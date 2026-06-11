Data compiled by Nairametrics Research from banks' 2025 annual reports and investor presentations, as well as available branch locators, show that Access Bank, FirstBank, and Zenith Bank remain the most visible lenders in Nigeria by branch network.

In an era of mobile apps and USSD banking, Nigeria’s largest lenders have not abandoned the branch.

The country’s top commercial banks collectively operate thousands of locations nationwide, reflecting a deliberate strategy to serve a large, diverse, and still largely cash-reliant population.

Data compiled by Nairametrics Research from banks’ 2025 annual reports and investor presentations, as well as available branch locators, show that Access Bank, FirstBank, and Zenith Bank remain the most visible lenders in Nigeria by branch network.

Together, the three banks operate more than 1,400 branches, highlighting the continued relevance of physical banking in Africa’s largest economy.

Although mobile apps, USSD banking, agency banking, and online platforms have reshaped customer service delivery, Nigeria’s biggest banks continue to maintain large physical networks to support retail customers, corporate clients, and underserved communities.

Below is a breakdown of the 10 banks with the largest branch networks in Nigeria.

10. Stanbic IBTC (129 branches)

Stanbic IBTC Bank operates 129 branches across Nigeria, supported by 3,374 employees. The bank also maintains 1,208 branches across the continent, according to its annual report.

Stanbic IBTC’s total assets rose to N8.62 trillion in 2025 from N6.91 trillion in 2024, reflecting a 24.71% increase during the period. Customer deposits also increased to N4.37 trillion from N3.01 trillion, a growth of 45.25% year-on-year.

The bank’s relatively compact branch footprint aligns with its strong positioning in corporate banking, wealth management, pension services, and digitally enabled financial solutions.

9. Wema Bank (155 branches)

Wema Bank maintains over 155 branches across Nigeria, supported by 2,504 employees, reflecting a modest but strategic physical presence.

Wema’s total assets rose strongly to N5.07 trillion in 2025 from N3.59 trillion in 2024, representing a 41.16% increase, while customer deposits increased to N3.29 trillion from N2.52 trillion, a growth of 30.34% year-on-year.

Despite its digital-first reputation through ALAT, Wema continues to maintain physical branches to support hybrid banking, SME growth, and customer acquisition across key markets.

8. Sterling Bank (186 branches)

Sterling Bank operates 186 branches nationwide with 3,723 employees, giving it one of the smaller branch networks among Nigeria’s major commercial banks.

The bank’s total assets increased to N3.91 trillion in 2025 from N3.54 trillion in 2024, a rise of 10.44%, while customer deposits rose to N2.98 trillion from N2.52 trillion, representing an 18.51% increase year-on-year.

Sterling’s branch structure reflects its continued shift toward focused banking segments, digital channels, and tailored customer solutions rather than aggressive physical expansion.

7. FCMB (206 branches)

First City Monument Bank operates 206 branches across Nigeria, supported by 4,932 employees.

FCMB’s total assets rose to N7.63 trillion in 2025 from N7.05 trillion in 2024, an increase of 8.18%. Customer deposits also grew to N4.42 trillion from N4.30 trillion, a modest rise of 2.84% year-on-year.

The mid-tier lender continues to combine physical branch presence with digital banking services, positioning itself around retail, SME, and commercial banking growth.

6. GTBank (240 branches)

Guaranty Trust Bank operates 240 branches across Nigeria and has a wider presence of more than 350 branches across the continent, according to its investor presentation. The bank is supported by 5,976 employees.

GTBank’s total assets grew to N17.76 trillion in 2025 from N14.80 trillion in 2024, reflecting a 20.04% increase, while customer deposits increased to N12.55 trillion from N10.01 trillion, a growth of 25.31% year-on-year.

The bank’s compact physical footprint reflects its long-standing emphasis on digital banking, operational efficiency, and high-volume customer service delivery through technology-led channels.

5. Ecobank (273 branches)

Ecobank maintains 273 branches in Nigeria, with 626 touchpoints across the continent according to its annual report.

The bank recorded one of the largest balance sheets in the industry, with total assets rising to N49.66 trillion in 2025 from N43.30 trillion in 2024, an increase of 14.68%. Customer deposits also increased to N36.44 trillion from N31.64 trillion, representing a growth of 15.18% year-on-year.

Ecobank’s relatively moderate branch count compared to its asset size reflects its strength as a pan-African banking group, supported by a broad regional network, corporate banking relationships, and digital banking infrastructure.

4. UBA (327 branches)

United Bank for Africa operates 327 branches in Nigeria, with more than 1,000 branches and touchpoints across Africa, according to its 2025 investor presentation. The bank is supported by 10,814 employees.

UBA’s total assets increased to N33.17 trillion in 2025 from N30.32 trillion in 2024, a growth of 9.40%, while customer deposits rose to N23.95 trillion from N21.89 trillion, representing a 9.38% increase year-on-year.

The Pan-African bank’s branch network supports its domestic retail strategy and wider African operations. Beyond Africa, UBA has extended its footprint to the United Arab Emirates with the launch of a new branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Its physical presence, combined with digital service channels, positions UBA as one of the most accessible financial institutions on the continent.

3. Zenith Bank (406 branches)

Zenith Bank operates 406 branches across Nigeria, with more than 450 across Africa, according to its investor presentation. The bank is supported by 10,397 employees.

Zenith’s total assets rose to N31.46 trillion in 2025 from N29.96 trillion in 2024, a growth of 5.01%, while customer deposits increased to N24.33 trillion from N21.96 trillion, representing a 10.80% rise year-on-year.

The bank’s branch model supports its strong corporate, commercial, and retail banking franchise while complementing its growing digital banking operations.

2. FirstBank (550 branches)

FirstBank operates 550 branches across Nigeria, supported by 10,909 employees. The bank also maintains more than 820 branches across Africa, according to its annual report.

FirstBank’s total assets rose to N27.25 trillion in 2025 from N26.52 trillion in 2024, an increase of 2.74%, while customer deposits increased to N18.88 trillion from N17.17 trillion, a growth of 9.97% year-on-year.

The bank’s wide branch network reinforces its heritage as one of Nigeria’s oldest and most deeply rooted financial institutions, with a continued focus on retail banking, financial inclusion, and broad customer access.

1. Access Bank (554 branches)

Access Bank ranks as the bank with the largest branch network in Nigeria, operating 554 branches in 2025, with over 700 branches across Africa, according to its annual report. The bank is supported by 9,960 employees.

Access Bank recorded the largest total assets among the banks reviewed, rising to N51.56 trillion in 2025 from N41.50 trillion in 2024, a significant increase of 24.54%. Customer deposits also increased strongly to N34.56 trillion from N22.52 trillion, representing a substantial growth of 53.44% year-on-year.

The bank’s large physical footprint reflects the scale of its expansion strategy following years of mergers, acquisitions, and aggressive retail banking growth. Its branch network continues to grow and support its digital banking and broad customer base.