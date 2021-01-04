Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely

The Lagos State Government has announced the removal of over 200 shanties located on a property at 1, Kuku Street, Opebi, Ikeja, in a bid to protect the masterplan of the State and restore orderliness to the axis.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in a reaction to the social media post by a Lagos Lawyer, M.O. Ubani, alleging complicity with the intent to grab the land.

READ:

Salako said that the property, rather than being developed in line with the Operative Development Plans of the State and the subsisting Approval Order of the area, had defaced the otherwise serene and organized neighbourhood with illegal mechanic workshops and over 200 shanties that were abodes to criminal elements terrorizing the area.

The commissioner stated that the demolition exercise was the aftermath of a petition to the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers and the approval of the Ministry of Justice.

READ:

He added that the exercise, carried out within the ambit of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) was purposeful and in response to the yearnings of the law-abiding residents of the area, who abhorred the nuisance and menace that the presence of the multitude of shanties and mechanic workshops had created for them over the years.

Salako reiterated that no effort would be spared in achieving the Greater Lagos vision, especially towards the achievement of an orderly, organized, livable and sustainable physical environment, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of State Government.

READ:

Salako said, “I am indeed elated by the fact that people in the neighbourhood have received the clearing of the menace positively with palpable happiness”.

“We believe that many well-meaning Lagosians are daily appreciating the impact of a well-planned physical environment on their socio-economic wellbeing and are rising in support of efforts to ensure that Planning is internalised by all.’’

READ:

What you should know

It can be recalled that the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation had a few days ago, denied its involvement in a dispute relating to land at No 1 Folrunsho Kuku street, off Agbaoku, Opebi as contained in a social media post by Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani.

While condemning the false claim, the state commissioner for transportation, Dr Oladeinde, pointed out that the ministry’s statutory role does not have anything to do with land matters but rather efficient traffic management and transportation in the state.

READ: