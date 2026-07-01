Fidelity Bank vests 29.79 million shares in staff as Amuchie, Shodipo receive largest allocations

Fidelity Bank Plc has vested a total of 29,787,745 ordinary shares in 12 employees under its employee share plan, with Executive Directors Stanley Amuchie and Pamela Shodipo emerging as the largest beneficiaries.

Fidelity Bank Plc has vested a total of 29,787,745 ordinary shares in 12 employees under its employee share plan, with Executive Directors Stanley Amuchie and Pamela Shodipo emerging as the largest beneficiaries.

The share vesting took effect on June 30, 2026, according to a notification submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and seen by Nairametrics.

In the disclosure dated June 30, 2026, and signed by Company Secretary Ezinwa Unuigboje, the bank stated that the shares were allotted under its employee share ownership programme.

What they are saying

According to the filing, Amuchie and Shodipo each received 12,727,272 shares, accounting for the largest allocations under the scheme.

Executive Director, North Directorate, Garba Ibrahim Sufiyanu was allotted 4 million shares, while Nwalor Emmanuel Onyema received 333,201 shares.

Other beneficiaries and their allocations include:

Ayerite Ebi Ngo – 262,114 shares

Adejoh Grace – 43,750 shares

Maram Markus Magga – 39,700 shares

Igho Akpomeria – 39,700 shares

Ojonimi Joseph – 39,773 shares

Somoye Kabir Omoniyi – 39,770 shares

Dickson Patience Ladi – 39,773 shares

Enangeto Uwem Essiet – 39,773 shares

The vesting became effective for all 12 beneficiaries on June 30, 2026.

More insights

Amuchie joined Fidelity Bank in 2022 as Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer. He has more than 27 years of banking and financial services experience.

Before joining Fidelity Bank, he held several leadership positions within Zenith Bank Plc and its subsidiaries, serving as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of Zenith Trustees Limited, Zenith Bureau De Change Limited and Zenith Nominees Limited, while also chairing Zenith Securities Limited.

Shodipo joined Fidelity Bank in 2023 as Executive Director overseeing the South Directorate. She has more than 28 years of banking experience spanning corporate, commercial, consumer, retail and public sector banking across multiple markets.

What you should know

The share vesting comes as Fidelity Bank continues to post strong financial performance.

The bank reported a 37.9% year-on-year increase in gross earnings to N434.95 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared with N315.42 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting continued growth in its core banking operations and market share.