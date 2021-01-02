Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state

The Lagos State Government says it will replace all streetlights with smart LED lighting across the metropolis, as it gets set to take another giant step in actualizing its vision for a greater Lagos.

This move is part of the Streetlight Retrofit Project and in furtherance of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

While making the disclosure through a statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote, noted that the project is designed to leverage private sector partnerships to accelerate infrastructure interventions in Making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy.

The Commissioner revealed that the State Government has concluded arrangements to execute a Streetlight Infrastructure Agreement with LEDCo Limited for the retrofit of existing conventional High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight installations across the State to Smart Light Emitting Diode (“Smart LED”) lights for the Streetlight Retrofit Project.

What the Commissioner is saying

In his statement, Odusote explained that,

“One of the features of the LED lighting system is the use of significantly lower energy to produce the same amount of luminosity. In the pilot phase of the project, it was determined that LED lighting resulted in a reduction of up to 60% of the operations and maintenance costs of streetlight infrastructure.’’

He said further that a smart LED streetlight system is one of the enabling technologies for a Smart City, pointing out that the intelligent nature of this street lighting system enables remote management of streetlight assets and ensures enhanced performance management.

Odusote averred that as Lagos State evolves to a Smart City, the utilization of smart and energy-efficient streetlights is vital for improved government service delivery in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians, as well as a reduction in CO2 emissions from reduced energy consumption of energy-efficient luminaires, while also improving socio-economic activities in the State by enabling a functional 24-hour economy.

The Commissioner maintained that the Streetlight Retrofit Project shows that the present administration is committed to ensuring full public lighting coverage across the State, stressing that the expected cost savings from the proposed retrofit in the medium to long term will be further utilized for the expansion of streetlight network across Lagos and also in achieving full lighting coverage for all Class A and B roads as well as designated public spaces.

He said,

“Full implementation of the Streetlight Retrofit Project is expected to span six months with an estimated project completion timeline of June 2021. The project will be implemented under the close supervision and management of the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, through the Lagos State Electricity Board.’’

What this means

This is going to be a huge boost in the state government’s efforts to provide adequate security across the state. It is also expected to drastically reduce the cost of maintaining the street lighting infrastructure in the state and provide more efficiency.

What you should know

LEDCo Limited is a Private Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, formed by Low Energy Designs, UK, a leading Smart LED lights manufacturing and installation company with over 12 years of experience as a pioneer manufacturer of LED lighting in Europe and extensive LED engineering experience in the delivery of LED lighting across the world.