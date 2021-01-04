Business
Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely
The Lagos Government has stated that all public and private schools below tertiary school level will remain closed indefinitely.
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary school level in the State are to remain closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, late on Sunday, January 3, 2020.
Abayomi in the statement noted that the recent directive makes it mandatory that all schools earlier scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, must remain closed until a new resumption date is announced.
The statement from Abayomi, partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’
While informing that a new date will be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about 2 weeks ago, directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The governor also directed all public servants from grade level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for 2 weeks in the first instance.
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @lasgeducation @hc_education @gbenga_omo #LASG #Covid19LASG pic.twitter.com/4RNIGdznwg
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 3, 2021
Business
Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order
The Lagos State Government has evacuated over 200 shanties around the Opebi area of Ikeja to maintain planning standards.
The Lagos State Government has announced the removal of over 200 shanties located on a property at 1, Kuku Street, Opebi, Ikeja, in a bid to protect the masterplan of the State and restore orderliness to the axis.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in a reaction to the social media post by a Lagos Lawyer, M.O. Ubani, alleging complicity with the intent to grab the land.
Salako said that the property, rather than being developed in line with the Operative Development Plans of the State and the subsisting Approval Order of the area, had defaced the otherwise serene and organized neighbourhood with illegal mechanic workshops and over 200 shanties that were abodes to criminal elements terrorizing the area.
The commissioner stated that the demolition exercise was the aftermath of a petition to the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers and the approval of the Ministry of Justice.
READ: Lagos seals off church, others in Surulere, moves against illegal conversion of open spaces
He added that the exercise, carried out within the ambit of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) was purposeful and in response to the yearnings of the law-abiding residents of the area, who abhorred the nuisance and menace that the presence of the multitude of shanties and mechanic workshops had created for them over the years.
Salako reiterated that no effort would be spared in achieving the Greater Lagos vision, especially towards the achievement of an orderly, organized, livable and sustainable physical environment, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of State Government.
Salako said, “I am indeed elated by the fact that people in the neighbourhood have received the clearing of the menace positively with palpable happiness”.
“We believe that many well-meaning Lagosians are daily appreciating the impact of a well-planned physical environment on their socio-economic wellbeing and are rising in support of efforts to ensure that Planning is internalised by all.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation had a few days ago, denied its involvement in a dispute relating to land at No 1 Folrunsho Kuku street, off Agbaoku, Opebi as contained in a social media post by Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani.
- While condemning the false claim, the state commissioner for transportation, Dr Oladeinde, pointed out that the ministry’s statutory role does not have anything to do with land matters but rather efficient traffic management and transportation in the state.
PHYSICAL PLANNING MINISTRY REMOVES 200 SHANTIES FROM OPEBI AREA TO MAINTAIN PLANNING STANDARDS@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @idreezsalako @ud_mpp @gbenga_omo#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/uuxcuRGCiA pic.twitter.com/mrBCHSyBja
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 3, 2021
Business
LCCI urges National Assembly to pass the PIB
LCCI has called on the National Assembly to hasten the passing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill.
- “The Lagos Chamber urges the national assembly to put in place a law that will promote a more effective and efficient governance, administration, host community development and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry. A competitive bill will help preserve the integrity of the existing projects, whilst also encouraging future growth of production, and make Nigeria an investment destination of choice.”
READ: Covid-19: Restrictions cost Lagos MSMEs N2.7 billion – LCCI
- “However, some of these improvements appear insufficient to deliver the true value to Nigeria, which the bill aims to achieve. Some provisions in the bill could adversely affect the growth of the industry and the overall economy. We firmly believe that based on constructive co-operation between the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders, host communities and Industry, the objectives of reform can be successfully met.”
READ: Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the National Assembly will work hard to ensure the passing of the Electoral Act and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), before the end of 2021.
- The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has risen for 15 consecutive months so far, will continue its climb by 2021.
Business
LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD
Over 200, 000 passengers were ferried within 150 days of operations of LAGFERRY in 2020, says the MD.
The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020, during 150 days of operations.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, in a New Year’s message to customers on Sunday.
Mr. Balogun added that LAGFERRY could have transported more commuters if not for the effects of the lockdown restrictions.
He promised that the customers would experience service delivery in its operations as the Lagos State government had concluded plans to increase the LAGFERRY fleet to 20.
“I urge you to stay tuned and expect more remarkable giant strides in water transportation in the first quarter of the new year, as we take delivery of additional world-class, state of the art, boats to increase our fleet to 20 and our capacity to meet the ever-increasing demands,” he said.
READ: Lagos launches 14 ferries to tackle gridlock, says Okada ban irreversible
He added that despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the company was still able to expand operations to Epe, Badagry, Agbowa-Ikosi, Agbara and Ibeju-Lekki areas of Lagos.
The MD also revealed that LAGFERRY was responsible for 38% of the water transportation index to the transportation matrix of Lagos and also improved the contribution of water transport that the state GDP from 0.2 per cent to 0.08 per cent, citing that the operations had helped decongest road traffic in Lagos State and boost ease of doing business through the waterways.
“We will continue to break new grounds as we open up uncharted territory on water,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in July 2020 that the Managing Director of the Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) Mr AbdoulBaq Balogun said the company had a target of transporting 480,000 people daily on the waterways of Lagos State.
- In December, Lagos State Government called on all road users in the metropolis to embrace and make use of water transportation in order to decongest the roads, especially during the holiday season.
- The Lagos State Permanent Secretary said that the first phase of the Blue Line Project from Marina to Mile 2 would be completed and delivered for operations in 2022, as well as the Red Line, which would share the standard gauge track of the Lagos-Ibadan route to connect Oyingbo and Alagbado.
Olaolu
January 4, 2021 at 10:38 am
Total Nonsense just keep doing rubbish God’s anger is coming on you all you can’t escape it..
Anonymous
January 4, 2021 at 1:39 pm
Sanwolu pls allow our children to go back to school.
The professor
January 4, 2021 at 3:21 pm
I wonder why tertiary institutions are allowed to be in session,since they have a higher population than the secondary or primary institution