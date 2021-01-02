Connect with us
ikeja electric
Esetech
CCI traders
Ecobank
Patricia
IZIKJON
Fidelity ads
first bank
Stallion ads
financial calculator
deals book
app

Business

Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state

The Lagos State Government has concluded arrangements to execute a Streetlight Infrastructure Agreement with LEDCo Limited.

Published

1 day ago

on

The Lagos State Government says it will replace all streetlights with smart LED lighting across the metropolis, as it gets set to take another giant step in actualizing its vision for a greater Lagos.

This move is part of the Streetlight Retrofit Project and in furtherance of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

READ: Lagos to enforce physical planning law, meets Lekki Phase 1 residents association

While making the disclosure through a statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote, noted that the project is designed to leverage private sector partnerships to accelerate infrastructure interventions in Making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy.

The Commissioner revealed that the State Government has concluded arrangements to execute a Streetlight Infrastructure Agreement with LEDCo Limited for the retrofit of existing conventional High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight installations across the State to Smart Light Emitting Diode (“Smart LED”) lights for the Streetlight Retrofit Project.

READ: Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port turn Ibeju- Lekki to preferred destination for investors

What the Commissioner is saying

In his statement, Odusote explained that,

  • One of the features of the LED lighting system is the use of significantly lower energy to produce the same amount of luminosity. In the pilot phase of the project, it was determined that LED lighting resulted in a reduction of up to 60% of the operations and maintenance costs of streetlight infrastructure.’’

He said further that a smart LED streetlight system is one of the enabling technologies for a Smart City, pointing out that the intelligent nature of this street lighting system enables remote management of streetlight assets and ensures enhanced performance management.

READ: Lagos State House of Assembly approves the sum of N1.163 trillion for 2021 budget

Odusote averred that as Lagos State evolves to a Smart City, the utilization of smart and energy-efficient streetlights is vital for improved government service delivery in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians, as well as a reduction in CO2 emissions from reduced energy consumption of energy-efficient luminaires, while also improving socio-economic activities in the State by enabling a functional 24-hour economy.

READ: Covid-19: Restrictions cost Lagos MSMEs N2.7 billion – LCCI

The Commissioner maintained that the Streetlight Retrofit Project shows that the present administration is committed to ensuring full public lighting coverage across the State, stressing that the expected cost savings from the proposed retrofit in the medium to long term will be further utilized for the expansion of streetlight network across Lagos and also in achieving full lighting coverage for all Class A and B roads as well as designated public spaces.

READ: AFC to ink $100 million investment deal in Nigeria’s mining sector

He said,

  • Full implementation of the Streetlight Retrofit Project is expected to span six months with an estimated project completion timeline of June 2021. The project will be implemented under the close supervision and management of the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, through the Lagos State Electricity Board.’

What this means

This is going to be a huge boost in the state government’s efforts to provide adequate security across the state. It is also expected to drastically reduce the cost of maintaining the street lighting infrastructure in the state and provide more efficiency.

READ: Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021

What you should know

LEDCo Limited is a Private Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, formed by Low Energy Designs, UK, a leading Smart LED lights manufacturing and installation company with over 12 years of experience as a pioneer manufacturer of LED lighting in Europe and extensive LED engineering experience in the delivery of LED lighting across the world.

 

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Business

Third Mainland Bridge to be opened in February

The Commissioner noted that the extension of the completion date for the rehabilitation of the bridge was due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 3, 2021

By

Third Mainland Bridge is intact and safe for commuters - FG

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge would be fully opened to vehicular traffic in February 2021.

This follows the shutdown of the bridge on July 24, 2020, by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for maintenance work.

According to a report from Punch, while making the disclosure on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, noted that the completion date for the rehabilitation of the bridge had to be moved forward from January 2021 to February due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.

READ: Lagos to reform bus segment, to phase out one-bus ownership

What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying

Oladeinde said, “It was supposed to be January but it is now February 2021. It has been moved by a month. The first phase is finished, the second phase has started.

While speaking on the outlook of transportation for Lagos State, the commissioner said the state was trying to integrate all transport modes into a card that can be utilized by residents.

READ: Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state

He said, “The government is going ahead with the rail. We are still constructing the blue line and we have reached an advanced stage with the red line which would soon commence.

