claim Access Bank Plc is interested in Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.
READ: The plot behind Access Bank’s Mareva injunction against Seplat and Cardinal Drilling
The representatives of Atlas Mara and Access Bank declined to comment, but it is believed negotiations are in preliminary stages and no final decision has been made.
READ: Atlas Mara ups stake in Union Bank to 48%
Why sell BancABC?
The decision to sell may be in connection with the recent difficulties the bank is facing. In this regard, Atlas Mara said recently that it is in talks with the principal holders of $81 million of convertible bonds due Dec. 31 and other creditors “regarding a range of options to address the upcoming debt maturities.”
READ: #EndSARS: Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free facility for businesses
Should the deal go through, Access Bank would be the second West African bank in Zimbabwe, after Ecobank. A deal would also result in the second transaction between Atlas Mara and Access Bank, after the Bank agreed to buy its Mozambique unit at the end of September.
This would mean that Atlas Mara will be left with its largest investment, a 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, which gives it a footprint in Africa’s largest economy.
READ: Seplat Petroleum set to sue Access Bank over sealing of its headquarters
What you should know
- BancABC, formerly African Banking Corporation, was formed in 1997 through the merger of First Merchant Bank and Heritage Investment Bank. Atlas Mara bought BancABC in 2014 for US$265 million.
- Zambia was listed among the company’s discontinued operations in its first-half earnings report.
- Mara traded off its operations in Rwanda, Zambia and Mozambique to Kenya’s Equity Bank, saying operations in the four markets contributed under 2% of total group net income.
- Atlas Mara kept the Zimbabwe operation, which it said remained solid despite a tough market noting in its latest interim financial report, that BancABC’s Zimbabwe operation “has shown resilience despite the challenging situation and delivered an impressive performance in the current period.”
- BancABC’s Zimbabwe operation alone has assets of $9.4 billion.
- Atlas Mara has lost 96% of its value since listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, and is exiting markets or seeking partners in countries where it doesn’t see opportunities to bulk up or make money.
- The firm recently agreed to sell its Rwandan and Tanzanian units to Kenya’s KCB group.
- The breakup of the company comes after Diamond misjudged competition and overpaid for acquisitions, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic accelerating the need to reposition Atlas Mara.
- Access Bank plans to be present in 22 African countries over the next five years and currently operates in Sierra Leone, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Congo. It recently invested in South African lender Grobank. The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said the bank is also targeting Angola, Senegal, Liberia and Ivory Coast, for expansion.
READ: Ecobank Transnational Inc. records 11% increase in interest income for Q3 2020
Financial Services
Bill to assist banks recover bad loans scales through 2nd reading in Senate
A bill to assist banks recover bad loans from their customers scaled through the second reading in the Senate.
A bill that would provide the needed respite and impetus to banks to recover their bad loans from customers scaled through a second reading at the Senate today.
This was occasioned by the adoption of a motion moved by the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger) during the plenary.
READ: Banking has gone beyond brick and mortar – Ecobank boss
In the debate to consider the general principles of the bill, Hon. Musa was quite optimistic that the proposed law would help banks to recover their past-due obligations without recourse to their borrowers as well as provide penalties for breaches.
According to him, “The legislation had become necessary because credit was seen as the life wire of the banking business and the current situation in Nigeria demanded an injection of a healthy bank credit and recovery system that would effectively fasten the pace of growth in the financial sector.
READ: CBN introduces “Special Bills” as part of efforts to control money supply in the economy
“It is unfortunate that every lending institution finds itself from time to time with loans of which the risk of loss is greater than anticipated. In every lending environment, there are two types of borrowers – the good and the bad.
“Before the deregulation of our banking system, the ability of our banks to recover loans has been the factor behind the collapse of many commercial banks.
READ: CBN reveals plans to deduct bad loans from bank balances of defaulters in any bank in Nigeria
“Today, the situation in Nigeria has become very serious and seemingly intractable and thereby frustrating our efforts as a nation towards private sector-driven economy.”
The plenary session was presided over by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions for further legislative works to report back in four weeks.
READ: CBN warns banks against enforcing insurance cover on borrowers
What this means
When this bill is fully passed into law, it would empower the banks to pursue any legitimate means to recover the loans from their recalcitrant customers without further recourse.
Bad loans have remained the greatest challenge and nightmare for most banks and they could be quite huge to bring any big bank down.
Bad loans are undesirable plagues in the banking industry which when resolved could go a long way in making the banks run more profitably and create more opportunities for new loans with improved liquidity from recoveries.
Explore Finance Related Data on the Nairametrics Research Website