We are ramping up water transport, we are connecting it with the Bus Reform, making sure that all our transport modes are integrated. We are extending the common ticketing system which we currently use on the Bus Rapid Transit System to the waterways and when the rail comes on board, we will extend it to the rail as well.

READ: FG to totally shutdown Third Mainland bridge for 3 days, close Lagos-Ibadan expressway for 2 days

“Basically, people will have a card that can be used over various modes of transport,’’ he added.

Going further, Oladeinde sought private sector investment to boost water transport, adding that on the part of the Lagos state government, plans had been concluded to expand the Lagos Ferry Services Company fleet.

READ: The Witches and Wizards of 3rd Mainland

What you should know

  • The Federal Government had announced that the closure of the Third Mainland bridge for a period of 6 months for maintenance works. Construction was scheduled to be done in two phases, three months on each carriageway.
  • The 11.8km bridge which had gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last closed for repairs in August 2018 for 3 days of investigative maintenance check.

Business

FG approves new modalities for SIM replacement

Subscribers who want to replace their SIM cards are now expected to present their NIN.

Published

19 hours ago

on

January 2, 2021

By

The Federal Government of Nigeria through a technical committee that comprises of relevant regulatory bodies, have approved new modalities for SIM replacement in the country.

According to a verified tweet by the National Identity Management Commission, seen by Nairametrics, subscribers must present their National Identification Numbers (NIN) for their SIM cards to be replaced.

READ: FG extends deadline for Telcos to block SIMs without NIN to February 2021

Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the suspension of new sales and replacement of SIM cards by NCC to allow for an audit of the SIM database. Subsequently, the Federal Government of Nigeria partially lifted this order, halting its earlier pronouncement on replacement of SIM cards, although the ban on sales and activation of new SIM cards still remained.

READ: NCC initiates second phase of sim deactivation, disables 2.2 million lines

In lieu with the recent lifting of orders on replacement of lost, stolen or damaged SIM card, the Federal Government announced that subscribers who would love to replace their SIM will have to present the National Identification Numbers among other conditions as stipulated below;

  • The subscriber will be required to present a National Identification Number.
  • An effective verification of the National Identification Number will be subsequently carried out by NIMC
  • Lastly, the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement will be fully adhered to.

READ: FG orders removal of N20 NIN retrieval charge across all networks

This policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to ease the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise. It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.

READ: Business owners will now get CAC certificate with TIN

What you should know:

  • The recent policy is based on the recommendations of a Technical committee under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.
  • The representatives of the Technical Committee are; Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).
  • The Technical Committee is charged with the operationalization of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN.
  • Nairametrics gathered that prior to this new policy, subscribers who want to replace their SIM were among other things expected to provide valid photo identification, SIM Pack or other evidence of direct ownership of SIM/Affidavit, etc. But following the recent directive by the FG, the NIN is now incorporated as part of the statutory requirements, among others.

Business

FCMB set to investigate allegations involving MD, Adam Nuru

FCMB has informed stakeholders that it is currently reviewing allegations against its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.

Published

1 day ago

on

January 2, 2021

By

FCMB notifies investors on Q3 results delay, Africa’s Richest Woman, Ogun State First Lady and others celebrate FCMB SheVentures at 1, FCMB Group declares final dividend, fixes date for 7th AGM

The Management of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) has announced that it is currently investigating the allegation involving its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.

This is according to an exclusive press release made available to Nairametrics and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, FCMB Group, Diran Olojo.

READ: FCMB Group Plc projects PBT of N4.2 billion for Q1 2021

Recall that the social media and internet space has been buzzing following an allegation of extra-marital affairs involving the Managing Director of the Bank, Adam Nuru, and a former employee known as Moyo Thomas, part of which allegedly led to the death of the latter’s husband, Tunde Thomas.

READ: The 5 allegations against CAMA

In response to the allegations, FCMB Group informed stakeholders and the general public that it is currently conducting a review of what transpired, to ascertain if there are violations of code of ethics or mere allegations.

READ: NESG’s allegations, malicious attempt to tarnish the economic recovery program- CBN

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, Diran Olojo, said:

  • ‘’We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee, Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.
  • ‘’While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct requires the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.
  • ‘’We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.’’

READ: Here is what Akinwunmi Adesina said about allegations against him

